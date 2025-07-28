Gibson Energy Declares Dividend
CALGARY, Alberta, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gibson Energy Inc. (TSX:GEI) (“Gibson”, or the“Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per common share, payable on October 17, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2025. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes. For non-resident shareholders, Gibson's dividends are subject to Canadian withholding tax.
About Gibson
Gibson is a leading liquids Infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products, as well as waterborne vessel loading. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside and Wink, Texas, and a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.
Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit .
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Phone: (403) 776-3077
Email: ...
Media
Phone: (403) 476-6334
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment