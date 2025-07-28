Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB ] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of June 30, 2025. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio % 1) Melissa Independent School District Series 2024-2 4.25%, 02/01/53

1.97 % 2) Commonwealth of Massachusetts Series 2025-2 5.00%, 01/01/54

1.93 % 3) Worthington City School District Series 2023 5.50%, 12/01/54

1.80 % 4) New York Transportation Development Corp. Series 2024 Zero Coupon, 12/31/54

1.80 % 5) Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Aviation Revenue Series 2025-A 5.50%, 10/01/55

1.79 % 6) State of Hawaii Airports System Revenue Series 2025-2 5.50%, 07/01/54

1.78 % 7) Dallas Independent School District Series 2024-2 4.00%, 02/15/54

1.77 % 8) Greenwood Independent School District Series 2025-2 5.00%, 02/15/49

1.76 % 9) County of Miami-Dade FL Aviation Revenue Series 2025-A 5.50%, 10/01/55

1.76 % 10) Leander Independent School District Series 2025-A 5.00%, 08/15/55

1.74 %





Investment Type

Portfolio %





State Breakdown

Portfolio % Texas

16.57 % Florida

8.60 % Illinois

8.08 % California

7.57 % Wisconsin

6.34 % New York

6.27 % Massachusetts

5.48 % Ohio

4.02 % Colorado

3.40 % Pennsylvania

3.10 % South Carolina

2.78 % New Hampshire

2.45 % Michigan

2.25 % District of Columbia

2.14 % New Jersey

2.06 % Arizona

1.94 % Alabama

1.86 % Louisiana

1.84 % Hawaii

1.78 % Nebraska

1.63 % Virginia

1.42 % Georgia

1.34 % Minnesota

1.25 % Indiana

0.81 % North Carolina

0.73 % Alaska

0.62 % Washington

0.49 % Tennessee

0.48 % Utah

0.43 % Oklahoma

0.37 % Maryland

0.36 % Arkansas

0.34 % North Dakota

0.34 % Nevada

0.33 % Oregon

0.22 % Connecticut

0.19 % South Dakota

0.12 % Total Investments

100.00 %





Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio % US Dollar

100.00 % Total Net Assets

100.00 %





Credit Quality Breakdown

Portfolio % AAA

15.13 % AA

32.70 % A

23.82 % BBB

18.30 % BB

6.83 % B

0.51 % Not Rated

2.69 % Pre-refunded Bonds

0.02 % Total

100.00 %





Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio % Less than 1 Year

0.18 % 1 to 5 Years

0.89 % 5 to 10 Years

2.73 % 10 to 20 Years

16.26 % 20 to 30 Years

59.12 % More than 30 Years

20.82 % Other

0.00 % Total Net Assets

100.00 %





Portfolio Statistics:



AMT Percent:

19.53 % Average Coupon:

4.73 %





Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):



Bank Borrowing:

0.00 % Investment Operations:

2.52 % Auction Preferred Shares (APS):

0.00 % Tender Option Bonds:

7.54 % VMTP Shares:

15.14 % VRDP Shares:

17.15 % Total Fund Leverage:

42.35 % Average Maturity:

17.25 Years Effective Duration:

12.01 Years Total Net Assets:

$331.36 Million Net Asset Value:

$11.53 Total Number of Holdings:

171 Portfolio Turnover:

32.00 %

* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED