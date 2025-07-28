AVITA Medical To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
The live webcast will be accessible under the Events & Presentations section of the AVITA Medical website at ir.avitamedical.com. To participate by telephone, please register in advance to receive dial-in details and a personal PIN using the following link: A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event on the Investor Relations website.
About AVITA Medical, Inc.
AVITA Medical® is a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions. Our technologies are designed to optimize wound healing, effectively accelerating the time to patient recovery. At the forefront of our platform is the RECELL® System, approved by the FDA for the treatment of thermal burn wounds and full-thickness skin defects. RECELL harnesses the healing properties of a patient's own skin to create Spray-On SkinTM Cells, offering an innovative solution for improved clinical outcomes at the point-of-care. In the U.S., AVITA Medical also holds the exclusive rights to manufacture, market, sell, and distribute PermeaDerm®, a biosynthetic wound matrix, and the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute CohealyxTM, an AVITA Medical-branded collagen-based dermal matrix.
In international markets, the RECELL System is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications including burns and full-thickness skin defects. The RECELL System, excluding RECELL GO®, is TGA-registered in Australia, has received CE mark approval in Europe, and has PMDA approval in Japan.
Investor & Media Contact:
Ben Atkins
Phone +1-805 341 1571
...
...
Authorized for release by the Chief Financial Officer of AVITA Medical, Inc.
