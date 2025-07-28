Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ultra Clean Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results


2025-07-28 04:17:56
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HAYWARD, Calif., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT ), today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 27, 2025.

"UCT's second quarter results reflect the impact of a highly dynamic environment across a diverse customer base and product portfolio," said Clarence Granger, Chairman and Interim CEO. "Although we expect near-term revenue to remain relatively stable, our actions to reduce operating expenses are well underway, and we anticipate realizing the benefits of these actions later this year. We are confident in our ability to outperform broader semiconductor industry growth, supported by our ability to navigate evolving conditions, expand our addressable market, gain share, and deliver innovative products and services that advance our multi-year growth strategy."

Second Quarter 2025 GAAP Financial Results
 Total revenue was $518.8 million. Products contributed $454.9 million and Services added $63.9 million. Total gross margin was 15.3%, operating margin was (27.3)%, and net loss was $(162.0) million or $(3.58) per diluted share. This compares to total revenue of $518.6 million, gross margin of 16.2%, operating margin of 2.5%, and net loss of $(5.0) million or $(0.11) per diluted share, in the prior quarter. The financial results for the second quarter include a pre-tax noncash charge of $151.1 million from goodwill impairments.

Second Quarter 2025 Non-GAAP Financial Results
 On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 16.3%, operating margin was 5.5%, and net income was $12.1 million or $0.27 per diluted share. This compares to gross margin of 16.7%, operating margin of 5.2%, and net income of $12.7 million or $0.28 per diluted share in the prior quarter.

Third Quarter 2025 Outlook
 The Company expects revenue in the range of $480 million to $530 million. The Company expects GAAP diluted net loss per share to be between $(0.09) and $(0.29) and non-GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.14 and $0.34.

Conference Call
 The call will take place at 1:45 p.m. PT and can be accessed by dialing 1-800-836-8184 or 1-646-357-8785. No passcode is required. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-888-660-6345 or 1-646-517-4150 and entering the confirmation code 48157#. The Webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at .

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.
 Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components, parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services, primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at .

Use of Non-GAAP Measures
 In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), management uses non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing our core business and business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Tables presenting reconciliations from GAAP results to non-GAAP results are included at the end of this press release.

The Company defines non-GAAP net income as net income (loss) before amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, acquisition activity costs, fair value adjustments, debt refinancing costs, impairment of goodwill, legal-related costs and the tax effects of the foregoing adjustments.

A reconciliation of our guidance for non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the subsequent quarter is not available due to fluctuations in the geographic mix of our earnings from quarter to quarter, which impacts our tax rate and cannot be reasonably predicted or determined. As a result, such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts and we are unable to determine the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Safe Harbor Statement
 The foregoing information contains, or may be deemed to contain, "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. We use words such as "anticipates," "projection," "outlook," "forecast," "believes," "plan," "expect," "future," "intends," "may," "will," "estimates," "see," "predicts," "should" and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements included in this press release include our expectations about the semiconductor capital equipment market and outlook. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors also include, among others, those identified in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 27, 2024, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise unless required by law.

Contact:
 Rhonda Bennetto
SVP Investor Relations
[email protected]

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited; in millions, except per share data)










Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 27, 2025


June 28, 2024


June 27, 2025


June 28, 2024

Revenues:






Products

$ 454.9

$ 452.7

$ 911.9

$ 871.2

Services

63.9

63.4

125.5

122.7

Total revenues

518.8

516.1

1,037.4

993.9

Cost of revenues:






Products

393.3

383.9

783.5

738.0

Services

46.0

43.7

90.4

84.8

Total cost revenues

439.3

427.6

873.9

822.8

Gross margin

79.5

88.5

163.5

171.1

Operating expenses:






Research and development

7.8

7.1

15.4

14.1

Sales and marketing

15.5

14.8

30.5

28.5

General and administrative

46.9

43.7

95.4

88.3

Impairment of goodwill

151.1

-

151.1

-

Total operating expenses

221.3

65.6

292.4

130.9

Income (loss) from operations

(141.8)

22.9

(128.9)

40.2

Interest income

0.8

1.4

1.9

2.8

Interest expense

(10.1)

(11.7)

(20.0)

(23.9)

Other income (expense), net

(2.2)

17.4

(1.3)

13.5

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

(153.3)

30.0

(148.3)

32.6

Provision for income taxes

7.2

8.5

14.6

18.4

Net income (loss)

(160.5)

21.5

(162.9)

14.2

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

1.5

2.4

4.1

4.5

Net income (loss) attributable to UCT

$ (162.0)

$ 19.1

$ (167.0)

$ 9.7








Net income (loss) per share attributable to UCT
common stockholders:








Basic

$ (3.58)

$ 0.43

$ (3.70)

$ 0.22

Diluted

$ (3.58)

$ 0.42

$ (3.70)

$ 0.21

Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:






Basic

45.2

44.9

45.2

44.7

Diluted

45.2

45.4

45.2

45.3

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited; in millions)


June 27, 2025


December 27, 2024

ASSETS




Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$ 327.4

$ 313.9

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

206.7

241.1

Inventories

375.6

381.0

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

46.1

34.1

Total current assets

955.8

970.1

Property, plant and equipment, net

336.7

325.9

Goodwill

114.2

265.3

Intangible assets, net

170.6

184.9

Deferred tax assets, net

2.8

3.1

Operating lease right-of-use assets

153.9

161.0

Other non-current assets

11.6

9.6

Total assets

$ 1,745.6

$ 1,919.9

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:


Bank borrowings

$ 10.0

$ 16.0

Accounts payable

202.2

212.5

Accrued compensation and related benefits

47.6

50.1

Operating lease liabilities

18.6

18.6

Other current liabilities

33.6

38.4

Total current liabilities

312.0

335.6

Bank borrowings, net of current portion

468.4

476.5

Deferred tax liabilities

16.2

16.1

Operating lease liabilities

151.4

149.2

Other liabilities

7.8

6.7

Total liabilities

955.8

984.1

Equity:


UCT stockholders' equity:


Common stock

0.1

0.1

Additional paid-in capital

568.8

558.4

Common shares held in treasury

(48.4)

(45.0)

Retained earnings

203.4

370.4

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4.5)

(10.3)

Total UCT stockholders' equity

719.4

873.6

Noncontrolling interests

70.4

62.2

Total equity

789.8

935.8

Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,745.6

$ 1,919.9

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited; in millions)


Six Months Ended


June 27,
2025


June 28,
2024

Cash flows from operating activities:


Net income (loss)

$ (162.9)

$ 14.2

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

23.4

22.7

Amortization of intangible assets

14.3

15.3

Stock-based compensation

10.0

8.0

Amortization of debt issuance costs

1.1

1.9

Impairment of goodwill

151.1

-

Change in the fair value of financial instruments

(0.1)

(22.6)

Deferred income taxes

0.6

(0.5)

Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment

0.1

0.1

Changes in assets and liabilities:


Accounts receivable

34.3

(26.1)

Inventories

5.4

(25.4)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(7.8)

(1.5)

Other non-current assets

(0.5)

0.7

Accounts payable

(11.9)

41.4

Accrued compensation and related benefits

(2.6)

1.5

Income taxes payable

(4.2)

1.4

Operating lease assets and liabilities

11.1

0.5

Other liabilities

(4.0)

1.4

Net cash provided by operating activities

57.4

33.0

Cash flows from investing activities:


Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(29.2)

(31.0)

Proceeds from sale of equipment

0.1

0.1

Net cash used in investing activities

(29.1)

(30.9)

Cash flows from financing activities:


Proceeds from issuance of common stock

1.1

0.9

Principal payments on bank borrowings

(15.1)

(7.1)

Repurchase of shares

(3.4)

-

Employees' taxes paid upon vesting of restricted stock units

(0.7)

(2.2)

Payments of dividends to a joint venture shareholder

(0.1)

(0.1)

Proceeds from bank borrowings

-

67.7

Extinguishment of bank borrowings

-

(44.2)

Payment of debt issuance costs

-

(2.5)

Other financing activities

(0.6)

-

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(18.8)

12.5

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

4.0

(2.1)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

13.5

12.5

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

313.9

307.0

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 327.4

$ 319.5

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

REPORTABLE SEGMENTS

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; dollars in millions)













GAAP

Non-GAAP

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 27, 2025

June 27, 2025

Products

Services

Consolidated

Products

Services

Consolidated

Revenues

$ 454.9

$ 63.9

$ 518.8

$ 454.9

$ 63.9

$ 518.8

Gross profit

$ 61.6

$ 17.9

$ 79.5

$ 65.5

$ 19.1

$ 84.6

Gross margin

13.5 %

28.0 %

15.3 %

14.4 %

29.9 %

16.3 %

Income from operations

$ (70.9)

$ (70.9)

$ (141.8)

$ 21.8

$ 6.7

$ 28.5

Operating margin

(15.6) %

(110.9) %

(27.3) %

4.8 %

10.5 %

5.5 %



















Three Months Ended







June 27, 2025







Products

Services

Consolidated

Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in millions)

Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis

$ 61.6

$ 17.9

$ 79.5

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

1.3

1.0

2.3

Stock-based compensation expense (2)

0.4

-

0.4

Restructuring charges (3)

2.2

0.2

2.4

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 65.5

$ 19.1

$ 84.6












Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin

Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis

13.5 %

28.0 %

15.3 %

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

0.3 %

1.6 %

0.4 %

Stock-based compensation expense (2)

0.1 %

- %

0.1 %

Restructuring charges (3)

0.5 %

0.3 %

0.5 %

Non-GAAP gross margin

14.4 %

29.9 %

16.3 %












Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in millions)

Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis

$ (70.9)

$ (70.9)

$ (141.8)

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

4.1

2.9

7.0

Stock-based compensation expense (2)

6.5

0.6

7.1

Restructuring charges (3)

4.2

0.6

4.8

Legal-related costs (4)

0.3

-

0.3

Impairment of goodwill (5)

77.6

73.5

151.1

Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 21.8

$ 6.7

$ 28.5












Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin

Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis

(15.6) %

(110.9) %

(27.3) %

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

0.9 %

4.6 %

1.3 %

Stock-based compensation expense (2)

1.4 %

0.9 %

1.4 %

Restructuring charges (3)

0.9 %

0.9 %

0.9 %

Legal-related costs (4)

0.1 %

- %

0.1 %

Impairment of goodwill (5)

17.1 %

115.0 %

29.1 %

Non-GAAP operating margin

4.8 %

10.5 %

5.5 %












1 Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's business acquisitions

2 Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors

3 Represents costs associated with employee separation, severance, retention, and facility related closures expenses

4 Represents estimated costs related to certain legal proceedings and a cybersecurity incident

5 Represents non-cash charges related to the impairment of goodwill

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS








Three Months Ended


June 27, 2025


June 28, 2024


March 28, 2025

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income (in millions)

Reported net income (loss) attributable to UCT on a GAAP basis

$ (162.0)

$ 19.1

$ (5.0)

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

7.0

7.6

7.3

Stock-based compensation expense (2)

7.1

4.7

2.6

Restructuring charges (3)

4.8

0.5

3.6

Fair value related adjustments (4)

-

(24.1)

(0.1)

Debt refinancing costs expensed (5)

-

3.6

-

Legal-related costs (6)

0.3

-

0.7

Impairment of goodwill (7)

151.1

-

-

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (8)

(34.1)

1.9

(2.8)

Income tax effect of valuation allowance (9)

37.9

1.1

6.4

Non-GAAP net income attributable to UCT

$ 12.1

$ 14.4

$ 12.7






Reconciliation of GAAP Income (loss) from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in millions)

Reported income (loss) from operations on a GAAP basis

$ (141.8)

$ 22.9

$ 12.9

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

7.0

7.6

7.3

Stock-based compensation expense (2)

7.1

4.7

2.6

Restructuring charges (3)

4.8

0.5

3.6

Legal-related costs (6)

0.3

-

0.7

Impairment of goodwill (7)

$ 151.1

$ -

$ -

Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 28.5

$ 35.7

$ 27.1






Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin

Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis

(27.3) %

4.4 %

2.5 %

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

1.3 %

1.5 %

1.4 %

Stock-based compensation expense (2)

1.4 %

0.9 %

0.5 %

Restructuring charges (3)

0.9 %

0.1 %

0.7 %

Legal-related costs (6)

0.1 %

- %

0.1 %

Impairment of goodwill (7)

29.1 %

- %

- %

Non-GAAP operating margin

5.5 %

6.9 %

5.2 %






Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in millions)

Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis

$ 79.5

$ 88.5

$ 84.0

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

2.3

2.3

2.3

Stock-based compensation expense (2)

0.4

0.5

0.2

Restructuring charges (3)

2.4

0.2

-

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 84.6

$ 91.5

$ 86.5






Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin

Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis

15.3 %

17.1 %

16.2 %

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

0.4 %

0.5 %

0.5 %

Stock-based compensation expense (2)

0.1 %

0.1 %

- %

Restructuring charges (3)

0.5 %

0.0 %

- %

Non-GAAP gross margin

16.3 %

17.7 %

16.7 %






Reconciliation of GAAP Other income (expense), net to Non-GAAP Other income (expense), net (in millions)

Reported Other income (expense), net on a GAAP basis

$ (2.2)

$ 17.4

$ 0.8

Fair value related adjustments (4)

-

(24.1)

(0.1)

Debt refinancing costs expensed (5)

-

3.6

-

Non-GAAP Other income (expense), net

$ (2.2)

$ (3.1)

$ 0.7






Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share

Diluted net income (loss) on a GAAP basis

$ (3.58)

$ 0.42

$ (0.11)

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

0.15

0.17

0.16

Stock-based compensation expense (2)

0.16

0.10

0.06

Restructuring charges (3)

0.10

0.01

0.08

Fair value related adjustments (4)

0.00

(0.53)

0.00

Debt refinancing costs expensed (5)

-

0.08

-

Legal-related costs (6)

0.01

-

0.01

Impairment of goodwill (7)

3.34

-

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (8)

(0.75)

0.04

(0.06)

Income tax effect of valuation allowance (9)

0.84

0.03

0.14

Non-GAAP net earnings

$ 0.27

$ 0.32

$ 0.28

Weighted average number of diluted shares (in millions) on a non-GAAP basis

45.3

45.4

45.4






ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE








Three Months Ended


June 27, 2025


June 28, 2024


March 28, 2025

Provision for income taxes on a GAAP basis

$ 7.2

$ 8.5

$ 7.4

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (8)

34.1

(1.9)

2.8

Income tax effect of valuation allowance (9)

(37.9)

(1.1)

(6.4)

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

$ 3.4

$ 5.5

$ 3.8






Income (loss) before income taxes on a GAAP basis

$ (153.3)

$ 30.0

$ 4.9

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

7.0

7.6

7.3

Stock-based compensation expense (2)

7.1

4.7

2.6

Restructuring charges (3)

4.8

0.5

3.6

Fair value related adjustments (4)

-

(24.1)

(0.1)

Debt refinancing costs expensed (5)

-

3.6

-

Legal-related costs (6)

0.3

-

0.7

Impairment of goodwill (7)

151.1

-

-

Non-GAAP income before income taxes

$ 17.0

$ 22.3

$ 19.0

Effective income tax rate on a GAAP basis

(4.7) %

28.3 %

151.0 %

Non-GAAP effective income tax rate

20.0 %

24.7 %

20.0 %






1 Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's business acquisitions

2 Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors

3 Represents costs associated with employee separation, severance, retention, and facility related closures expenses

4 Fair value adjustments related to contingent consideration

5 Represents the third party transaction costs related to the amended credit agreement and the previously capitalized costs of extinguished debt

6 Represents estimated costs related to certain legal proceedings and a cybersecurity incident

7 Represents non-cash charges related to the impairment of goodwill

8 Tax effect of items (1) through (7) above based on the non-GAAP tax rate

9 The Company's GAAP tax expense is generally higher than the Company's non-GAAP tax expense, primarily due to losses in the U.S. with full federal and state valuation allowances. The Company's non-GAAP tax rate and resulting non-GAAP tax expense considers the tax implications as if there was no federal or state valuation allowance position in effect

SOURCE Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

