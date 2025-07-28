Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Epsilon Energy Ltd. Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call


2025-07-28 04:16:08
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“ Epsilon ” or the“ Company ”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today announced that it will issue its second quarter 2025 earnings release on Wednesday, August 13, 2025 after the market close and host a conference call to discuss its financial and operating results on Thursday, August 14, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Interested parties in the United States and Canada may participate toll-free by dialing (833) 816-1385. International parties may participate by dialing (412) 317-0478. Participants should ask to be joined to the“Epsilon Energy Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call.”

A webcast can be viewed at: . A webcast replay will be available on the Company's website ( ) following the call.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets in Pennsylvania, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Alberta, Canada.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Jason Stabell
Chief Executive Officer
...

Andrew Williamson
Chief Financial Officer
...


