Tilray Brands Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2025 Financial Results
|Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|May 31,
|May 31,
|(in thousands of US dollars)
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|221,666
|$
|228,340
|Marketable securities
|34,697
|32,182
|Accounts receivable, net
|121,489
|101,695
|Inventory
|270,882
|252,087
|Prepaids and other current assets
|34,092
|31,332
|Assets held for sale
|5,800
|32,074
|Total current assets
|688,626
|677,710
|Capital assets
|568,433
|558,247
|Operating lease, right-of-use assets
|22,279
|16,101
|Intangible assets
|21,423
|915,469
|Goodwill
|752,350
|2,008,884
|Long-term investments
|10,132
|7,859
|Convertible notes receivable
|-
|32,000
|Other assets
|11,084
|5,395
|Total assets
|$
|2,074,327
|$
|4,221,665
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Bank indebtedness
|$
|7,181
|$
|18,033
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|235,322
|241,957
|Contingent consideration
|15,000
|15,000
|Warrant liability
|1,092
|3,253
|Current portion of lease liabilities
|6,941
|5,091
|Current portion of long-term debt
|14,767
|15,506
|Current portion of convertible debentures payable
|-
|330
|Total current liabilities
|280,303
|299,170
|Long - term liabilities
|Lease liabilities
|64,925
|60,422
|Long-term debt
|148,493
|158,352
|Convertible debentures payable
|86,428
|129,583
|Deferred tax liabilities, net
|3,748
|130,870
|Other liabilities
|855
|90
|Total liabilities
|584,752
|778,487
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock ($0.0001 par value; 1,416,000,000 common shares authorized; 1,060,678,745 and 831,925,373 common shares issued and outstanding, respectively)
|106
|83
|Treasury Stock (2,004,218 and nil treasury shares issued and outstanding, respectively)
|-
|-
|Preferred shares ($0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 preferred shares authorized; nil and nil preferred shares issued and outstanding, respectively)
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|6,401,657
|6,146,810
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(43,063
|)
|(43,499
|)
|Accumulated Deficit
|(4,847,226
|)
|(2,660,488
|)
|Total Tilray Brands, Inc. stockholders' equity
|1,511,474
|3,442,906
|Non-controlling interests
|(21,899
|)
|272
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,489,575
|3,443,178
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,074,327
|$
|4,221,665
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|For the three months
|For the twelve months
|ended May 31,
|Change
|% Change
|ended May 31,
|Change
|% Change
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars,
|2025
|2024
|2025 vs. 2024
|2025
|2024
|2025 vs. 2024
|except for per share data)
|Net revenue
|$
|224,535
|$
|229,882
|$
|(5,347
|)
|(2
|)%
|$
|821,309
|$
|788,942
|$
|32,367
|4%
|Cost of goods sold
|156,902
|147,532
|9,370
|6
|%
|580,739
|565,591
|15,148
|3%
|Gross profit
|67,633
|82,350
|(14,717
|)
|(18
|)%
|240,570
|223,351
|17,219
|8%
|Operating expenses:
|General and administrative
|37,968
|43,589
|(5,621
|)
|(13
|)%
|167,324
|167,358
|(34
|)
|(0)%
|Selling
|14,282
|12,796
|1,486
|12
|%
|56,039
|37,233
|18,806
|51%
|Amortization
|20,703
|19,052
|1,651
|9
|%
|88,616
|84,752
|3,864
|5%
|Marketing and promotion
|8,969
|12,999
|(4,030
|)
|(31
|)%
|37,048
|41,933
|(4,885
|)
|(12)%
|Research and development
|34
|394
|(360
|)
|(91
|)%
|284
|635
|(351
|)
|(55)%
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|-
|1,000
|(1,000
|)
|(100
|)%
|-
|(15,790
|)
|15,790
|(100)%
|Impairment of intangible assets and goodwill
|1,396,904
|-
|1,396,904
|NM
|2,096,139
|-
|2,096,139
|NM
|Other than temporary change in fair value of convertible notes receivable
|1,661
|-
|1,661
|NM
|21,661
|42,681
|(21,020
|)
|(49)%
|Litigation costs, net of recoveries
|12,093
|(188
|)
|12,281
|(6,532
|)%
|17,347
|8,251
|9,096
|110%
|Restructuring costs
|17,034
|6,833
|10,201
|149
|%
|34,283
|15,581
|18,702
|120%
|Transaction costs (income), net
|1,971
|2,401
|(430
|)
|(18
|)%
|4,534
|15,462
|(10,928
|)
|(71)%
|Total operating expenses
|1,511,619
|98,876
|1,412,743
|1,429
|%
|2,523,275
|398,096
|2,125,179
|534%
|Operating loss
|(1,443,986
|)
|(16,526
|)
|(1,427,460
|)
|8,638
|%
|(2,282,705
|)
|(174,745
|)
|(2,107,960
|)
|1,206%
|Interest expense, net
|(3,966
|)
|(9,456
|)
|5,490
|(58
|)%
|(29,952
|)
|(36,433
|)
|6,481
|(18)%
|Non-operating income (expense), net
|54,915
|(17,022
|)
|71,937
|(423
|)%
|10,284
|(37,842
|)
|48,126
|(127)%
|Loss before income taxes
|(1,393,037
|)
|(43,004
|)
|(1,350,033
|)
|3,139
|%
|(2,302,373
|)
|(249,020
|)
|(2,053,353
|)
|825%
|Income tax (recovery) expense
|(125,142
|)
|(27,629
|)
|(97,513
|)
|353
|%
|(121,017
|)
|(26,616
|)
|(94,401
|)
|355%
|Net loss
|$
|(1,267,895
|)
|$
|(15,375
|)
|$
|(1,252,520
|)
|8,146
|%
|$
|(2,181,356
|)
|$
|(222,404
|)
|(1,958,952
|)
|881%
|Total net income (loss) attributable to:
|Stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc.
|(1,272,795
|)
|(31,747
|)
|(1,241,048
|)
|3,909
|%
|(2,186,738
|)
|(244,981
|)
|(1,941,757
|)
|793%
|Non-controlling interests
|4,900
|16,372
|(11,472
|)
|(70
|)%
|5,382
|22,577
|(17,195
|)
|(76)%
|Other comprehensive gain (loss), net of tax
|Foreign currency translation gain (loss)
|10,625
|(595
|)
|11,220
|(1,886
|)%
|430
|3,121
|(2,691
|)
|(86)%
|Total other comprehensive gain (loss), net of tax
|10,625
|(595
|)
|11,220
|(1,886
|)%
|430
|3,121
|(2,691
|)
|(86)%
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(1,257,270
|)
|$
|(15,970
|)
|$
|(1,241,300
|)
|7,773
|%
|$
|(2,180,926
|)
|$
|(219,283
|)
|$
|(1,961,643
|)
|895%
|Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
|Stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc.
|(1,262,923
|)
|(32,059
|)
|(1,230,864
|)
|3,839
|%
|(2,186,302
|)
|(241,870
|)
|(1,944,432
|)
|804%
|Non-controlling interests
|5,653
|16,089
|(10,436
|)
|(65
|)%
|5,376
|22,587
|(17,211
|)
|(76)%
|Weighted average number of common shares - basic
|977,959,890
|794,180,769
|183,779,121
|23
|%
|890,326,017
|742,649,477
|147,676,540
|20%
|Weighted average number of common shares - diluted
|977,959,890
|794,180,769
|183,779,121
|23
|%
|890,326,017
|742,649,477
|147,676,540
|20%
|Net loss per share - basic
|$
|(1.30
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(1.26
|)
|3,156
|%
|$
|(2.46
|)
|$
|(0.33
|)
|$
|(2.13
|)
|645%
|Net loss per share - diluted
|$
|(1.30
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(1.26
|)
|3,156
|%
|$
|(2.46
|)
|$
|(0.33
|)
|$
|(2.13
|)
|645%
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|For the twelve months
|Ended May 31,
|Change
|% Change
|(in thousands of US dollars)
|2025
|2024
|2025 vs. 2024
|Cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(2,181,356
|)
|$
|(222,404
|)
|$
|(1,958,952
|)
|881%
|Adjustments for:
|Deferred income tax recovery
|(121,017
|)
|(38,872
|)
|(82,145
|)
|211%
|Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss
|(18,218
|)
|3,756
|(21,974
|)
|(585)%
|Amortization
|133,490
|126,913
|6,577
|5%
|Loss (gain) on sale of capital assets
|928
|(4,198
|)
|5,126
|(122)%
|Accretion of convertible debt discount
|10,863
|14,459
|(3,596
|)
|(25)%
|Impairment of intangible assets and goodwill
|2,096,139
|-
|2,096,139
|NM
|Other than temporary change in fair value of convertible notes receivable
|21,661
|42,681
|(21,020
|)
|(49)%
|Other non-cash items
|(2,203
|)
|13,626
|(15,829
|)
|(116)%
|Stock-based compensation
|24,289
|31,769
|(7,480
|)
|(24)%
|Loss on long-term investments & equity investments
|5,550
|4,855
|695
|14%
|(Gain) loss on derivative instruments
|(2,161
|)
|21,172
|(23,333
|)
|(110)%
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|-
|(15,790
|)
|15,790
|(100)%
|Change in non-cash working capital:
|Accounts receivable
|(17,801
|)
|(6,575
|)
|(11,226
|)
|171%
|Prepaids and other current assets
|(8,264
|)
|13,069
|(21,333
|)
|(163)%
|Inventory
|(13,561
|)
|(15,578
|)
|2,017
|(13)%
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|(22,938
|)
|212
|(23,150
|)
|(10,920)%
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|(94,599
|)
|(30,905
|)
|(63,694
|)
|206%
|Cash provided by (used in) investing activities:
|Investment in capital and intangible assets
|(32,917
|)
|(29,249
|)
|(3,668
|)
|13%
|Proceeds from disposal of capital and intangible assets
|6,824
|8,509
|(1,685
|)
|(20)%
|Disposal (purchase) of marketable securities, net
|(2,515
|)
|209,715
|(212,230
|)
|(101)%
|Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|(18,110
|)
|(60,626
|)
|42,516
|(70)%
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|(46,718
|)
|128,349
|(175,067
|)
|(136)%
|Cash provided by (used in) financing activities:
|Share capital issued, net of cash issuance costs
|161,188
|8,619
|152,569
|1,770%
|Proceeds from long-term debt
|3,450
|32,621
|(29,171
|)
|(89)%
|Repayment of long-term debt
|(15,506
|)
|(22,402
|)
|6,896
|(31)%
|Proceeds from convertible debt
|-
|21,553
|(21,553
|)
|(100)%
|Repayment of convertible debt
|(330
|)
|(107,330
|)
|107,000
|(100)%
|Repayment of lease liabilities
|(2,900
|)
|(2,900
|)
|-
|0%
|Net increase (decrease) in bank indebtedness
|(10,852
|)
|(5,348
|)
|(5,504
|)
|103%
|Dividend paid to NCI
|(1,544
|)
|-
|(1,544
|)
|NM
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|133,506
|(75,187
|)
|208,693
|(278)%
|Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents
|1,137
|(549
|)
|1,686
|(307)%
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(6,674
|)
|21,708
|(28,382
|)
|(131)%
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
|228,340
|206,632
|21,708
|11%
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
|$
|221,666
|$
|228,340
|$
|(6,674
|)
|(3)%
|Net Revenue by Operating Segment
| For the three months ended
| For the three months ended
|For the year ended
|For the year ended
|(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
|May 31, 2025
|% of Total Revenue
|May 31, 2024
|% of Total Revenue
|May 31, 2025
|% of Total Revenue
|May 31, 2024
|% of Total Revenue
|Beverage business
|$
|65,621
|29%
|$
|76,739
|33%
|$
|240,595
|29%
|$
|202,094
|25%
|Cannabis business
|67,826
|30%
|71,919
|31%
|249,001
|30%
|272,798
|35%
|Distribution business
|74,053
|33%
|65,566
|29%
|271,228
|33%
|258,740
|33%
|Wellness business
|17,035
|8%
|15,658
|7%
|60,485
|8%
|55,310
|7%
|Total net revenue
|$
|224,535
|100%
|$
|229,882
|100%
|$
|821,309
|100%
|$
|788,942
|100%
|Net Revenue by Operating Segment in Constant Currency
| For the three months ended
| For the three months ended
|For the year ended
|For the year ended
|May 31, 2025
|May 31, 2024
|May 31, 2025
|May 31, 2024
|(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
|as reported in constant currency
|% of Total Revenue
|as reported in constant currency
|% of Total Revenue
|as reported in constant currency
|% of Total Revenue
|as reported in constant currency
|% of Total Revenue
|Beverage business
|$
|65,621
|29%
|$
|76,739
|33%
|$
|240,595
|29%
|$
|202,094
|25%
|Cannabis business
|68,464
|31%
|71,919
|31%
|254,584
|31%
|272,798
|35%
|Distribution business
|72,326
|32%
|65,566
|29%
|277,187
|33%
|258,740
|33%
|Wellness business
|17,302
|8%
|15,658
|7%
|61,370
|7%
|55,310
|7%
|Total net revenue
|$
|223,713
|100%
|$
|229,882
|100%
|$
|833,736
|100%
|$
|788,942
|100%
|Net Cannabis Revenue by Market Channel
| For the three months ended
| For the three months ended
|For the year ended
|For the year ended
|(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
|May 31, 2025
|% of Total Revenue
|May 31, 2024
|% of Total Revenue
|May 31, 2025
|% of Total Revenue
|May 31, 2024
|% of Total Revenue
|Revenue from Canadian medical cannabis
|$
|6,225
|9%
|$
|6,418
|9%
|$
|24,998
|10%
|$
|25,211
|9%
|Revenue from Canadian adult-use cannabis
|58,421
|86%
|61,496
|86%
|224,048
|91%
|266,846
|98%
|Revenue from wholesale cannabis
|2,214
|3%
|12,992
|18%
|18,207
|7%
|25,340
|9%
|Revenue from international cannabis
|22,365
|33%
|13,110
|18%
|63,356
|25%
|53,295
|20%
|Less excise taxes
|(21,399
|)
|(31)%
|(22,097
|)
|(31)%
|(81,608
|)
|(33)%
|(97,894
|)
|(36)%
|Total
|$
|67,826
|100%
|$
|71,919
|100%
|$
|249,001
|100%
|$
|272,798
|100%
|Net Cannabis Revenue by Market Channel in Constant Currency
| For the three months ended
| For the three months ended
|For the year ended
|For the year ended
|May 31, 2025
|May 31, 2024
|May 31, 2025
|May 31, 2024
|(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
|as reported in constant currency
|% of Total Revenue
|as reported in constant currency
|% of Total Revenue
|as reported in constant currency
|% of Total Revenue
|as reported in constant currency
|% of Total Revenue
|Revenue from Canadian medical cannabis
|$
|6,399
|9%
|$
|6,418
|9%
|$
|25,797
|10%
|$
|25,211
|9%
|Revenue from Canadian adult-use cannabis
|59,986
|88%
|61,496
|86%
|230,953
|91%
|266,846
|98%
|Revenue from wholesale cannabis
|2,254
|3%
|12,992
|18%
|18,779
|7%
|25,340
|9%
|Revenue from international cannabis
|21,800
|32%
|13,110
|18%
|63,211
|25%
|53,295
|20%
|Less excise taxes
|(21,975
|)
|(32)%
|(22,097
|)
|(31)%
|(84,156
|)
|(33)%
|(97,894
|)
|(36)%
|Total
|$
|68,464
|100%
|$
|71,919
|100%
|$
|254,584
|100%
|$
|272,798
|100%
|Other Financial Information: Gross Margin and Adjusted Gross Margin
|For the three months ended May 31, 2025
|(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
|Beverage
|Cannabis
|Distribution
|Wellness
|Total
|Net revenue
|$
|65,621
|$
|67,826
|$
|74,053
|$
|17,035
|$
|224,535
|Cost of goods sold
|40,630
|38,201
|66,615
|11,456
|156,902
|Gross profit
|$
|24,991
|$
|29,625
|$
|7,438
|$
|5,579
|$
|67,633
|Gross margin
|38
|%
|44
|%
|10
|%
|33
|%
|30
|%
|For the three months ended May 31, 2024
|(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
|Beverage
|Cannabis
|Distribution
|Wellness
|Total
|Net revenue
|$
|76,739
|$
|71,919
|$
|65,566
|$
|15,658
|$
|229,882
|Cost of goods sold
|35,907
|43,087
|57,750
|10,788
|147,532
|Gross profit
|40,832
|28,832
|7,816
|4,870
|82,350
|Gross margin
|53
|%
|40
|%
|12
|%
|31
|%
|36
|%
|Adjustments:
|Purchase price accounting step-up
|176
|-
|-
|-
|176
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|41,008
|$
|28,832
|$
|7,816
|$
|4,870
|$
|82,526
|Adjusted gross margin
|53
|%
|40
|%
|12
|%
|31
|%
|36
|%
|For the twelve months ended May 31, 2025
|(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
|Beverage
|Cannabis
|Distribution
|Wellness
|Total
|Net revenue
|$
|240,595
|$
|249,001
|$
|271,228
|$
|60,485
|$
|821,309
|Cost of goods sold
|147,591
|150,005
|241,896
|41,247
|580,739
|Gross profit
|93,004
|98,996
|29,332
|19,238
|240,570
|Gross margin
|39
|%
|40
|%
|11
|%
|32
|%
|29
|%
|Adjustments:
|Purchase price accounting step-up
|1,610
|-
|-
|-
|1,610
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|94,614
|$
|98,996
|$
|29,332
|$
|19,238
|$
|242,180
|Adjusted gross margin
|39
|%
|40
|%
|11
|%
|32
|%
|29
|%
|For the twelve months ended May 31, 2024
|(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
|Beverage
|Cannabis
|Distribution
|Wellness
|Total
|Net revenue
|$
|202,094
|$
|272,798
|$
|258,740
|$
|55,310
|$
|788,942
|Cost of goods sold
|113,522
|182,594
|230,596
|38,879
|565,591
|Gross profit
|88,572
|90,204
|28,144
|16,431
|223,351
|Gross margin
|44
|%
|33
|%
|11
|%
|30
|%
|28
|%
|Adjustments:
|Purchase price accounting step-up
|4,602
|7,628
|-
|-
|12,230
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|93,174
|$
|97,832
|$
|28,144
|$
|16,431
|$
|235,581
|Adjusted gross margin
|46
|%
|36
|%
|11
|%
|30
|%
|30
|%
|Other Financial Information: Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes and Amortization
| For the three months
ended May 31,
|Change
|% Change
| For the year
ended May 31,
|Change
|% Change
|(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
|2025
|2024
|2025 vs. 2024
|2025
|2024
|2025 vs. 2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(1,267,895
|)
|$
|(15,375
|)
|$
|(1,252,520
|)
|8,146
|%
|$
|(2,181,356
|)
|$
|(222,404
|)
|$
|(1,958,952
|)
|881
|%
|Income tax (recovery) expense
|(125,142
|)
|(27,629
|)
|(97,513
|)
|353
|%
|(121,017
|)
|(26,616
|)
|(94,401
|)
|355
|%
|Interest expense, net
|3,966
|9,456
|(5,490
|)
|(58
|)%
|29,952
|36,433
|(6,481
|)
|(18
|)%
|Non-operating income (expense), net
|(54,915
|)
|17,022
|(71,937
|)
|(423
|)%
|(10,284
|)
|37,842
|(48,126
|)
|(127
|)%
|Amortization
|34,080
|31,730
|2,350
|7
|%
|133,490
|126,913
|6,577
|5
|%
|Stock-based compensation
|6,100
|7,252
|(1,152
|)
|(16
|)%
|24,289
|31,769
|(7,480
|)
|(24
|)%
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|-
|1,000
|(1,000
|)
|(100
|)%
|-
|(15,790
|)
|15,790
|(100
|)%
|Impairment of intangible assets and goodwill
|1,396,904
|-
|1,396,904
|NM
|2,096,139
|-
|2,096,139
|NM
|Other than temporary change in fair value of convertible notes receivable
|1,661
|-
|1,661
|NM
|21,661
|42,681
|(21,020
|)
|(49
|)%
|Project 420 business optimization
|-
|-
|-
|NM
|2,600
|-
|2,600
|NM
|Loss (gain) on sale of capital assets - non-operating facility
|1,787
|(3,987
|)
|5,774
|(145
|)%
|1,787
|(3,987
|)
|5,774
|(145
|)%
|Purchase price accounting step-up
|-
|176
|(176
|)
|(100
|)%
|1,610
|12,230
|(10,620
|)
|(87
|)%
|Facility start-up and closure costs
|-
|800
|(800
|)
|(100
|)%
|-
|2,100
|(2,100
|)
|(100
|)%
|Litigation costs, net of recoveries
|12,093
|(188
|)
|12,281
|(6,532
|)%
|17,347
|8,251
|9,096
|110
|%
|Restructuring costs
|17,034
|6,833
|10,201
|149
|%
|34,283
|15,581
|18,702
|120
|%
|Transaction costs (income), net
|1,971
|2,401
|(430
|)
|(18
|)%
|4,534
|15,462
|(10,928
|)
|(71
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|27,644
|$
|29,491
|$
|(1,847
|)
|(6
|)%
|$
|55,035
|$
|60,465
|$
|(5,430
|)
|(9
|)%
| For the three months
ended May 31,
|Change
|% Change
| For the year
ended May 31,
|Change
|% Change
|(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
|2025
|2024
|2025 vs. 2024
|2025
|2024
|2025 vs. 2024
|Net loss attributable to stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc.
|$
|(1,272,795
|)
|$
|(31,747
|)
|$
|(1,241,048
|)
|3,909
|%
|$
|(2,186,738
|)
|$
|(244,981
|)
|$
|(1,941,757
|)
|793
|%
|Non-operating income (expense), net
|(54,915
|)
|17,022
|(71,937
|)
|(423
|)%
|(10,284
|)
|37,842
|(48,126
|)
|(127
|)%
|Amortization
|34,080
|31,730
|2,350
|7
|%
|133,490
|126,913
|6,577
|5
|%
|Stock-based compensation
|6,100
|7,252
|(1,152
|)
|(16
|)%
|24,289
|31,769
|(7,480
|)
|(24
|)%
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|-
|1,000
|(1,000
|)
|(100
|)%
|-
|(15,790
|)
|15,790
|(100
|)%
|Impairment of intangible assets and goodwill
|1,396,904
|-
|1,396,904
|NM
|2,096,139
|-
|2,096,139
|NM
|Income tax recovery on impairment of intangible assets
|(121,436
|)
|-
|(121,436
|)
|NM
|(121,436
|)
|-
|(121,436
|)
|NM
|Other than temporary change in fair value of convertible notes receivable, attributable to stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc.
|1,129
|-
|1,129
|NM
|14,729
|29,023
|(14,294
|)
|(49
|)%
|Project 420 business optimization
|-
|-
|-
|NM
|2,600
|-
|2,600
|NM
|Facility start-up and closure costs
|-
|800
|(800
|)
|(100
|)%
|-
|2,100
|(2,100
|)
|(100
|)%
|Litigation costs, net of recoveries
|12,093
|(188
|)
|12,281
|(6,532
|)%
|17,347
|8,251
|9,096
|110
|%
|Restructuring costs
|17,034
|6,833
|10,201
|149
|%
|34,283
|15,581
|18,702
|120
|%
|Transaction costs (income), net
|1,971
|2,401
|(430
|)
|(18
|)%
|4,534
|15,462
|(10,928
|)
|(71
|)%
|Adjusted net income (loss)
|$
|20,165
|$
|35,103
|$
|(14,938
|)
|(43
|)%
|$
|8,953
|$
|6,170
|$
|2,783
|45
|%
|Adjusted net income (loss) per share - basic
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.04
|$
|(0.02
|)
|(50
|)%
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.01
|$
|-
|0
|%
|Other Financial Information: Free Cash Flow
| For the three months
ended May 31,
|Change
|% Change
| For the year
ended May 31,
|Change
|% Change
|(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
|2025
|2024
|2025 vs. 2024
|2025
|2024
|2025 vs. 2024
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|$
|(12,807
|)
|$
|30,707
|$
|(43,514
|)
|(142
|)%
|$
|(94,599
|)
|$
|(30,905
|)
|$
|(63,694
|)
|206
|%
|Less: investments in capital and intangible assets, net
|(340
|)
|(2,367
|)
|2,027
|(86
|)%
|(26,093
|)
|(20,740
|)
|(5,353
|)
|26
|%
|Free cash flow
|$
|(13,147
|)
|$
|28,340
|$
|(41,487
|)
|(146
|)%
|$
|(120,692
|)
|$
|(51,645
|)
|$
|(69,047
|)
|134
|%
|Add: growth CAPEX
|219
|2,596
|(2,377
|)
|(92
|)%
|6,537
|16,243
|(9,706
|)
|(60
|)%
|Add: cash income taxes related to Aphria Diamond
|-
|-
|-
|NM
|-
|16,333
|(16,333
|)
|(100
|)%
|Add: integration costs related to HEXO
|-
|(325
|)
|325
|(100
|)%
|-
|25,630
|(25,630
|)
|(100
|)%
|Adjusted free cash flow
|$
|(12,928
|)
|$
|30,611
|$
|(43,539
|)
|(142
|)%
|$
|(114,155
|)
|$
|6,561
|$
|(120,716
|)
|(1,840
|)%
|Other Financial Information: Key Operating Metrics
| For the three months
ended, May 31,
| For the year
ended May 31,
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net beverage revenue
|$
|65,621
|$
|76,739
|$
|240,595
|$
|202,094
|Net cannabis revenue
|67,826
|71,919
|249,001
|272,798
|Distribution revenue
|74,053
|65,566
|271,228
|258,740
|Wellness revenue
|17,035
|15,658
|60,485
|55,310
|Beverage costs
|40,630
|35,907
|147,591
|113,522
|Cannabis costs
|38,201
|43,087
|150,005
|182,594
|Distribution costs
|66,615
|57,750
|241,896
|230,596
|Wellness costs
|11,456
|10,788
|41,247
|38,879
|Adjusted gross profit (excluding PPA step-up)
|67,633
|82,526
|242,180
|235,581
|Beverage adjusted gross margin (excluding PPA step-up)
|38
|%
|53
|%
|39
|%
|46
|%
|Cannabis adjusted gross margin (excluding PPA step-up)
|44
|%
|40
|%
|40
|%
|36
|%
|Distribution gross margin
|10
|%
|12
|%
|11
|%
|11
|%
|Wellness gross margin
|33
|%
|31
|%
|32
|%
|30
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|27,644
|29,491
|55,035
|60,465
|Cash and marketable securities as at the period ended:
|256,363
|260,522
|256,363
|260,522
|Working capital as at the year ended:
|408,323
|378,540
|408,323
|378,540
