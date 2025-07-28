Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE
|
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
|
|
Portfolio %
|
1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27
|
|
1.07 %
|
2) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33
|
|
0.84 %
|
3) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32
|
|
0.68 %
|
4) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28
|
|
0.56 %
|
5) Altice France SA 5.125%, 01/15/29 - 07/15/29
|
|
0.54 %
|
6) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 11.006%, 04/15/35
|
|
0.51 %
|
7) DaVita, Inc. 4.625%, 06/01/30
|
|
0.46 %
|
8) Warnermedia Holdings 4.279%, 03/15/32
|
|
0.45 %
|
9) Societe Generale SA 5.512%, 05/22/31
|
|
0.43 %
|
10) Bausch Health Cos., Inc. 11.00%, 09/30/28
|
|
0.42 %
|
|
|
|
Investment Type
|
|
Portfolio %
|
Corporates - Non-Investment Grade
|
|
|
Industrial
|
|
|
Communications - Media
|
|
8.13 %
|
Consumer Non-Cyclical
|
|
7.08 %
|
Energy
|
|
6.35 %
|
Capital Goods
|
|
4.52 %
|
Communications - Telecommunications
|
|
4.19 %
|
Basic
|
|
3.98 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
|
|
3.75 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Other
|
|
3.66 %
|
Services
|
|
3.18 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
|
|
2.03 %
|
Technology
|
|
1.99 %
|
Transportation - Services
|
|
1.69 %
|
Transportation - Airlines
|
|
0.84 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
|
|
0.62 %
|
Other Industrial
|
|
0.43 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
|
|
0.41 %
|
Transportation - Railroads
|
|
0.04 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
52.89 %
|
Credit Default Swaps
|
|
13.43 %
|
Financial Institutions
|
|
|
Finance
|
|
2.55 %
|
REITs
|
|
1.30 %
|
Brokerage
|
|
1.27 %
|
Financial Services
|
|
0.97 %
|
Insurance
|
|
0.65 %
|
Banking
|
|
0.38 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
7.12 %
|
Utility
|
|
|
Electric
|
|
1.00 %
|
Natural Gas
|
|
0.19 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
1.19 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
74.63 %
|
Corporates - Investment Grade
|
|
|
Industrial
|
|
|
Energy
|
|
1.62 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Other
|
|
1.36 %
|
Communications - Media
|
|
1.06 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
|
|
0.88 %
|
Basic
|
|
0.83 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
|
|
0.71 %
|
Consumer Non-Cyclical
|
|
0.43 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
|
|
0.28 %
|
Transportation - Airlines
|
|
0.25 %
|
Communications - Telecommunications
|
|
0.19 %
|
Transportation - Services
|
|
0.11 %
|
Other Industrial
|
|
0.07 %
|
Transportation - Railroads
|
|
0.03 %
|
Services
|
|
0.02 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
7.84 %
|
Financial Institutions
|
|
|
Banking
|
|
3.76 %
|
REITs
|
|
0.54 %
|
Finance
|
|
0.49 %
|
Insurance
|
|
0.43 %
|
Brokerage
|
|
0.13 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
5.35 %
|
Utility
|
|
|
Electric
|
|
1.02 %
|
Other Utility
|
|
0.05 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
1.07 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
14.26 %
|
Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds
|
|
|
Industrial
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
1.82 %
|
Energy
|
|
1.01 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Other
|
|
0.97 %
|
Consumer Non-Cyclical
|
|
0.69 %
|
Capital Goods
|
|
0.28 %
|
Communications - Telecommunications
|
|
0.18 %
|
Transportation - Services
|
|
0.12 %
|
Communications - Media
|
|
0.07 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
|
|
0.05 %
|
Other Industrial
|
|
0.03 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
5.22 %
|
Utility
|
|
|
Electric
|
|
0.46 %
|
Other Utility
|
|
0.10 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
0.56 %
|
Financial Institutions
|
|
|
Banking
|
|
0.22 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
0.22 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
6.00 %
|
Bank Loans
|
|
|
Industrial
|
|
|
Technology
|
|
1.38 %
|
Consumer Non-Cyclical
|
|
1.08 %
|
Communications - Media
|
|
0.63 %
|
Communications - Telecommunications
|
|
0.39 %
|
Capital Goods
|
|
0.37 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
|
|
0.26 %
|
Transportation - Airlines
|
|
0.22 %
|
Transportation - Services
|
|
0.17 %
|
Other Industrial
|
|
0.11 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
|
|
0.09 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Other
|
|
0.05 %
|
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
|
|
0.02 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
4.77 %
|
Financial Institutions
|
|
|
Insurance
|
|
0.55 %
|
Financial Services
|
|
0.17 %
|
Brokerage
|
|
0.15 %
|
Banking
|
|
0.02 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
0.89 %
|
Utility
|
|
|
Electric
|
|
0.17 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
0.17 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
5.83 %
|
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
|
|
|
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
|
|
2.72 %
|
Credit Default Swaps
|
|
-0.25 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
2.47 %
|
Interest Rate Futures
|
|
2.31 %
|
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
|
|
|
Risk Share Floating Rate
|
|
1.14 %
|
Non-Agency Fixed Rate
|
|
0.29 %
|
Non-Agency Floating Rate
|
|
0.27 %
|
Agency Fixed Rate
|
|
0.19 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
1.89 %
|
Quasi-Sovereigns
|
|
|
Quasi-Sovereign Bonds
|
|
1.70 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
1.70 %
|
U.S. Govt & Agency Securities
|
|
1.64 %
|
Collateralized Loan Obligations
|
|
|
CLO - Floating Rate
|
|
1.61 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
1.61 %
|
EM Government Agencies
|
|
0.55 %
|
Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds
|
|
0.39 %
|
Emerging Markets - Treasuries
|
|
0.27 %
|
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
|
|
|
Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS
|
|
0.25 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
0.25 %
|
Inflation-Linked Securities
|
|
0.25 %
|
Asset-Backed Securities
|
|
|
Other ABS - Floating Rate
|
|
0.15 %
|
Autos - Fixed Rate
|
|
0.05 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
0.20 %
|
Common Stocks
|
|
0.17 %
|
Governments - Sovereign Agencies
|
|
0.05 %
|
Preferred Stocks
|
|
|
Industrials
|
|
0.02 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
0.02 %
|
Forward Currency Exchange Contracts
|
|
|
Currency Instruments
|
|
-0.25 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
-0.25 %
|
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
|
|
-1.00 %
|
Cash & Cash Equivalents
|
|
|
Funds and Investment Trusts
|
|
1.85 %
|
Cash
|
|
-0.39 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
1.46 %
|
Derivative Offsets
|
|
|
Futures Offsets
|
|
-2.29 %
|
Swap Offsets
|
|
-12.41 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
|
-14.70 %
|
TOTAL
|
|
100.00 %
|
|
|
|
Country Breakdown
|
|
Portfolio %
|
United States
|
|
66.12 %
|
France
|
|
3.32 %
|
United Kingdom
|
|
3.03 %
|
Canada
|
|
2.95 %
|
Brazil
|
|
1.92 %
|
Mexico
|
|
1.70 %
|
Italy
|
|
1.30 %
|
Spain
|
|
1.29 %
|
Germany
|
|
1.16 %
|
Colombia
|
|
1.11 %
|
India
|
|
0.94 %
|
Luxembourg
|
|
0.93 %
|
Turkey
|
|
0.89 %
|
Australia
|
|
0.78 %
|
Chile
|
|
0.64 %
|
Nigeria
|
|
0.61 %
|
South Africa
|
|
0.61 %
|
Netherlands
|
|
0.60 %
|
Israel
|
|
0.58 %
|
Angola
|
|
0.53 %
|
Macau
|
|
0.51 %
|
Hong Kong
|
|
0.50 %
|
Ireland
|
|
0.44 %
|
Dominican Republic
|
|
0.40 %
|
Finland
|
|
0.38 %
|
Norway
|
|
0.34 %
|
China
|
|
0.33 %
|
Indonesia
|
|
0.33 %
|
Peru
|
|
0.31 %
|
Puerto Rico
|
|
0.28 %
|
Switzerland
|
|
0.28 %
|
Egypt
|
|
0.25 %
|
Kazakhstan
|
|
0.25 %
|
Senegal
|
|
0.25 %
|
Slovenia
|
|
0.22 %
|
Zambia
|
|
0.21 %
|
Ecuador
|
|
0.20 %
|
Jersey (Channel Islands)
|
|
0.20 %
|
Panama
|
|
0.19 %
|
Romania
|
|
0.19 %
|
El Salvador
|
|
0.12 %
|
Azerbaijan
|
|
0.11 %
|
Guatemala
|
|
0.11 %
|
Uzbekistan
|
|
0.10 %
|
Malaysia
|
|
0.08 %
|
Ukraine
|
|
0.08 %
|
Cayman Islands
|
|
0.07 %
|
Trinidad and Tobago
|
|
0.06 %
|
Argentina
|
|
0.05 %
|
Hungary
|
|
0.05 %
|
Jamaica
|
|
0.05 %
|
Austria
|
|
0.04 %
|
Czech Republic
|
|
0.04 %
|
Kuwait
|
|
0.04 %
|
Morocco
|
|
0.04 %
|
Serbia
|
|
0.03 %
|
Japan
|
|
0.02 %
|
Cash & Cash Equivalents
|
|
1.84 %
|
Total Investments
|
|
100.00 %
|
|
|
|
Net Currency Exposure Breakdown
|
|
Portfolio %
|
US Dollar
|
|
99.97 %
|
Canadian Dollar
|
|
0.18 %
|
Pound Sterling
|
|
0.15 %
|
Brazilian Real
|
|
0.02 %
|
Norwegian Krone
|
|
0.02 %
|
Indonesian Rupiah
|
|
0.01 %
|
New Zealand Dollar
|
|
0.01 %
|
South African Rand
|
|
0.01 %
|
Swiss Franc
|
|
-0.01 %
|
Czech Koruna
|
|
-0.01 %
|
Hungarian Forint
|
|
-0.01 %
|
Singapore Dollar
|
|
-0.01 %
|
Euro
|
|
-0.33 %
|
Total Net Assets
|
|
100.00 %
|
|
|
|
Credit Rating
|
|
Portfolio %
|
AAA
|
|
2.35 %
|
AA
|
|
-0.88 %
|
A
|
|
1.15 %
|
BBB
|
|
15.50 %
|
BB
|
|
43.99 %
|
B
|
|
25.89 %
|
CCC
|
|
7.81 %
|
CC
|
|
0.08 %
|
C
|
|
0.14 %
|
Not Rated
|
|
2.51 %
|
Short Term Investments
|
|
1.85 %
|
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
|
|
-1.00 %
|
N/A
|
|
0.61 %
|
Total
|
|
100.00 %
|
|
|
|
Bonds by Maturity
|
|
Portfolio %
|
Less than 1 Year
|
|
8.84 %
|
1 to 5 Years
|
|
69.75 %
|
5 to 10 Years
|
|
17.04 %
|
10 to 20 Years
|
|
2.56 %
|
20 to 30 Years
|
|
0.88 %
|
More than 30 Years
|
|
0.75 %
|
Other
|
|
0.18 %
|
Total Net Assets
|
|
100.00 %
|
|
|
|
Portfolio Statistics:
|
|
|
Average Coupon:
|
|
7.42 %
|
Average Bond Price:
|
|
96.62
|
Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):
|
|
|
Bank Borrowing:
|
|
0.00 %
|
Investment Operations:*
|
|
14.46 %
|
Preferred Stock:
|
|
0.00 %
|
Tender Option Bonds:
|
|
0.00 %
|
VMTP Shares:
|
|
0.00 %
|
VRDP Shares:
|
|
0.00 %
|
Total Fund Leverage:
|
|
14.46 %
|
Average Maturity:
|
|
4.32 Years
|
Effective Duration:
|
|
2.88 Years
|
Total Net Assets:
|
|
$981.87 Million
|
Net Asset Value:
|
|
$11.39
|
Total Number of Holdings:
|
|
1,238
|
Portfolio Turnover:
|
|
68.00 %
|
|
* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
|
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
