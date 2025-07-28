Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Harmonic Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results


2025-07-28
Surpassed top end of revenue and profitability guidance for both Broadband and Video

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT ) today announced its unaudited results for the second quarter of 2025.

"Our team delivered strong second quarter results with revenue and profitability in both our Video and Broadband businesses exceeding the high end of our guidance," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, president and chief executive officer of Harmonic. "We are seeing further momentum in Video and while we expect Broadband upgrade activity to persist at a moderate pace in 2025, we are beginning to see positive indicators, with improving customer ramp readiness and progress on Unified DOCSIS 4.0, which we expect will turn into tailwinds for us in 2026."

Q2 Financial and Business Highlights

Financial

  • Revenue: $138.0 million, compared to $138.7 million in the prior year period
    • Broadband segment revenue: $86.9 million, compared to $92.9 million in the prior year period
    • Video segment revenue: $51.1 million, compared to $45.8 million in the prior year period
  • Gross margin: GAAP 53.5% and Non-GAAP 54.1%, both higher compared to GAAP 52.9% and Non-GAAP 53.1% in the prior year period
    • Broadband segment Non-GAAP gross margin: 46.5% compared to 47.6% in the prior year period
    • Video segment Non-GAAP gross margin: 67.0% compared to 64.4% in the prior year period
  • Operating income (loss): GAAP income $3.9 million and Non-GAAP income $13.9 million, compared to GAAP loss $15.6 million and Non-GAAP income $12.2 million in the prior year period
  • Net income (loss): GAAP net income $2.9 million and Non-GAAP net income of $10.3 million, compared to GAAP net loss $12.5 million and Non-GAAP net income $9.3 million in the prior year period
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA: $17.0 million compared to $16.1 million in the prior year period
  • Net income (loss) per share: GAAP net income per share of $0.03 and Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.09, compared to GAAP net loss per share of $0.11 and Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.08 in the prior year period
  • Backlog and deferred revenue of $504.5 million
  • Cash: $123.9 million, compared to $45.9 million in the prior year period
  • Repurchased approximately 1.6 million shares of common stock for an aggregate amount of $14.0 million

Business

  • Commercially deployed our cOSTM solution with 136 customers, serving 35.3 million cable modems
  • Won four new broadband customers including two fiber customers
  • Announced the introduction of SeaStarTM Optical Node, which redefines broadband connectivity for low density multiple dwelling units
  • Recently announced a record-breaking DOCSIS 4.0 demonstration of 14 Gbps downstream across a multi-vendor network at the CableLabs® Interop event
  • Record Video SaaS revenue of $15.4 million in Q2 reflects continued growth, especially in sports streaming

Select Financial Information



GAAP


Non-GAAP

Key Financial Results


Q2 2025


Q1 2025


Q2 2024


Q2 2025


Q1 2025


Q2 2024



(Unaudited, in millions, except per share data)

Net revenue

$ 138.0

$ 133.1

$ 138.7

*

*

*

Net income (loss)

$ 2.9

$ 5.9

$ (12.5)

$ 10.3

$ 13.4

$ 9.3

Net income (loss) per share

$ 0.03

$ 0.05

$ (0.11)

$ 0.09

$ 0.11

$ 0.08









Other Financial Information

Q2 2025


Q1 2025


Q2 2024


(Unaudited, in millions)

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter (1)

$ 17.0

$ 21.1

$ 16.1

Bookings for the quarter

$ 158.4

$ 113.7

$ 72.4

Backlog and deferred revenue as of quarter end

$ 504.5

$ 485.1

$ 613.1

Cash and cash equivalents as of quarter end

$ 123.9

$ 148.7

$ 45.9

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Preliminary Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation" below for a reconciliation to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measure.

* Not applicable

Explanations regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures and related definitions, and reconciliations of our GAAP and Non-GAAP measures, are provided in the sections below entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations."

Financial Guidance


Q3 2025 GAAP Financial Guidance

(Unaudited, in millions, except
percentages and per share data)

Low


High

Broadband


Video


Total GAAP


Broadband


Video


Total GAAP

Net revenue

$ 75

$ 45

$ 120

$ 85

$ 50

$ 135

Gross margin %





52.5 %




53.8 %

Gross profit (1)



$ 63




$ 73

Tax rate



43 %




43 %

Net income (loss)



$ (4)




$ -

Net income (loss) per share



$ (0.04)




$ -

Shares (2)



113.9




114.7

(1) Includes estimated tariff impacts of approximately $1 million

(2) Diluted shares assumes stock price at $9.13 (Q2 2025 average price).

Q3 2025 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

(Unaudited, in millions, except
percentages and per share data)

Low


High

Broadband


Video


Total


Broadband


Video


Total

Gross margin %

45.0 %

65.0 %

52.5 %

46.0 %

67.0 %

53.8 %

Gross profit (2)

$ 34

$ 29

$ 63

$ 39

$ 34

$ 73

Adjusted EBITDA(3)

$ 5

$ 2

$ 7

$ 9

$ 5

$ 14

Tax rate



21 %




21 %

Net income per share



$ 0.02




$ 0.07

Shares (4)



114.7




114.7

(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

(2) Includes estimated tariff impacts of approximately $1 million

(3) Refer to "Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance" below for a reconciliation to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measure.

(4) Diluted shares assumes stock price at $9.13 (Q2 2025 average price).

Conference Call Information

Harmonic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Monday, July 28, 2025. The live webcast will be available on the Harmonic Investor Relations website at . To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this link, . A replay will be available after 5:00 p.m. PT on the same website.

About Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT ), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at .

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to anticipated customer purchases and deployments of our Unified DOCSIS 4.0 solutions and our expectations regarding: net revenue, gross margins, operating expenses, operating income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA, tax expense and tax rate, and net income (loss) per diluted share. Our expectations regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include, in no particular order, the following: customer concentration and consolidation; loss of one or more key customers; delays or decreases in capital spending in the cable, satellite telco, broadcast and media industries; the possibility that our products will not generate sales that are commensurate with our expectations or that our cost of revenue or operating expenses may exceed our expectations; the market and technology trends underlying our Broadband and Video businesses will not continue to develop in their current direction or pace; the impact of tariffs and general economic conditions on our sales and operations; the mix of products and services sold in various geographies and the effect it has on gross margins; our ability to develop new and enhanced products in a timely manner and market acceptance of our new or existing products; risks associated with our international operations; exchange rate fluctuations of the currencies in which we conduct business; risks associated with our cOSTM and VOS product solutions; dependence on various broadband and video industry trends; inventory management; the lack of timely availability or the impact of increases in the prices of parts or raw materials necessary to produce our products; the effect of competition, on both revenue and gross margins; difficulties associated with rapid technological changes in our markets; risks associated with unpredictable sales cycles; our dependence on contract manufacturers and sole or limited source suppliers; stock repurchases may not be conducted in the timeframe or in the manner we expect, or at all; and the impact on our business of natural disasters. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP" or referred to herein as "reported"). However, management believes that certain Non-GAAP financial measures provide management and other users with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our ongoing performance. Our management regularly uses our supplemental Non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business, establish operating budgets, set internal measurement targets and make operating decisions.

These Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from Non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these Non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Harmonic's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Harmonic's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

The Company believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP measures, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Non-GAAP measures presented here are: Gross profit, operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, non-operating expenses and net income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA (including those amounts as a percentage of revenue) and net income (loss) per diluted share. The presentation of Non-GAAP information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to Non-GAAP results published by other companies. A reconciliation of the historical Non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable historical GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements provided with this press release. The Non-GAAP adjustments described below have historically been excluded from our GAAP financial measures.

Our Non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:

Stock-based compensation - Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. We believe that management is limited in its ability to project the impact stock-based compensation would have on our operating results. In addition, for comparability purposes, we believe it is useful to provide a Non-GAAP financial measure that excludes stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate the comparison of our results to the results of our peer companies.

Restructuring and related charges - Harmonic from time to time incurs restructuring charges which primarily consist of employee severance, one-time termination benefits related to the reduction of its workforce, and other costs. These charges are associated with material business shifts. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.

Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes - We record the amortization of issuance costs as non-cash interest expense. We believe that excluding these costs provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and liquidity, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. In addition, we believe excluding these costs from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to our historical operating results and comparisons to peer company operating results.

Depreciation - Depreciation expense is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA as this is a non-cash item unrelated to the ordinary course of our business and not reflective of our underlying business performance.

Non-recurring advisory fees - There were non-recurring costs that we excluded from Non-GAAP results relating to professional accounting, tax and legal fees associated with strategic corporate initiatives.

Asset impairment and related charges - We exclude asset impairment and related charges due to the nature of such expenses being unusual and arising outside the ordinary course of continuing operations. These costs primarily consist of impairments of fixed assets, right-of-use assets and related leasehold improvements, and other unrecoverable facility costs due to the intended change in use of certain leased space.

Discrete tax items and tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments - The income tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments relates to the tax effect of the adjustments that we incorporate into Non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide a more meaningful measure of Non-GAAP net income.

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands, except par value)


June 27, 2025


December 31, 2024

ASSETS




Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$ 123,918

$ 101,457

Restricted cash

356

332

Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $1,771 and $2,528 as of June 27,
2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

120,665

178,013

Inventories

71,138

64,004

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

26,780

22,270

Total current assets

342,857

366,076

Property and equipment, net

28,027

26,823

Operating lease right-of-use assets

11,817

12,411

Goodwill

241,718

236,876

Deferred income taxes, net

121,364

121,028

Other non-current assets

37,564

33,292

Total assets

$ 783,347

$ 796,506




LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:


Current portion of long-term debt

2,694

2,194

Current portion of other borrowings

5,561

4,941

Accounts payable

40,666

35,250

Deferred revenue

51,188

47,069

Operating lease liabilities

5,794

5,675

Other current liabilities

66,306

72,440

Total current liabilities

172,209

167,569

Long-term debt

110,611

112,084

Other borrowings

12,141

8,694

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

14,156

14,727

Other non-current liabilities

27,828

28,174

Total liabilities

336,945

331,248




Stockholders' equity:


Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding

-

-

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 113,389 and 116,735 shares
issued and outstanding at June 27, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

113

117

Additional paid-in capital

2,448,446

2,432,733

Accumulated deficit

(1,995,193)

(1,953,495)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(6,964)

(14,097)

Total stockholders' equity

446,402

465,258

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 783,347

$ 796,506

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 27, 2025


June 28, 2024


June 27, 2025


June 28, 2024

Revenue:






Appliance and integration

$ 94,067

$ 94,184

$ 185,608

$ 175,779

SaaS and service

43,960

44,556

85,554

85,021

Total net revenue

138,027

138,740

271,162

260,800

Cost of revenue:






Appliance and integration

50,578

50,878

92,242

93,952

SaaS and service

13,656

14,405

26,553

30,310

Total cost of revenue

64,234

65,283

118,795

124,262

Total gross profit

73,793

73,457

152,367

136,538

Operating expenses:






Research and development

29,442

28,784

60,791

59,489

Selling, general and administrative

38,194

39,821

75,292

78,686

Asset impairment and related charges

1,637

9,000

1,637

9,000

Restructuring and related charges

650

11,482

650

14,519

Total operating expenses

69,923

89,087

138,370

161,694

Income (loss) from operations

3,870

(15,630)

13,997

(25,156)

Interest expense, net

(1,253)

(1,424)

(2,727)

(2,147)

Other income, net

359

619

187

330

Income (loss) before income taxes

2,976

(16,435)

11,457

(26,973)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

105

(3,903)

2,646

(6,352)

Net income (loss)

$ 2,871

$ (12,532)

$ 8,811

$ (20,621)








Net income (loss) per share:






Basic

$ 0.03

$ (0.11)

$ 0.08

$ (0.18)

Diluted

$ 0.03

$ (0.11)

$ 0.08

$ (0.18)

Weighted average shares outstanding:






Basic

113,392

115,030

114,855

113,705

Diluted

113,493

115,030

115,256

113,705

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands)


Six Months Ended


June 27, 2025


June 28, 2024

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income (loss)

$ 8,811

$ (20,621)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:


Depreciation

5,392

6,311

Asset impairment and related charges

1,637

9,000

Stock-based compensation

16,162

13,877

Foreign currency remeasurement

596

2,469

Deferred income taxes, net

(2,718)

(8,897)

Provision for excess and obsolete inventories

1,988

2,152

Other adjustments

(9)

354

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:


Accounts receivable, net

58,067

20,765

Inventories

(6,607)

(3,929)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(492)

(6,761)

Accounts payable

3,030

(8,680)

Deferred revenues

2,202

6,179

Other liabilities

(16,151)

(7,553)

Net cash provided by operating activities

71,908

4,666

Cash flows from investing activities:




Purchases of property and equipment

(5,672)

(3,856)

Net cash used in investing activities

(5,672)

(3,856)

Cash flows from financing activities:




Proceeds from long-term debt

40,000

115,000

Repayment of convertible debt

-

(115,500)

Repayment of long-term debt and other borrowings

(42,466)

(1,334)

Payments for debt issuance costs

-

(332)

Repurchase of common stock

(50,102)

(30,047)

Proceeds from other borrowings

3,835

-

Proceeds from common stock issued to employees

3,056

3,542

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(3,206)

(6,252)

Net cash used in financing activities

(48,883)

(34,923)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

5,132

(1,391)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

22,485

(35,504)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

101,789

84,269

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 124,274

$ 48,765




Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 123,918

$ 45,850

Restricted cash

356

2,827

Restricted cash included in other non-current assets

-

88

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as shown in the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

$ 124,274

$ 48,765

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands)


Six Months Ended


June 27, 2025


June 28, 2024

Supplemental cash flow disclosure:




Income tax payments, net

$ 13,764

$ 11,407

Interest payments, net

$ 2,715

$ 1,895

Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing activities:




Capital expenditures incurred but not yet paid

$ 1,141

$ 282

Supplemental schedule of non-cash financing activities:




Shares of common stock issued upon redemption of the 2024 Notes

-

4,578

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary GAAP Revenue Information

(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)


Three Months Ended


June 27, 2025


March 28, 2025


June 28, 2024

Geography









Americas

$ 108,205

79 %

$ 101,681

76 %

$ 109,597

79 %

EMEA

19,888

14 %

23,172

18 %

22,680

16 %

APAC

9,934

7 %

8,282

6 %

6,463

5 %

Total

$ 138,027

100 %

$ 133,135

100 %

$ 138,740

100 %









Market









Service Provider

$ 94,851

69 %

$ 94,202

71 %

$ 104,429

75 %

Broadcast and Media

43,176

31 %

38,933

29 %

34,311

25 %

Total

$ 138,027

100 %

$ 133,135

100 %

$ 138,740

100 %






















Six Months Ended





June 27, 2025


June 28, 2024

Geography









Americas


$ 209,886

77 %

$ 202,628

78 %

EMEA


43,060

16 %

46,240

18 %

APAC


18,216

7 %

11,932

4 %

Total




$ 271,162

100 %

$ 260,800

100 %









Market









Service Provider


$ 189,053

70 %

$ 191,122

73 %

Broadcast and Media


82,109

30 %

69,678

27 %

Total




$ 271,162

100 %

$ 260,800

100 %

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Segment Information

(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)


Three Months Ended June 27, 2025


Broadband



Video



Total Segment
Measures



Adjustments (1)


Consolidated
GAAP
Measures

Net revenue

$ 86,918

$ 51,109

$ 138,027

$ -

$ 138,027

Gross profit

40,412

(1)

34,249

(1)

74,661

(1)

(868)

73,793

Gross margin %

46.5 %

(1)

67.0 %

(1)

54.1 %

(1)


53.5 %














Three Months Ended March 28, 2025


Broadband



Video



Total Segment
Measures



Adjustments (1)


Consolidated
GAAP
Measures

Net revenue

$ 84,878

$ 48,257

$ 133,135

$ -

$ 133,135

Gross profit

47,080

(1)

32,055

(1)

79,135

(1)

(561)

78,574

Gross margin %

55.5 %

(1)

66.4 %

(1)

59.4 %

(1)


59.0 %














Three Months Ended June 28, 2024


Broadband



Video



Total Segment
Measures



Adjustments (1)


Consolidated
GAAP
Measures

Net revenue

$ 92,937

$ 45,803

$ 138,740

$ -

$ 138,740

Gross profit

44,236

(1)

29,494

(1)

73,730

(1)

(273)

73,457

Gross margin %

47.6 %

(1)

64.4 %

(1)

53.1 %

(1)


52.9 %














Six Months Ended June 27, 2025


Broadband



Video



Total Segment
Measures



Adjustments (1)


Consolidated
GAAP
Measures

Net revenue

$ 171,796

$ 99,366

$ 271,162

$ -

$ 271,162

Gross profit

87,492

(1)

66,304

(1)

153,796

(1)

(1,429)

152,367

Gross margin %

50.9 %

(1)

66.7 %

(1)

56.7 %

(1)


56.2 %














Six Months Ended June 28, 2024


Broadband



Video



Total Segment
Measures



Adjustments (1)


Consolidated
GAAP
Measures

Net revenue

$ 171,834

$ 88,966

$ 260,800

$ -

$ 260,800

Gross profit

81,730

(1)

56,063

(1)

137,793

(1)

(1,255)

136,538

Gross margin %

47.6 %

(1)

63.0 %

(1)

52.8 %

(1)


52.4 %

(1) Segment gross margin and segment gross profit are Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.

Harmonic Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)


Three Months Ended June 27, 2025


Revenue


Gross Profit


Total
Operating
Expense


Income from
Operations


Total Non-
operating
Expense, net


Net Income

GAAP

$ 138,027

$ 73,793

$ 69,923

$ 3,870

$ (894)

$ 2,871

Stock-based compensation

-

868

(6,829)

7,697

-

7,697

Restructuring and related charges

-

-

(650)

650

-

650

Non-recurring advisory fees

-

-

(78)

78

-

78

Lease-related asset impairment and other charges (1)

-

-

(1,637)

1,637

-

1,637

Discrete tax items and tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments

-

-

-

-

-

(2,633)

Total adjustments

-

868

(9,194)

10,062

-

7,429

Non-GAAP

$ 138,027

$ 74,661

$ 60,729

$ 13,932

$ (894)

$ 10,300

As a % of revenue (GAAP)

53.5 %

50.7 %

2.8 %

(0.6) %

2.1 %

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

54.1 %

44.0 %

10.1 %

(0.6) %

7.5 %

Diluted net income per share:












GAAP









$ 0.03

Non-GAAP









$ 0.09

Shares used in per share calculation:












GAAP and Non-GAAP









113,493

(1) Includes impairment charges of $0.4 million for right-of-use assets, $0.3 million for leasehold improvements, and $0.9 million related to the fair value of other unrecoverable facility costs.

Three Months Ended March 28, 2025


Revenue


Gross Profit


Total
Operating
Expense


Income from
Operations


Total Non-
operating
Expense, net


Net Income

GAAP

$ 133,135

$ 78,574

$ 68,447

$ 10,127

$ (1,646)

$ 5,940

Stock-based compensation

-

561

(7,904)

8,465

-

8,465

Discrete tax items and tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments

-

-

-

-

-

(1,018)

Total adjustments

-

561

(7,904)

8,465

-

7,447

Non-GAAP

$ 133,135

$ 79,135

$ 60,543

$ 18,592

$ (1,646)

$ 13,387

As a % of revenue (GAAP)

59.0 %

51.4 %

7.6 %

(1.2) %

4.5 %

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

59.4 %

45.5 %

14.0 %

(1.2) %

10.1 %

Diluted net income per share:












GAAP









$ 0.05

Non-GAAP









$ 0.11

Shares used in per share calculation:












GAAP and Non-GAAP









117,021

Three Months Ended June 28, 2024


Revenue


Gross Profit


Total
Operating
Expense


Income
(Loss) from
Operations


Total Non-
operating
Expense, net


Net Income
(Loss)

GAAP

$ 138,740

$ 73,457

$ 89,087

$ (15,630)

$ (805)

$ (12,532)

Stock-based compensation

-

273

(6,681)

6,954

-

6,954

Restructuring and related charges

-

-

(11,482)

11,482

-

11,482

Non-recurring advisory fees

-

-

(406)

406

-

406

Lease-related asset impairment and other charges (1)

-

-

(9,000)

9,000

-

9,000

Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes

-

-

-

-

338

338

Discrete tax items and tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments

-

-

-

-

-

(6,369)

Total adjustments

-

273

(27,569)

27,842

338

21,811

Non-GAAP

$ 138,740

$ 73,730

$ 61,518

$ 12,212

$ (467)

$ 9,279

As a % of revenue (GAAP)

52.9 %

64.2 %

(11.3) %

(0.6) %

(9.0) %

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

53.1 %

44.3 %

8.8 %

(0.3) %

6.7 %

Diluted net income (loss) per share:












GAAP









$ (0.11)

Non-GAAP









$ 0.08

Shares used in per share calculation:












GAAP









115,030

Non-GAAP









116,690

(1) Includes impairment charges of $2.9 million for right-of-use assets, $4.2 million for leasehold improvements, and $1.9 million related to the fair value of other unrecoverable facility costs.

Six Months Ended June 27, 2025


Revenue


Gross Profit


Total
Operating
Expense


Income from
Operations


Total Non-
operating
Expense, net


Net Income

GAAP

$ 271,162

$ 152,367

$ 138,370

$ 13,997

$ (2,540)

$ 8,811

Stock-based compensation

-

1,429

(14,733)

16,162

-

16,162

Restructuring and related charges

-

-

(650)

650

-

650

Non-recurring advisory fees

-

-

(78)

78

-

78

Lease-related asset impairment and other charges (1)

-

-

(1,637)

1,637

-

1,637

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

-

-

-

-

-

(3,651)

Total adjustments

-

1,429

(17,098)

18,527

-

14,876

Non-GAAP

$ 271,162

$ 153,796

$ 121,272

$ 32,524

$ (2,540)

$ 23,687

As a % of revenue (GAAP)

56.2 %

51.0 %

5.2 %

(0.9) %

3.2 %

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

56.7 %

44.7 %

12.0 %

(0.9) %

8.7 %

Diluted net income per share:












GAAP









$ 0.08

Non-GAAP









$ 0.21

Shares used in per share calculation:












GAAP and Non-GAAP









115,256

(1) Includes impairment charges of $0.4 million for right-of-use assets, $0.3 million for leasehold improvements, and $0.9 million related to the fair value of other unrecoverable facility costs.

Six Months Ended June 28, 2024


Revenue


Gross Profit


Total
Operating
Expense


Income
(Loss) from
Operations


Total Non-
operating
Expense, net


Net Income
(Loss)

GAAP

$ 260,800

$ 136,538

$ 161,694

$ (25,156)

$ (1,817)

$ (20,621)

Stock-based compensation

-

795

(13,082)

13,877

-

13,877

Restructuring and related charges

-

460

(14,519)

14,979

11

14,990

Non-recurring advisory fees

-

-

(755)

755

-

755

Lease-related asset impairment and other charges (1)

-

-

(9,000)

9,000

-

9,000

Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes

-

-

-

-

567

567

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

-

-

-

-

-

(8,907)

Total adjustments

-

1,255

(37,356)

38,611

578

30,282

Non-GAAP

$ 260,800

$ 137,793

$ 124,338

$ 13,455

$ (1,239)

$ 9,661

As a % of revenue (GAAP)

52.4 %

62.0 %

(9.6) %

(0.7) %

(7.9) %

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)

52.8 %

47.7 %

5.2 %

(0.5) %

3.7 %

Diluted net income per share:












GAAP









$ (0.18)

Non-GAAP









$ 0.08

Shares used in per share calculation:












GAAP and Non-GAAP









113,705

Non-GAAP









117,419

(1) Includes impairment charges of $2.9 million for right-of-use assets, $4.2 million for leasehold improvements, and $1.9 million related to the fair value of other unrecoverable facility costs.

Harmonic Inc.

Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentages)


Three Months Ended June 27, 2025


Broadband


Video

Income from operations

$ 8,585

$ 5,347

Depreciation

1,929

743

Other non-operating income, net

255

104

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 10,769

$ 6,194

Revenue

$ 86,918

$ 51,109

Adjusted EBITDA margin % (1)

12.4 %

12.1 %





Three Months Ended March 28, 2025


Broadband


Video

Income from operations

$ 14,021

$ 4,571

Depreciation

1,964

756

Other non-operating expense, net

(124)

(48)

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 15,861

$ 5,279

Revenue

$ 84,878

$ 48,257

Adjusted EBITDA margin % (1)

18.7 %

10.9 %





Three Months Ended June 28, 2024


Broadband


Video

Income (loss) from operations

$ 13,781

$ (1,569)

Depreciation

2,133

1,093

Other non-operating income, net

406

213

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 16,320

$ (263)

Revenue

$ 92,937

$ 45,803

Adjusted EBITDA margin % (1)

17.6 %

(0.6) %





Six Months Ended June 27, 2025


Broadband


Video

Income from operations (1)

$ 22,606

$ 9,918

Depreciation

3,893

1,499

Other non-operating income, net

131

56

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 26,630

$ 11,473

Revenue

$ 171,796

$ 99,366

Adjusted EBITDA margin % (1)

15.5 %

11.5 %





Six Months Ended June 28, 2024


Broadband


Video

Income (loss) from operations (1)

$ 22,375

$ (8,920)

Depreciation

4,119

2,192

Other non-operating income, net

227

114

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 26,721

$ (6,614)

Revenue

$ 171,834

$ 88,966

Adjusted EBITDA margin % (1)

15.6 %

(7.4) %

(1) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer below for the "Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation."

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentages)


Three Months Ended


June 27, 2025


March 28, 2025


June 28, 2024

Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$ 2,871

$ 5,940

$ (12,532)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

105

2,541

(3,903)

Interest expense, net

1,253

1,474

1,424

Depreciation

2,672

2,720

3,226

EBITDA

6,901

12,675

(11,785)






Adjustments




Stock-based compensation

7,697

8,465

6,954

Restructuring and related charges

650

-

11,482

Non-recurring advisory fees

78

-

406

Lease-related asset impairment and other charges

1,637

-

9,000

Total consolidated segment adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 16,963

$ 21,140

$ 16,057

Revenue

$ 138,027

$ 133,135

$ 138,740

Net income (loss) margin (GAAP)

2.1 %

4.5 %

(9.0) %

Consolidated segment Adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP)

12.3 %

15.9 %

11.6 %

Six Months Ended


June 27, 2025


June 28, 2024

Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$ 8,811

$ (20,621)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

2,646

(6,352)

Interest expense, net

2,727

2,147

Depreciation

5,392

6,311

EBITDA

19,576

(18,515)




Adjustments


Stock-based compensation

16,162

13,877

Restructuring and related charges

650

14,990

Non-recurring advisory fees

78

755

Lease-related asset impairment and other charges

1,637

9,000

Total consolidated segment adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 38,103

$ 20,107

Revenue

$ 271,162

$ 260,800

Net income (loss) margin (GAAP)

3.2 %

(7.9) %

Consolidated segment Adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP)

14.1 %

7.7 %

Harmonic Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance (Unaudited)

(In millions, except percentages and per share data)


Q3 2025 Financial Guidance (1)


Revenue


Gross Profit


Total Operating
Expense


Income from
Operations


Net Income (Loss)

GAAP

$ 120

to

$ 135

$ 63

to

$ 73

$ 68

to

$ 70

$ (5)

to

$ 3

$ (4)

to

$ -

Stock-based compensation expense

-

-

(8)

8

8

Restructuring and related charges

-

-

(1)

1

1

Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments

-

-

-

-

(3)

to

(1)

Total adjustments

-

-

(9)

9

6

to

8

Non-GAAP

$ 120

to

$ 135

$ 63

to

$ 73

$ 59

to

$ 61

$ 4

to

$ 11

$ 2

to

$ 8

As a % of revenue (GAAP)



52.5 %

to

53.8 %

56.7 %

to

51.9 %

(4.2) %

to

2.2 %

(3.3) %

to

- %

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



52.5 %

to

53.8 %

49.2 %

to

45.2 %

3.3 %

to

8.1 %

1.7 %

to

5.9 %

Diluted net income (loss) per share:




















GAAP















$(0.04)

to

$ -

Non-GAAP















$ 0.02

to

$ 0.07

Shares used in per share calculation:




















GAAP















113.9

to

114.7

Non-GAAP















114.7

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

Harmonic Inc.

Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA by Segment on Financial Guidance (Unaudited) (1)

(In millions)


Q3 2025 Financial Guidance


Broadband


Video

Income from operations

$ 3

to

$ 7

$ 1

to

$ 4

Depreciation

2

2

1

1

Segment adjusted EBITDA(2)

$ 5

to

$ 9

$ 2

to

$ 5

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

(2) Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer below for the "Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation on Financial Guidance."

Harmonic Inc.

Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance (Unaudited) (1)

(In millions)


Q3 2025 Financial Guidance

Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$ (4)

to

$ -

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(2)

1

Interest expense, net

1

1

Depreciation

3

3

EBITDA

(2)

to

5




Adjustments


Stock-based compensation

8

8

Restructuring and related charges

1

1

Total consolidated segment adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 7

to

$ 14

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.

