Metsera Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Continued Portfolio Progress

MET-233i (once-monthly amylin analog) delivered class-leading Phase 1 results including 8.4% five-week weight loss and 19-day half-life; 12-week monotherapy data expected in late 2025

MET-233i + MET-097i 12-week co-administration data expected by year-end 2025 or early 2026

Oral peptide programs on track; four-week data for selected lead (MET-097o or MET-224o) expected in late 2025

$530.9 million cash and cash equivalents support runway into 2027

NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metsera, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTSR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company accelerating the next generation of medicines for obesity and metabolic diseases, today reported second quarter 2025 financial results and continued portfolio progress.

“The second quarter of 2025 saw rapid progress across our category-leading pipeline of ultra-long acting, combinable injectable and oral nutrient-stimulated hormone analogs,” said Whit Bernard, Chief Executive Officer.“We reported positive Phase 1 data from MET-233i, our first-in-class once-monthly amylin candidate, demonstrating exceptional efficacy with favorable tolerability, and enabling a potential first-in-category monthly multi-NuSH combination. Additionally, we completed enrollment in the VESPER-2 and -3 studies with MET-097i ahead of schedule, enabling an accelerated release of interim VESPER-3 tolerability data in tandem with VESPER-1. We remain on track to deliver all of our committed clinical milestones, including initiation of a global Phase 3 program for MET-097i in late 2025.”

Pipeline Highlights and Upcoming Milestones

MET-097i: VESPER-1 and interim VESPER-3 data release expected in September 2025; Phase 3 initiation on track for late 2025





MET-097i is a fully biased, monthly, ultra-long acting, subcutaneously injectable GLP-1 receptor agonist (RA) which has demonstrated highly competitive body weight loss and excellent tolerability in clinical trials.



The VESPER program includes three ongoing Phase 2b trials designed to further evaluate the differentiated profile of MET-097i and enable rapid transition into Phase 3 clinical trials. All three trials (VESPER-1, VESPER-2, and VESPER-3) are fully enrolled and on track.



We expect to release topline data from VESPER-1 together with interim data from the titration phase of VESPER-3 in September 2025. Combined, these data will inform the weekly dosing regimens we plan to investigate in Phase 3 trials.



We expect to release topline 28-week results from the monthly dosing portion of VESPER-3 by year-end 2025 or in early 2026.

We are on track to initiate the Phase 3 program of MET-097i in late 2025.



MET-233i: Delivered class-leading Phase 1 results, including 8.4% five-week weight loss and 19-day observed half-life; 12-week monotherapy data expected in late 2025

MET-233i is a monthly, ultra-long acting, subcutaneously injectable amylin analog in ongoing clinical trials as a monotherapy and co-administered with MET-097i.



In June, we presented five-week weight loss, tolerability, and pharmacokinetic data for MET-233i monotherapy, positioning MET-233i as a first-in-class monthly amylin analog with potentially best-in-class efficacy and placebo-like tolerability.





In these data, MET-233i demonstrated mean placebo-subtracted weight loss up to 8.4% at Day 36, and placebo-like tolerability on candidate starting doses.

MET-233i also demonstrated a 19-day observed half-life and matched pharmacokinetics to MET-097i, enabling a potential first-in-category monthly multi-NuSH combination with MET-097i.



We expect to announce topline 12-week data from the MET-233i monotherapy trial in late 2025.



MET-233i + MET-097i: 12-week co-administration data expected by year-end 2025 or in early 2026

We expect to announce topline 12-week data from the MET-233/097 co-administration trial by year-end 2025 or in early 2026.



Oral peptide platform: MET-097 o program and alternate candidate MET-224 o on track; four-week topline data for selected lead expected in late 2025





MET-097o and MET-224o are oral, fully biased, ultra-long acting GLP-1 receptor agonists in development for the treatment of obesity and overweight.

Preliminary four-week weight loss, tolerability, and pharmacokinetic data for the selected lead candidate are expected in late 2025.



Additional key pipeline programs: Combination and prodrug candidates continue to advance, with multiple clinical milestones expected in late 2025 and early 2026



Preliminary data from co-administration of MET-034, an ultra-long acting GIP RA (Metsera's third HALOTM-engineered peptide in clinical testing), with MET-097i are expected in late 2025.

IND-enabling studies progressing for MET-815, a prodrug of MET-097i with potential for quarterly maintenance dosing; clinical trial initiation planned for year-end 2025 or early 2026.



Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Cash Position : Cash and cash equivalents were $530.9 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $352.4 million as of December 31, 2024. Based on current operating plans, we estimate our existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund projected operating expenses, working capital and capital expenditure needs into 2027.

R&D Expenses : Research and development (R&D) expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, were $60.5 million and $117.7 million, respectively, compared to $20.9 million and $38.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively. The increases in R&D expense were driven by product candidate development costs related to our preclinical, clinical and contract manufacturing as well as increases in personnel-related expenses, including stock-based compensation, to support our ongoing research and development activities.

G&A Expenses : General and administrative (G&A) expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, were $11.5 million and $20.1 million, respectively, compared to $5.6 million and $9.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively. The increases in G&A expenses primarily related to personnel-related expenses, including stock-based compensation, as well as professional fees and other costs associated with being a public company.

Net Loss : Net loss was $68.7 million and $145.3 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $26.7 million and $46.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively. Net loss for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, consisted of R&D and G&A expenses totaling $72.0 million and $137.8 million, respectively, and a change in fair value of contingent consideration of a benefit of $0.9 million and an expense of $13.2 million, respectively. Net cash used in operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $113.3 million.

About Metsera

Metsera is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company accelerating the next generation of medicines for obesity and metabolic diseases. Metsera is advancing a broad portfolio of oral and injectable incretin, non-incretin and combination therapies with potential best-in-class profiles to address multiple therapeutic targets and meet the future needs of a rapidly evolving weight loss treatment landscape. Metsera was founded in 2022 and is based in New York City. For more information, please visit us at and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

Forward-Looking Statements

