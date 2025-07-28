Gaia Sets Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call For Monday, August 11, 2025, At 4:30 P.M. ET
Gaia management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.
Date: Monday, August 11, 2025
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Mountain time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-269-7751
International dial-in number: 1-201-389-0908
Conference ID: 13754587
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via ir.gaia.com .
A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 25, 2025.
Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13754587
About Gaia
Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels-Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga-in four languages (English, Spanish, French and German) to its members in 185 countries. Gaia's library includes over 10,000 titles, over 88% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 75% of viewership is generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit .
Company Contact :
Ned Preston
Chief Financial Officer
Gaia, Inc.
...
Investor Relations :
Gateway Group, Inc.
Cody Slach
(949) 574-3860
...
