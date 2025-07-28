Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release Date And Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LA JOLLA, Calif., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) (the“Company”) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 results after market close on Monday, August 4, 2025, and will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) the following day, Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8573, and requesting to be joined to the Palomar Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 5, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13754413. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 12, 2025.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company's website at . The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd. (“PSRE”), Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc., Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”), Palomar Underwriters Exchange Organization, Inc. ("PUEO"), First Indemnity of America Insurance Co. ("FIA"), and Palomar Crop Insurance Services, Inc. ("PCIS"). Palomar's consolidated results also include Laulima Exchange ("Laulima"), a variable interest entity for which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Palomar is an innovative specialty insurer serving residential and commercial clients in five product categories: Earthquake, Inland Marine and Other Property, Casualty, Fronting, and Crop. Palomar's insurance subsidiaries, PSIC, PSRE, and PESIC, have a financial strength rating of“A” (Excellent) from A.M. Best. FIA carries an“A-” (Stable) rating from A.M. Best.

To learn more, visit PLMR.com

