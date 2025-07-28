Ultra Clean Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

HAYWARD, Calif., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT ), today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 27, 2025.

"UCT's second quarter results reflect the impact of a highly dynamic environment across a diverse customer base and product portfolio," said Clarence Granger, Chairman and Interim CEO. "Although we expect near-term revenue to remain relatively stable, our actions to reduce operating expenses are well underway, and we anticipate realizing the benefits of these actions later this year. We are confident in our ability to outperform broader semiconductor industry growth, supported by our ability to navigate evolving conditions, expand our addressable market, gain share, and deliver innovative products and services that advance our multi-year growth strategy."

Second Quarter 2025 GAAP Financial Results

Total revenue was $518.8 million. Products contributed $454.9 million and Services added $63.9 million. Total gross margin was 15.3%, operating margin was (27.3)%, and net loss was $(162.0) million or $(3.58) per diluted share. This compares to total revenue of $518.6 million, gross margin of 16.2%, operating margin of 2.5%, and net loss of $(5.0) million or $(0.11) per diluted share, in the prior quarter. The financial results for the second quarter include a pre-tax noncash charge of $151.1 million from goodwill impairments.

Second Quarter 2025 Non-GAAP Financial Results

On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 16.3%, operating margin was 5.5%, and net income was $12.1 million or $0.27 per diluted share. This compares to gross margin of 16.7%, operating margin of 5.2%, and net income of $12.7 million or $0.28 per diluted share in the prior quarter.

Third Quarter 2025 Outlook

The Company expects revenue in the range of $480 million to $530 million. The Company expects GAAP diluted net loss per share to be between $(0.09) and $(0.29) and non-GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.14 and $0.34.

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components, parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services, primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at .

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), management uses non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing our core business and business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Tables presenting reconciliations from GAAP results to non-GAAP results are included at the end of this press release.

The Company defines non-GAAP net income as net income (loss) before amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, acquisition activity costs, fair value adjustments, debt refinancing costs, impairment of goodwill, legal-related costs and the tax effects of the foregoing adjustments.

A reconciliation of our guidance for non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the subsequent quarter is not available due to fluctuations in the geographic mix of our earnings from quarter to quarter, which impacts our tax rate and cannot be reasonably predicted or determined. As a result, such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts and we are unable to determine the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing information contains, or may be deemed to contain, "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. We use words such as "anticipates," "projection," "outlook," "forecast," "believes," "plan," "expect," "future," "intends," "may," "will," "estimates," "see," "predicts," "should" and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements included in this press release include our expectations about the semiconductor capital equipment market and outlook. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors also include, among others, those identified in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 27, 2024, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise unless required by law.

