Fannie Mae Releases June 2025 Monthly Summary
WASHINGTON, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae's (OTCQB: FNMA ) June 2025 Monthly Summary is now available. The monthly summary report contains information about Fannie Mae's monthly and year-to-date activities for our gross mortgage portfolio, mortgage-backed securities and other guarantees, interest rate risk measures, and serious delinquency rates.
