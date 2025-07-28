ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
EX-DATE
RECORD DATE
PAYMENT DATE
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF )
8/7/2025
8/7/2025
8/22/2025
$0.0655 per share of investment income
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB )
8/7/2025
8/7/2025
8/22/2025
$0.03961 per share of investment income
The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
