Harmonic Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Surpassed top end of revenue and profitability guidance for both Broadband and Video SAN JOSE, Calif., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT ) today announced its unaudited results for the second quarter of 2025. "Our team delivered strong second quarter results with revenue and profitability in both our Video and Broadband businesses exceeding the high end of our guidance," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, president and chief executive officer of Harmonic. "We are seeing further momentum in Video and while we expect Broadband upgrade activity to persist at a moderate pace in 2025, we are beginning to see positive indicators, with improving customer ramp readiness and progress on Unified DOCSIS 4.0, which we expect will turn into tailwinds for us in 2026." Q2 Financial and Business Highlights Financial

Revenue: $138.0 million, compared to $138.7 million in the prior year period



Broadband segment revenue: $86.9 million, compared to $92.9 million in the prior year period

Video segment revenue: $51.1 million, compared to $45.8 million in the prior year period

Gross margin: GAAP 53.5% and Non-GAAP 54.1%, both higher compared to GAAP 52.9% and Non-GAAP 53.1% in the prior year period



Broadband segment Non-GAAP gross margin: 46.5% compared to 47.6% in the prior year period

Video segment Non-GAAP gross margin: 67.0% compared to 64.4% in the prior year period

Operating income (loss): GAAP income $3.9 million and Non-GAAP income $13.9 million, compared to GAAP loss $15.6 million and Non-GAAP income $12.2 million in the prior year period

Net income (loss): GAAP net income $2.9 million and Non-GAAP net income of $10.3 million, compared to GAAP net loss $12.5 million and Non-GAAP net income $9.3 million in the prior year period

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA: $17.0 million compared to $16.1 million in the prior year period

Net income (loss) per share: GAAP net income per share of $0.03 and Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.09, compared to GAAP net loss per share of $0.11 and Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.08 in the prior year period

Backlog and deferred revenue of $504.5 million

Cash: $123.9 million, compared to $45.9 million in the prior year period Repurchased approximately 1.6 million shares of common stock for an aggregate amount of $14.0 million Business

Commercially deployed our cOSTM solution with 136 customers, serving 35.3 million cable modems

Won four new broadband customers including two fiber customers

Announced the introduction of SeaStarTM Optical Node, which redefines broadband connectivity for low density multiple dwelling units

Recently announced a record-breaking DOCSIS 4.0 demonstration of 14 Gbps downstream across a multi-vendor network at the CableLabs® Interop event Record Video SaaS revenue of $15.4 million in Q2 reflects continued growth, especially in sports streaming Select Financial Information





GAAP

Non-GAAP Key Financial Results

Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q2 2024

Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q2 2024



(Unaudited, in millions, except per share data) Net revenue

$ 138.0

$ 133.1

$ 138.7

*

*

* Net income (loss)

$ 2.9

$ 5.9

$ (12.5)

$ 10.3

$ 13.4

$ 9.3 Net income (loss) per share

$ 0.03

$ 0.05

$ (0.11)

$ 0.09

$ 0.11

$ 0.08

















Other Financial Information Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q2 2024

(Unaudited, in millions) Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter (1) $ 17.0

$ 21.1

$ 16.1 Bookings for the quarter $ 158.4

$ 113.7

$ 72.4 Backlog and deferred revenue as of quarter end $ 504.5

$ 485.1

$ 613.1 Cash and cash equivalents as of quarter end $ 123.9

$ 148.7

$ 45.9

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Preliminary Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation" below for a reconciliation to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measure. * Not applicable

Explanations regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures and related definitions, and reconciliations of our GAAP and Non-GAAP measures, are provided in the sections below entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations."

Financial Guidance



Q3 2025 GAAP Financial Guidance (Unaudited, in millions, except

percentages and per share data) Low

High Broadband

Video

Total GAAP

Broadband

Video

Total GAAP Net revenue $ 75

$ 45

$ 120

$ 85

$ 50

$ 135 Gross margin %







52.5 %









53.8 % Gross profit (1)







$ 63









$ 73 Tax rate







43 %









43 % Net income (loss)







$ (4)









$ - Net income (loss) per share







$ (0.04)









$ - Shares (2)







113.9









114.7

(1) Includes estimated tariff impacts of approximately $1 million (2) Diluted shares assumes stock price at $9.13 (Q2 2025 average price).



Q3 2025 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1) (Unaudited, in millions, except

percentages and per share data) Low

High Broadband

Video

Total

Broadband

Video

Total Gross margin % 45.0 %

65.0 %

52.5 %

46.0 %

67.0 %

53.8 % Gross profit (2) $ 34

$ 29

$ 63

$ 39

$ 34

$ 73 Adjusted EBITDA(3) $ 5

$ 2

$ 7

$ 9

$ 5

$ 14 Tax rate







21 %









21 % Net income per share







$ 0.02









$ 0.07 Shares (4)







114.7









114.7

(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) Includes estimated tariff impacts of approximately $1 million (3) Refer to "Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance" below for a reconciliation to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measure. (4) Diluted shares assumes stock price at $9.13 (Q2 2025 average price).

Conference Call Information

Harmonic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Monday, July 28, 2025. The live webcast will be available on the Harmonic Investor Relations website at . To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this link, . A replay will be available after 5:00 p.m. PT on the same website.

About Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT ), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at .

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to anticipated customer purchases and deployments of our Unified DOCSIS 4.0 solutions and our expectations regarding: net revenue, gross margins, operating expenses, operating income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA, tax expense and tax rate, and net income (loss) per diluted share. Our expectations regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include, in no particular order, the following: customer concentration and consolidation; loss of one or more key customers; delays or decreases in capital spending in the cable, satellite telco, broadcast and media industries; the possibility that our products will not generate sales that are commensurate with our expectations or that our cost of revenue or operating expenses may exceed our expectations; the market and technology trends underlying our Broadband and Video businesses will not continue to develop in their current direction or pace; the impact of tariffs and general economic conditions on our sales and operations; the mix of products and services sold in various geographies and the effect it has on gross margins; our ability to develop new and enhanced products in a timely manner and market acceptance of our new or existing products; risks associated with our international operations; exchange rate fluctuations of the currencies in which we conduct business; risks associated with our cOSTM and VOS product solutions; dependence on various broadband and video industry trends; inventory management; the lack of timely availability or the impact of increases in the prices of parts or raw materials necessary to produce our products; the effect of competition, on both revenue and gross margins; difficulties associated with rapid technological changes in our markets; risks associated with unpredictable sales cycles; our dependence on contract manufacturers and sole or limited source suppliers; stock repurchases may not be conducted in the timeframe or in the manner we expect, or at all; and the impact on our business of natural disasters. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP" or referred to herein as "reported"). However, management believes that certain Non-GAAP financial measures provide management and other users with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our ongoing performance. Our management regularly uses our supplemental Non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business, establish operating budgets, set internal measurement targets and make operating decisions.

These Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from Non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these Non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Harmonic's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Harmonic's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

The Company believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP measures, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Non-GAAP measures presented here are: Gross profit, operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, non-operating expenses and net income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA (including those amounts as a percentage of revenue) and net income (loss) per diluted share. The presentation of Non-GAAP information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to Non-GAAP results published by other companies. A reconciliation of the historical Non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable historical GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements provided with this press release. The Non-GAAP adjustments described below have historically been excluded from our GAAP financial measures.

Our Non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:

Stock-based compensation - Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. We believe that management is limited in its ability to project the impact stock-based compensation would have on our operating results. In addition, for comparability purposes, we believe it is useful to provide a Non-GAAP financial measure that excludes stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate the comparison of our results to the results of our peer companies.

Restructuring and related charges - Harmonic from time to time incurs restructuring charges which primarily consist of employee severance, one-time termination benefits related to the reduction of its workforce, and other costs. These charges are associated with material business shifts. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.

Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes - We record the amortization of issuance costs as non-cash interest expense. We believe that excluding these costs provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and liquidity, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. In addition, we believe excluding these costs from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to our historical operating results and comparisons to peer company operating results.

Depreciation - Depreciation expense is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA as this is a non-cash item unrelated to the ordinary course of our business and not reflective of our underlying business performance.

Non-recurring advisory fees - There were non-recurring costs that we excluded from Non-GAAP results relating to professional accounting, tax and legal fees associated with strategic corporate initiatives.

Asset impairment and related charges - We exclude asset impairment and related charges due to the nature of such expenses being unusual and arising outside the ordinary course of continuing operations. These costs primarily consist of impairments of fixed assets, right-of-use assets and related leasehold improvements, and other unrecoverable facility costs due to the intended change in use of certain leased space.

Discrete tax items and tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments - The income tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments relates to the tax effect of the adjustments that we incorporate into Non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide a more meaningful measure of Non-GAAP net income.

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands, except par value)

June 27, 2025

December 31, 2024 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 123,918

$ 101,457 Restricted cash 356

332 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $1,771 and $2,528 as of June 27,

2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 120,665

178,013 Inventories 71,138

64,004 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,780

22,270 Total current assets 342,857

366,076 Property and equipment, net 28,027

26,823 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,817

12,411 Goodwill 241,718

236,876 Deferred income taxes, net 121,364

121,028 Other non-current assets 37,564

33,292 Total assets $ 783,347

$ 796,506







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt 2,694

2,194 Current portion of other borrowings 5,561

4,941 Accounts payable 40,666

35,250 Deferred revenue 51,188

47,069 Operating lease liabilities 5,794

5,675 Other current liabilities 66,306

72,440 Total current liabilities 172,209

167,569 Long-term debt 110,611

112,084 Other borrowings 12,141

8,694 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 14,156

14,727 Other non-current liabilities 27,828

28,174 Total liabilities 336,945

331,248







Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding -

- Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 113,389 and 116,735 shares

issued and outstanding at June 27, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 113

117 Additional paid-in capital 2,448,446

2,432,733 Accumulated deficit (1,995,193)

(1,953,495) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,964)

(14,097) Total stockholders' equity 446,402

465,258 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 783,347

$ 796,506

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 27, 2025

June 28, 2024

June 27, 2025

June 28, 2024 Revenue:













Appliance and integration $ 94,067

$ 94,184

$ 185,608

$ 175,779 SaaS and service 43,960

44,556

85,554

85,021 Total net revenue 138,027

138,740

271,162

260,800 Cost of revenue:













Appliance and integration 50,578

50,878

92,242

93,952 SaaS and service 13,656

14,405

26,553

30,310 Total cost of revenue 64,234

65,283

118,795

124,262 Total gross profit 73,793

73,457

152,367

136,538 Operating expenses:













Research and development 29,442

28,784

60,791

59,489 Selling, general and administrative 38,194

39,821

75,292

78,686 Asset impairment and related charges 1,637

9,000

1,637

9,000 Restructuring and related charges 650

11,482

650

14,519 Total operating expenses 69,923

89,087

138,370

161,694 Income (loss) from operations 3,870

(15,630)

13,997

(25,156) Interest expense, net (1,253)

(1,424)

(2,727)

(2,147) Other income, net 359

619

187

330 Income (loss) before income taxes 2,976

(16,435)

11,457

(26,973) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 105

(3,903)

2,646

(6,352) Net income (loss) $ 2,871

$ (12,532)

$ 8,811

$ (20,621)















Net income (loss) per share:













Basic $ 0.03

$ (0.11)

$ 0.08

$ (0.18) Diluted $ 0.03

$ (0.11)

$ 0.08

$ (0.18) Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 113,392

115,030

114,855

113,705 Diluted 113,493

115,030

115,256

113,705

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands)

Six Months Ended

June 27, 2025

June 28, 2024 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ 8,811

$ (20,621) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation 5,392

6,311 Asset impairment and related charges 1,637

9,000 Stock-based compensation 16,162

13,877 Foreign currency remeasurement 596

2,469 Deferred income taxes, net (2,718)

(8,897) Provision for excess and obsolete inventories 1,988

2,152 Other adjustments (9)

354 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net 58,067

20,765 Inventories (6,607)

(3,929) Prepaid expenses and other assets (492)

(6,761) Accounts payable 3,030

(8,680) Deferred revenues 2,202

6,179 Other liabilities (16,151)

(7,553) Net cash provided by operating activities 71,908

4,666 Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (5,672)

(3,856) Net cash used in investing activities (5,672)

(3,856) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from long-term debt 40,000

115,000 Repayment of convertible debt -

(115,500) Repayment of long-term debt and other borrowings (42,466)

(1,334) Payments for debt issuance costs -

(332) Repurchase of common stock (50,102)

(30,047) Proceeds from other borrowings 3,835

- Proceeds from common stock issued to employees 3,056

3,542 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (3,206)

(6,252) Net cash used in financing activities (48,883)

(34,923) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 5,132

(1,391) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 22,485

(35,504) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 101,789

84,269 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 124,274

$ 48,765







Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period





Cash and cash equivalents $ 123,918

$ 45,850 Restricted cash 356

2,827 Restricted cash included in other non-current assets -

88 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as shown in the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows $ 124,274

$ 48,765

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands)

Six Months Ended

June 27, 2025

June 28, 2024 Supplemental cash flow disclosure:





Income tax payments, net $ 13,764

$ 11,407 Interest payments, net $ 2,715

$ 1,895 Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing activities:





Capital expenditures incurred but not yet paid $ 1,141

$ 282 Supplemental schedule of non-cash financing activities:





Shares of common stock issued upon redemption of the 2024 Notes -

4,578

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary GAAP Revenue Information (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended

June 27, 2025

March 28, 2025

June 28, 2024 Geography















Americas $ 108,205 79 %

$ 101,681 76 %

$ 109,597 79 % EMEA 19,888 14 %

23,172 18 %

22,680 16 % APAC 9,934 7 %

8,282 6 %

6,463 5 % Total $ 138,027 100 %

$ 133,135 100 %

$ 138,740 100 %

















Market















Service Provider $ 94,851 69 %

$ 94,202 71 %

$ 104,429 75 % Broadcast and Media 43,176 31 %

38,933 29 %

34,311 25 % Total $ 138,027 100 %

$ 133,135 100 %

$ 138,740 100 %











































Six Months Ended







June 27, 2025

June 28, 2024 Geography















Americas





$ 209,886 77 %

$ 202,628 78 % EMEA





43,060 16 %

46,240 18 % APAC





18,216 7 %

11,932 4 % Total





$ 271,162 100 %

$ 260,800 100 %

















Market















Service Provider





$ 189,053 70 %

$ 191,122 73 % Broadcast and Media





82,109 30 %

69,678 27 % Total





$ 271,162 100 %

$ 260,800 100 %

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Segment Information (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended June 27, 2025

Broadband



Video



Total Segment

Measures



Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 86,918



$ 51,109



$ 138,027



$ -

$ 138,027 Gross profit 40,412 (1)

34,249 (1)

74,661 (1)

(868)

73,793 Gross margin % 46.5 % (1)

67.0 % (1)

54.1 % (1)





53.5 %



























Three Months Ended March 28, 2025

Broadband



Video



Total Segment

Measures



Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 84,878



$ 48,257



$ 133,135



$ -

$ 133,135 Gross profit 47,080 (1)

32,055 (1)

79,135 (1)

(561)

78,574 Gross margin % 55.5 % (1)

66.4 % (1)

59.4 % (1)





59.0 %



























Three Months Ended June 28, 2024

Broadband



Video



Total Segment

Measures



Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 92,937



$ 45,803



$ 138,740



$ -

$ 138,740 Gross profit 44,236 (1)

29,494 (1)

73,730 (1)

(273)

73,457 Gross margin % 47.6 % (1)

64.4 % (1)

53.1 % (1)





52.9 %



























Six Months Ended June 27, 2025

Broadband



Video



Total Segment

Measures



Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 171,796



$ 99,366



$ 271,162



$ -

$ 271,162 Gross profit 87,492 (1)

66,304 (1)

153,796 (1)

(1,429)

152,367 Gross margin % 50.9 % (1)

66.7 % (1)

56.7 % (1)





56.2 %



























Six Months Ended June 28, 2024

Broadband



Video



Total Segment

Measures



Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 171,834



$ 88,966



$ 260,800



$ -

$ 260,800 Gross profit 81,730 (1)

56,063 (1)

137,793 (1)

(1,255)

136,538 Gross margin % 47.6 % (1)

63.0 % (1)

52.8 % (1)





52.4 %

(1) Segment gross margin and segment gross profit are Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.

Harmonic Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

Three Months Ended June 27, 2025

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

Expense, net

Net Income GAAP $ 138,027

$ 73,793

$ 69,923

$ 3,870

$ (894)

$ 2,871 Stock-based compensation -

868

(6,829)

7,697

-

7,697 Restructuring and related charges -

-

(650)

650

-

650 Non-recurring advisory fees -

-

(78)

78

-

78 Lease-related asset impairment and other charges (1) -

-

(1,637)

1,637

-

1,637 Discrete tax items and tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments -

-

-

-

-

(2,633) Total adjustments -

868

(9,194)

10,062

-

7,429 Non-GAAP $ 138,027

$ 74,661

$ 60,729

$ 13,932

$ (894)

$ 10,300 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



53.5 %

50.7 %

2.8 %

(0.6) %

2.1 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



54.1 %

44.0 %

10.1 %

(0.6) %

7.5 % Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$ 0.03 Non-GAAP



















$ 0.09 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















113,493

(1) Includes impairment charges of $0.4 million for right-of-use assets, $0.3 million for leasehold improvements, and $0.9 million related to the fair value of other unrecoverable facility costs.



Three Months Ended March 28, 2025

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

Expense, net

Net Income GAAP $ 133,135

$ 78,574

$ 68,447

$ 10,127

$ (1,646)

$ 5,940 Stock-based compensation -

561

(7,904)

8,465

-

8,465 Discrete tax items and tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments -

-

-

-

-

(1,018) Total adjustments -

561

(7,904)

8,465

-

7,447 Non-GAAP $ 133,135

$ 79,135

$ 60,543

$ 18,592

$ (1,646)

$ 13,387 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



59.0 %

51.4 %

7.6 %

(1.2) %

4.5 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



59.4 %

45.5 %

14.0 %

(1.2) %

10.1 % Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$ 0.05 Non-GAAP



















$ 0.11 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















117,021



Three Months Ended June 28, 2024

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income

(Loss) from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

Expense, net

Net Income

(Loss) GAAP $ 138,740

$ 73,457

$ 89,087

$ (15,630)

$ (805)

$ (12,532) Stock-based compensation -

273

(6,681)

6,954

-

6,954 Restructuring and related charges -

-

(11,482)

11,482

-

11,482 Non-recurring advisory fees -

-

(406)

406

-

406 Lease-related asset impairment and other charges (1) -

-

(9,000)

9,000

-

9,000 Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes -

-

-

-

338

338 Discrete tax items and tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments -

-

-

-

-

(6,369) Total adjustments -

273

(27,569)

27,842

338

21,811 Non-GAAP $ 138,740

$ 73,730

$ 61,518

$ 12,212

$ (467)

$ 9,279 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



52.9 %

64.2 %

(11.3) %

(0.6) %

(9.0) % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



53.1 %

44.3 %

8.8 %

(0.3) %

6.7 % Diluted net income (loss) per share:





















GAAP



















$ (0.11) Non-GAAP



















$ 0.08 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP



















115,030 Non-GAAP



















116,690

(1) Includes impairment charges of $2.9 million for right-of-use assets, $4.2 million for leasehold improvements, and $1.9 million related to the fair value of other unrecoverable facility costs.



Six Months Ended June 27, 2025

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

Expense, net

Net Income GAAP $ 271,162

$ 152,367

$ 138,370

$ 13,997

$ (2,540)

$ 8,811 Stock-based compensation -

1,429

(14,733)

16,162

-

16,162 Restructuring and related charges -

-

(650)

650

-

650 Non-recurring advisory fees -

-

(78)

78

-

78 Lease-related asset impairment and other charges (1) -

-

(1,637)

1,637

-

1,637 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments -

-

-

-

-

(3,651) Total adjustments -

1,429

(17,098)

18,527

-

14,876 Non-GAAP $ 271,162

$ 153,796

$ 121,272

$ 32,524

$ (2,540)

$ 23,687 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



56.2 %

51.0 %

5.2 %

(0.9) %

3.2 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



56.7 %

44.7 %

12.0 %

(0.9) %

8.7 % Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$ 0.08 Non-GAAP



















$ 0.21 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















115,256

(1) Includes impairment charges of $0.4 million for right-of-use assets, $0.3 million for leasehold improvements, and $0.9 million related to the fair value of other unrecoverable facility costs.



Six Months Ended June 28, 2024

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income

(Loss) from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

Expense, net

Net Income

(Loss) GAAP $ 260,800

$ 136,538

$ 161,694

$ (25,156)

$ (1,817)

$ (20,621) Stock-based compensation -

795

(13,082)

13,877

-

13,877 Restructuring and related charges -

460

(14,519)

14,979

11

14,990 Non-recurring advisory fees -

-

(755)

755

-

755 Lease-related asset impairment and other charges (1) -

-

(9,000)

9,000

-

9,000 Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes -

-

-

-

567

567 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments -

-

-

-

-

(8,907) Total adjustments -

1,255

(37,356)

38,611

578

30,282 Non-GAAP $ 260,800

$ 137,793

$ 124,338

$ 13,455

$ (1,239)

$ 9,661 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



52.4 %

62.0 %

(9.6) %

(0.7) %

(7.9) % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



52.8 %

47.7 %

5.2 %

(0.5) %

3.7 % Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$ (0.18) Non-GAAP



















$ 0.08 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















113,705 Non-GAAP



















117,419

(1) Includes impairment charges of $2.9 million for right-of-use assets, $4.2 million for leasehold improvements, and $1.9 million related to the fair value of other unrecoverable facility costs.

Harmonic Inc. Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended June 27, 2025

Broadband

Video Income from operations $ 8,585

$ 5,347 Depreciation 1,929

743 Other non-operating income, net 255

104 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 10,769

$ 6,194 Revenue $ 86,918

$ 51,109 Adjusted EBITDA margin % (1) 12.4 %

12.1 %









Three Months Ended March 28, 2025

Broadband

Video Income from operations $ 14,021

$ 4,571 Depreciation 1,964

756 Other non-operating expense, net (124)

(48) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 15,861

$ 5,279 Revenue $ 84,878

$ 48,257 Adjusted EBITDA margin % (1) 18.7 %

10.9 %









Three Months Ended June 28, 2024

Broadband

Video Income (loss) from operations $ 13,781

$ (1,569) Depreciation 2,133

1,093 Other non-operating income, net 406

213 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 16,320

$ (263) Revenue $ 92,937

$ 45,803 Adjusted EBITDA margin % (1) 17.6 %

(0.6) %









Six Months Ended June 27, 2025

Broadband

Video Income from operations (1) $ 22,606

$ 9,918 Depreciation 3,893

1,499 Other non-operating income, net 131

56 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 26,630

$ 11,473 Revenue $ 171,796

$ 99,366 Adjusted EBITDA margin % (1) 15.5 %

11.5 %









Six Months Ended June 28, 2024

Broadband

Video Income (loss) from operations (1) $ 22,375

$ (8,920) Depreciation 4,119

2,192 Other non-operating income, net 227

114 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 26,721

$ (6,614) Revenue $ 171,834

$ 88,966 Adjusted EBITDA margin % (1) 15.6 %

(7.4) %

(1) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer below for the "Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation."

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended

June 27, 2025

March 28, 2025

June 28, 2024 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 2,871

$ 5,940

$ (12,532) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 105

2,541

(3,903) Interest expense, net 1,253

1,474

1,424 Depreciation 2,672

2,720

3,226 EBITDA 6,901

12,675

(11,785)











Adjustments









Stock-based compensation 7,697

8,465

6,954 Restructuring and related charges 650

-

11,482 Non-recurring advisory fees 78

-

406 Lease-related asset impairment and other charges 1,637

-

9,000 Total consolidated segment adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 16,963

$ 21,140

$ 16,057 Revenue $ 138,027

$ 133,135

$ 138,740 Net income (loss) margin (GAAP) 2.1 %

4.5 %

(9.0) % Consolidated segment Adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP) 12.3 %

15.9 %

11.6 %



Six Months Ended

June 27, 2025

June 28, 2024 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 8,811

$ (20,621) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 2,646

(6,352) Interest expense, net 2,727

2,147 Depreciation 5,392

6,311 EBITDA 19,576

(18,515)







Adjustments





Stock-based compensation 16,162

13,877 Restructuring and related charges 650

14,990 Non-recurring advisory fees 78

755 Lease-related asset impairment and other charges 1,637

9,000 Total consolidated segment adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 38,103

$ 20,107 Revenue $ 271,162

$ 260,800 Net income (loss) margin (GAAP) 3.2 %

(7.9) % Consolidated segment Adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP) 14.1 %

7.7 %

Harmonic Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance (Unaudited) (In millions, except percentages and per share data)

Q3 2025 Financial Guidance (1)

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Net Income (Loss) GAAP $ 120 to $ 135

$ 63 to $ 73

$ 68 to $ 70

$ (5) to $ 3

$ (4) to $ - Stock-based compensation expense -

-

(8)

8

8 Restructuring and related charges -

-

(1)

1

1 Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments -

-

-

-

(3) to (1) Total adjustments -

-

(9)

9

6 to 8 Non-GAAP $ 120 to $ 135

$ 63 to $ 73

$ 59 to $ 61

$ 4 to $ 11

$ 2 to $ 8 As a % of revenue (GAAP)







52.5 % to 53.8 %

56.7 % to 51.9 %

(4.2) % to 2.2 %

(3.3) % to - % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)







52.5 % to 53.8 %

49.2 % to 45.2 %

3.3 % to 8.1 %

1.7 % to 5.9 % Diluted net income (loss) per share:





































GAAP































$(0.04) to $ - Non-GAAP































$ 0.02 to $ 0.07 Shares used in per share calculation:





































GAAP































113.9 to 114.7 Non-GAAP































114.7

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

Harmonic Inc. Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA by Segment on Financial Guidance (Unaudited) (1) (In millions)

Q3 2025 Financial Guidance

Broadband

Video Income from operations $ 3 to $ 7

$ 1 to $ 4 Depreciation 2

2

1

1 Segment adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 5 to $ 9

$ 2 to $ 5

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer below for the "Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation on Financial Guidance."

Harmonic Inc. Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance (Unaudited) (1) (In millions)

Q3 2025 Financial Guidance Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ (4) to $ - Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (2)

1 Interest expense, net 1

1 Depreciation 3

3 EBITDA (2) to 5







Adjustments





Stock-based compensation 8

8 Restructuring and related charges 1

1 Total consolidated segment adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 7 to $ 14

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.

