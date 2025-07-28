Inter/Arch Jobs Expands U.K. Operations With New Regional Hub In Crowborough

SHERIDAN, Wyo., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inter/Arch Jobs, the world's largest job board for the built environment, today announced plans to open a new regional office in Crowborough, East Sussex, scheduled for Q4 2025.

The new office will serve as a dedicated local service centre for the company's Source & Screen solution – a tailored recruitment support service that combines Inter/Arch Jobs' unrivalled talent network and reach of its job board with bespoke candidate screening. As part of this expansion, the company's existing London sales office will be consolidated into the new Crowborough hub, creating a centralised base to better serve clients across the United Kingdom.

"This is a significant step forward for Inter/Arch Jobs," said Richard Eib, Managing Director of Inter/Arch Jobs. "Our new Crowborough hub will bring our sales and service teams together under one roof, allowing us to deliver faster, more responsive support for U.K. clients while continuing to grow our Source & Screen offering."

The Crowborough office reflects Inter/Arch Jobs' long-term commitment to the U.K. market, where demand for talent in architecture, interior design, engineering, and project management continues to surge.

As part of its expansion, the company is actively hiring Recruitment Resourcers and Business Development Executives to join its growing team. More information about these opportunities can be found on the Inter/Arch Jobs website.

"This isn't just an office move – it's about investing in people, both for our clients and within our own team," added Eib. "We're building a regional team that will strengthen our position as the go-to recruitment platform for the built environment sector."

For media inquiries, please contact:

Richard Eib

Managing Director

[email protected]

(0203) 769-9277

About Inter/Arch Jobs

Inter/Arch Jobs is a global career platform dedicated to connecting professionals across architecture, interior design, and engineering disciplines with leading employers, resources, and community networks in the built environment.

SOURCE Inter/Arch Jobs LLC

