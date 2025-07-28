US Wine Trade Alliance Urges Final Wine Exemption As U.S.-EU Tariff Agreement Advances

Trade Agreement Must Include Wine to Preserve U.S. Jobs and Economic Surplus

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following this weekend's announcements, The U.S. Wine Trade Alliance (USWTA) is urging U.S. trade officials to ensure that wine is included in the list of exempted goods under the new transatlantic trade framework. While European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed that most EU imports will face a 15% tariff, she also outlined a "zero-for-zero" agreement that will exempt certain strategic products. With final product categories still being determined, the USWTA warns that failing to exempt wine could have serious consequences for American businesses, workers, and consumers.

"This weekend's news is a step in the right direction," said Ben Aneff, President of the US Wine Trade Alliance . "We are heartened that negotiations are leaving room for wine to be included under the zero-for-zero exemption structure. Now is the time to ensure wine is prioritized in the final agreement."

In a follow-up press conference, President von der Leyen stated the 15% tariff would be "all inclusive" across most sectors, but that zero-tariff treatment would apply to aircraft, components, certain chemicals, pharmaceutical generics, semiconductor equipment, agricultural goods, and other raw materials-with more to be finalized. When asked specifically about wine and spirits, von der Leyen noted that product-specific clarifications would follow in the coming weeks.

Earlier this month, USWTA-alongside Napa Valley Vintners, Wine Institute, WineAmerica, the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA), and the National Association of Wine Retailers (NAWR)-sent a joint letter to President Trump urging the removal of wine from the proposed tariff list. In light of this weekend's developments, these groups remain united in their advocacy, continuing to call on U.S. trade officials to ensure wine is included in the final list of exempted goods and to pursue a long-term, tariff-free trade agreement that supports American businesses.

"In May alone, the sharp decline in EU wine imports drained $479 million from U.S. businesses across the distribution, retail, and hospitality sectors," Aneff said . "At the same time, U.S. wine exports have plummeted 41% year over year-an alarming signal of disruption on both sides of the trade equation. A comprehensive zero-for-zero agreement is not just a policy win; it is an economic imperative to revitalize domestic producers and sustain the American jobs that depend on a healthy, open wine market."

The United States continues to generate a significant economic surplus from the import and sale of European wines, with American companies-from importers and distributors to restaurants and retailers-capturing the lion's share of value. Hundreds of U.S. wineries have written to the U.S. Trade Representative urging the administration to secure a wine exemption as negotiations continue.

"Preserving this trade surplus is essential to the future of thousands of American jobs and small businesses," said Aneff . "A deal on wine would be a huge win for wine producers and small businesses in all 50 states."

