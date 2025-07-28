Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2025 Second Quarter Results

As announced on April 24, 2025, the Company initiated its seventh stock repurchase program approved by the Board of Directors since the Company completed its second step conversion in 2016. Through June 30, 2025, the Company has repurchased a total of 1,140,427 shares of its common stock at an average price of $13.59 per share. Under the current repurchase plan, the Company has repurchased a total of 59,053 shares of its common stock at an average price of $14.74 per share.

“I am pleased with the results of operations in the second quarter,” said Craig M. Hepner, President and Chief Executive Officer.“We continued to see a reduction in our cost of funds along with an increase in asset yields which led to continued expansion in our net interest margin during the quarter. In addition, we continued to pay down our higher-cost wholesale funding during the quarter as loan growth remained relatively flat. Even though our 1-4 family residential loan activity continues to remain sluggish due primarily to higher mortgage interest rates, economic conditions in our local markets have remained relatively stable, and we remain cautiously optimistic about our other areas of lending as we progress through the remainder of 2025.”

Mr. Hepner continued,“I am also pleased with the success we had during the second quarter with our current stock repurchase plan. Through the stock repurchase plan and the payment of cash dividends, we continue to remain a significant source of liquidity to our shareholders. The Board continues to evaluate and execute on strategies designed to maximize overall shareholder value.”

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $0.5 million compared to $(0.2) million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Total interest and dividend income was $4.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $4.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 due to an increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 0.32% to 5.10%. Interest expense decreased to $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $1.8 million during the three months ended June 30, 2024, as our average cost of funds decreased to 2.13% from 2.29%. Net interest income after provision for credit losses increased by $0.5 million to $2.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Total other income was $0.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Total other expenses were $2.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $2.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. During the 2nd quarter of 2024, the Company executed a balance sheet management strategy designed to re-position the investment portfolio, generate additional liquidity and improve net interest income on a go-forward basis. Twenty-one investment securities were sold generating about $4 million of cash and a realized loss of $0.6 million resulting in the higher level of other expenses. Proceeds were utilized to purchase more favorable investment securities and pay down higher-cost wholesale funding. This caused total other expenses to be higher in 2024.

The multi-loan commercial relationship that was identified in 2022 as being impaired, meaning that it is probable that we will be unable to collect all amounts due according to the contractual terms of the loan agreements, was substantially resolved during the first half of 2025 as we received principal paydowns on a number of the loans. The relationship as of December 31, 2024 had balances of approximately $0.7 million with a specific allocation of $0.2 million. As of June 30, 2025, this relationship has a remaining balance of $0.1 million with no specific allocation. No additional reserves will be required to resolve these impaired loans, and we do not anticipate any further losses as we work to resolve the remainder of the relationship.

The Company recorded a recovery of approximately $49 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2025 to decrease the Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) position. During the three months ended June 30, 2024, there was a recovery of approximately $40 thousand. The ACL on loans was $4.1 million, or 1.34% of total gross loans, at June 30, 2025 compared to $4.3 million, or 1.40% of gross loans, at June 30, 2024. Net recoveries during the second quarter of 2025 were approximately $75 thousand compared to net recoveries of $2 thousand during the second quarter of 2024. The current period adjustment to the ACL is the result of the quarterly calculation of Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL). The required reserves on non-performing loans as of June 30, 2025 decreased by $213 thousand from the required reserves as of June 30, 2024.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $0.2 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025 as compared to an income tax benefit of $43 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2024 as pre-tax income during the three months ended June 30, 2025 was higher as compared to pre-tax loss during the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024

Net income was $0.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $0.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Total interest and dividend income was $8.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $7.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 as the average yield on interest-earning assets improved to 5.02% from 4.70%. Interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $0.2 million lower as a result of the reduction in short-term interest rates that occurred in late 2024 and a reduction in our higher-cost wholesale funding. This has resulted in a decrease in our average cost of funds from 2.27% to 2.15%. Due to the increase in yield on earning assets and lower interest expense, net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 increased to $5.2 million as compared to $4.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Total other income was flat at $0.6 million during the six months ended June 30, 2025 and the six months ended June 30, 2024. Other expense levels were $0.4 million lower, decreasing to $4.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to $4.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was related to the net realized loss of $0.6 million on the sale of investment securities in 2024 discussed above.

The Company recorded a recovery of $139 thousand for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025 to decrease the ACL position. This compares to a recovery of $77 thousand for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024. Net charge-offs during the six months ended June 30, 2025 were approximately $44 thousand compared to net recoveries of approximately $7 thousand during the six months ended June 30, 2024. The current period adjustment to the ACL is the result of the quarterly calculation of CECL.

We recorded an income tax expense of approximately $390 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to an income tax expense of $48 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2024. This increase is due primarily to higher pre-tax earnings in 2025 as compared to 2024.

Comparison of Financial Condition at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024

Total consolidated assets as of June 30, 2025 were $346.8 million, a decrease of $6.9 million, or 1.9%, from $353.7 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease of $3.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, a $3.4 million decrease in federal funds sold, a decrease of $0.2 million in loans held for sale, a $0.1 million decrease in premises and equipment, net, a decrease of $0.4 million in deferred tax assets, a decrease of $0.1 million in accrued interest receivable and a decrease in other assets of $0.5 million. These decreases were partially offset by an increase of $0.5 million in loans, net of allowance, and a $0.5 million increase in securities available for sale.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $3.3 million, or 26.2%, to $9.2 million at June 30, 2025 from $12.5 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was primarily the result of cash used in financing activities of $8.2 million exceeding the cash provided by investing activities of $3.1 million and cash provided by operating activities of $1.8 million.

Securities available for sale increased $0.6 million, or 3.3%, to $17.4 million at June 30, 2025 from $16.8 million at December 31, 2024 as purchases and market value fluctuations exceeded payments, calls and maturities during the period.

Net loans increased $0.5 million, or 0.2%, to $302.2 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $301.7 million at December 31, 2024 primarily due to an increase of $7.8 million in non-residential real estate loans and an increase of $1.6 million in commercial loans. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $2.7 million in one-to-four family loans, a decrease of $5.5 million in multi-family loans and a decrease of $0.9 million in consumer loans. The allowance for credit losses on loans decreased by $0.2 million at June 30, 2025.

Total deposits decreased $6.0 million, or 2.1%, to $276.9 million at June 30, 2025 from $282.9 million at December 31, 2024. During the six months ended June 30, 2025 non-interest bearing checking accounts decreased by $0.7 million, interest bearing checking accounts decreased by $1.5 million, and certificate of deposit accounts decreased by $6.6 million. Partially offsetting these decreases were increases in money market accounts of $2.6 million and in savings accounts of $0.2 million.

FHLB advances decreased $0.8 million, or 3.4%, to $21.5 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $22.3 million at December 31, 2024.

Stockholders' equity decreased to $39.6 million at June 30, 2025 as compared to $40.2 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease reflects $0.8 million used to repurchase and retire 59,053 outstanding shares of Company common stock and $0.5 million in cash dividends. Net income was $0.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. In addition, there was a $0.4 million increase in other comprehensive income due to an increase in fair value of securities available for sale during the second quarter.

About Ottawa Bancorp, Inc.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for OSB Community Bank which provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The Bank offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificates of deposit, and various retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio includes one-to-four family residential mortgage, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans as well as auto loans and home equity lines of credit. OSB Community Bank was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois. For more information about the Company and the Bank, please visit .

