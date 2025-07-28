Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE
|
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
|
|
Portfolio %
|
1) Melissa Independent School District Series 2024-2 4.25%, 02/01/53
|
|
1.97 %
|
2) Commonwealth of Massachusetts Series 2025-2 5.00%, 01/01/54
|
|
1.93 %
|
3) Worthington City School District Series 2023 5.50%, 12/01/54
|
|
1.80 %
|
4) New York Transportation Development Corp. Series 2024 Zero Coupon, 12/31/54
|
|
1.80 %
|
5) Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Aviation Revenue Series 2025-A 5.50%, 10/01/55
|
|
1.79 %
|
6) State of Hawaii Airports System Revenue Series 2025-2 5.50%, 07/01/54
|
|
1.78 %
|
7) Dallas Independent School District Series 2024-2 4.00%, 02/15/54
|
|
1.77 %
|
8) Greenwood Independent School District Series 2025-2 5.00%, 02/15/49
|
|
1.76 %
|
9) County of Miami-Dade FL Aviation Revenue Series 2025-A 5.50%, 10/01/55
|
|
1.76 %
|
10) Leander Independent School District Series 2025-A 5.00%, 08/15/55
|
|
1.74 %
|
|
|
|
Investment Type
|
|
Portfolio %
|
|
|
|
State Breakdown
|
|
Portfolio %
|
Texas
|
|
16.57 %
|
Florida
|
|
8.60 %
|
Illinois
|
|
8.08 %
|
California
|
|
7.57 %
|
Wisconsin
|
|
6.34 %
|
New York
|
|
6.27 %
|
Massachusetts
|
|
5.48 %
|
Ohio
|
|
4.02 %
|
Colorado
|
|
3.40 %
|
Pennsylvania
|
|
3.10 %
|
South Carolina
|
|
2.78 %
|
New Hampshire
|
|
2.45 %
|
Michigan
|
|
2.25 %
|
District of Columbia
|
|
2.14 %
|
New Jersey
|
|
2.06 %
|
Arizona
|
|
1.94 %
|
Alabama
|
|
1.86 %
|
Louisiana
|
|
1.84 %
|
Hawaii
|
|
1.78 %
|
Nebraska
|
|
1.63 %
|
Virginia
|
|
1.42 %
|
Georgia
|
|
1.34 %
|
Minnesota
|
|
1.25 %
|
Indiana
|
|
0.81 %
|
North Carolina
|
|
0.73 %
|
Alaska
|
|
0.62 %
|
Washington
|
|
0.49 %
|
Tennessee
|
|
0.48 %
|
Utah
|
|
0.43 %
|
Oklahoma
|
|
0.37 %
|
Maryland
|
|
0.36 %
|
Arkansas
|
|
0.34 %
|
North Dakota
|
|
0.34 %
|
Nevada
|
|
0.33 %
|
Oregon
|
|
0.22 %
|
Connecticut
|
|
0.19 %
|
South Dakota
|
|
0.12 %
|
Total Investments
|
|
100.00 %
|
|
|
|
Net Currency Exposure Breakdown
|
|
Portfolio %
|
US Dollar
|
|
100.00 %
|
Total Net Assets
|
|
100.00 %
|
|
|
|
Credit Quality Breakdown
|
|
Portfolio %
|
AAA
|
|
15.13 %
|
AA
|
|
32.70 %
|
A
|
|
23.82 %
|
BBB
|
|
18.30 %
|
BB
|
|
6.83 %
|
B
|
|
0.51 %
|
Not Rated
|
|
2.69 %
|
Pre-refunded Bonds
|
|
0.02 %
|
Total
|
|
100.00 %
|
|
|
|
Bonds by Maturity
|
|
Portfolio %
|
Less than 1 Year
|
|
0.18 %
|
1 to 5 Years
|
|
0.89 %
|
5 to 10 Years
|
|
2.73 %
|
10 to 20 Years
|
|
16.26 %
|
20 to 30 Years
|
|
59.12 %
|
More than 30 Years
|
|
20.82 %
|
Other
|
|
0.00 %
|
Total Net Assets
|
|
100.00 %
|
|
|
|
Portfolio Statistics:
|
|
|
AMT Percent:
|
|
19.53 %
|
Average Coupon:
|
|
4.73 %
|
|
|
|
Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):
|
|
|
Bank Borrowing:
|
|
0.00 %
|
Investment Operations:
|
|
2.52 %
|
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
|
|
0.00 %
|
Tender Option Bonds:
|
|
7.54 %
|
VMTP Shares:
|
|
15.14 %
|
VRDP Shares:
|
|
17.15 %
|
Total Fund Leverage:
|
|
42.35 %
|
Average Maturity:
|
|
17.25 Years
|
Effective Duration:
|
|
12.01 Years
|
Total Net Assets:
|
|
$331.36 Million
|
Net Asset Value:
|
|
$11.53
|
Total Number of Holdings:
|
|
171
|
Portfolio Turnover:
|
|
32.00 %
* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
