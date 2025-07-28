Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gibson Energy Declares Dividend


2025-07-28 04:16:08
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) All financial figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted

CALGARY, Alberta, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gibson Energy Inc. (TSX:GEI) (“Gibson”, or the“Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per common share, payable on October 17, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2025. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes. For non-resident shareholders, Gibson's dividends are subject to Canadian withholding tax.

About Gibson
Gibson is a leading liquids Infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products, as well as waterborne vessel loading. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside and Wink, Texas, and a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit .

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Phone: (403) 776-3077
Email: ...

Media
Phone: (403) 476-6334
Email: ...

