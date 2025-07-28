CBNK Reports 2Q ROA Of 1.60% And EPS Of $0.78 Growth Across Loans, Deposits, And Cards Accompanied By Improving Credit Delivers Strong Profitability

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

GAAP Net Income of $13.1 million, or $0.78 per share, and return on average assets ("ROA") of 1.60%

Core net income(1) of $14.2 million, or $0.85 per share, and core ROA(1) of 1.73%

Book value per common share of $22.92 at June 30, 2025, increased $0.73 compared to 1Q 2025, and increased $3.66 when compared to 2Q 2024

Tangible book value per share(1) of $20.64, increased 4.2% (not annualized), or $0.83 as compared to 1Q 2025, and increased 7.2%, or $1.38 compared to 2Q 2024

Return on average equity ("ROE") of 14.17%, and return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE")(1) of 16.10%

Core ROE(1) of 15.33%, and core ROTCE(1) of 17.39%

Gross Loans(2) grew $61.4 million, or 9.2% (annualized), during 2Q 2025, and growth of $718.2 million year-over-year including $344.7 million from organic growth and $373.5 million from the IFH acquisition

Total deposits grew $49.4 million, or 6.9% (annualized), from 1Q 2025. Year-over-year growth of $840.3 million includes $381.3 million from organic growth, and $459.0 million from the acquisition of IFH, or 44.2% from 2Q 2024

Customer Deposit3 growth of $87.1 million, or 13.5% (annualized) from 1Q 2025, and $725.3 million year-over-year, or 37.3% from 2Q 2024, including $431.8 million of organic growth, and $293.5 million from the acquisition of IFH

Net Interest Income increased $1.6 million, or 3.5% (not annualized), from 1Q 2025 due to strong balance sheet growth from the Commercial Bank , and increased $10.6 million, or 28.6%, year-over-year, primarily driven by strong organic growth and the acquisition of IFH

Net Interest Margin ("NIM") of 6.04% decreased 1 bps compared to 1Q 2025 and decreased 42 bps compared to 2Q 2024 due to the acquisition of commercial loans from IFH, diluting the impact from OpenSkyTM



Commercial Bank NIM(1) of 4.36% increased by 4 bps, or 7 bps when excluding purchase accounting accretion ("PAA"), when compared to 1Q 2025, and 46 bps,or 30 bps excluding PAA, compared to 2Q 2024

2Q 2025 net PAA of $1.3 million, or 16 bps of NIM and Commercial Bank NIM(1), decreased $0.2 million, or 3 bps, compared to 1Q 2025

The allowance for credit losses to total loans ("ACL Coverage Ratio") equaled 1.73% at June 30, 2025 down 8 bps from March 31, 2025 and up 20 bps from June 30, 2024, primarily due to the acquisition of IFH loans. The Commercial Bank ACL Coverage Ratio(1) equaled 1.56% at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.67% at March 31, 2025

Fee Revenue (noninterest income) totaled $13.1 million, or 21.6% of total revenue for 2Q 2025, an increase of $0.6 million, from 1Q 2025 and an increase of $6.2 million, from 2Q 2024

Cash Dividend of $0.12 per share declared by the Board of Directors, an increase of 20% from 1Q 2025 Shares repurchased and retired during the three months ended June 30, 2025, as part of the Company's stock repurchase program, totaled 93,170 shares at an average price of $26.66, for a total cost of $2.5 million including commissions ____________________________________________

(1) As used in this press release, core net income, core ROA, core ROE, ROTCE, core ROTCE, Commercial Bank NIM, Commercial Bank ACL Coverage Ratio, and Tangible Book Value are non–U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude merger-related expenses and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of these and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.

(2) Gross loans represent portfolio loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs

(2) Gross loans represent portfolio loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs

(3) Customer Deposits represents total deposits excluding brokered deposits

Second Quarter 2025 First Quarter 2025 (in thousands, except per share data) Income

Before

Income

Taxes Income

Tax

Expense Net

Income Diluted

Earnings

per

Share Income

Before

Income

Taxes Income

Tax

Expense Net

Income Diluted

Earnings

per

Share GAAP Net Income $ 17,099 $ 3,963 $ 13,136 $ 0.78 $ 18,297 $ 4,365 $ 13,932 $ 0.82 Add: Merger-Related Expenses 1,398 328 1,070 1,266 302 964 Core Net Income (1) $ 18,497 $ 4,291 $ 14,206 $ 0.85 $ 19,563 $ 4,667 $ 14,896 $ 0.88





Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 (in thousands except per share data) Income

Before

Income

Taxes Income

Tax

Expense Net Income Diluted Earnings

per Share GAAP Earnings $ 35,396 $ 8,328 $ 27,068 $ 1.60 Add: Merger-Related Expenses 2,664 630 2,034 Core Net Income (1) $ 38,060 $ 8,958 $ 29,102 $ 1.72

Note: The income tax expense reflects the non-deductibility of certain merger-related expenses.

____________________________________________

1 As used in this press release, core net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial metric excludes merger-related expenses and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of this and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.





Second Quarter 2025 Results

Earnings Summary

Net income of $13.1 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, compared to net income of $13.9 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for 1Q 2025, and $8.2 million or $0.59 per diluted share, for 2Q 2024. 2Q 2025 core net income(5) of $14.2 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, compared to 1Q 2025 of $14.9 million, or $0.88 per diluted share.



Net interest income of $47.6 million increased $1.6 million, or 3.5% (not annualized), compared to 1Q 2025, and increased $10.6 million, or 28.6%, year-over-year.



Interest income of $64.6 million increased $1.8 million, or 2.9% (not annualized), over 1Q 2025, and increased $14.0 million, or 27.6%, year-over-year. The increase quarter-over-quarter was driven by an increase from Commercial Bank loan interest income due to portfolio growth, while the increase year-over-year was primarily driven by organic growth and the acquisition of IFH.



Interest income included $0.4 million from net purchase accounting accretion in 2Q 2025, flat compared to 1Q 2025. There was no impact related to purchase accounting during 2Q 2024.



Interest expense of $16.9 million increased $0.2 million, or 1.4% (not annualized) compared to 1Q 2025, and increased $3.4 million, or 24.9%, year-over-year. The increase quarter-over-quarter was mainly due to a lower benefit from net purchase accounting accretion, as higher deposit volumes were offset by lower deposit rates. The increase year-over-year was driven by organic growth and the acquisition of IFH.

Interest expense included a $0.9 million benefit from net purchase accounting accretion in 2Q 2025 compared to a $1.1 million benefit in 1Q 2025. There was no impact related to purchase accounting during 2Q 2024.

The 2Q 2025 provision for credit losses was $4.1 million, an increase of $1.8 million from 1Q 2025. The increase over the prior quarter was primarily driven by $1.1 million from OpenSkyTM due to higher volumes in both the secured and unsecured portfolio, and $0.7 million from the Commercial Bank due to higher charge-offs not previously provided for. Net charge-offs totaled $5.1 million, or 0.75% of portfolio loans (annualized), including $3.0 million from the Commercial Bank and $2.1 million from OpenSkyTM loans. The Commercial Bank charge-offs were driven by $2.1 million from balances charged off from the acquired IFH portfolio, including a loan sale resulting in a charge-off of $1.5 million. Net charge-offs for 1Q 2025 totaled $2.4 million, or 0.38% of portfolio loans (annualized), mainly driven by $2.3 million from OpenSkyTM loans. At June 30, 2025, the ACL Coverage Ratio was 1.73%, down 8 bps from the ratio of 1.81% at March 31, 2025, primarily due to the sale during the quarter of a purchase credit deteriorated ("PCD") loan acquired from IFH .

____________________________________________

1As used in this press release, core net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial metric excludes merger-related expenses and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of this and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.

Earnings Summary (Continued)



Fee Revenue of $13.1 million increased $0.6 million, compared to 1Q 2025 and increased $6.2 million year-over-year primarily due to the contributions made by the businesses IFH brought to the merged entity. During 2Q 2025, core fee revenue(6) of $13.1 million increased $0.6 million as a result of $2.0 million higher government lending revenue (net gain on sale), $0.6 million higher credit card fees from OpenSkyTM, and $0.1 million higher government loan servicing revenue (Windsor AdvantageTM), offset by a $1.1 million negative impact from the fair value adjustment related to the loan servicing portfolio, and $1.0 million lower other income. Core fee revenue mix was 21.6% of total revenue for 2Q 2025, compared to 21.4% during 1Q 2025, and 15.7% during 2Q 2024.

Noninterest expense of $39.6 million increased $1.5 million compared to 1Q 2025 and $10.1 million compared to 2Q 2024. Core noninterest expense(1) of $38.2 million increased $1.4 million compared to 1Q 2025 and $8.8 million compared to 2Q 2024. Core comparisons include:



The increase of $1.4 million quarter-over-quarter was driven by an increase from personnel expenses, growth from business related activities including costs associated with servicing the USDA portfolio, and continued investments in technology including the implementation of a new digital banking solution.

Year-over-year expense growth of $8.8 million was primarily due to the acquisition of IFH. Income tax expense of $4.0 million, or 23.2% of pre-tax income for 2Q 2025, decreased $0.4 million from $4.4 million, or 23.9% of pre-tax income for 1Q 2025. The core effective income tax rate(1) for 2Q 2025 and 1Q 2025 would have been 23.2% and 23.7%, respectively.

____________________________________________

1As used in this press release, core fee revenue, core noninterest expense, and core effective income tax rate are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude merger-related expenses and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of these and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.

Balance Sheet

Total assets of $3.4 billion at June 30, 2025 increased $38.9 million, or 4.7% (annualized), from March 31, 2025. Total assets growth year-over-year of $1.0 billion, or 39.0%, included $559.4 million acquired with the IFH acquisition, net of purchase accounting, and $440.6 million of organic growth.



The $38.9 million growth in total assets quarter-over-quarter is primarily driven by Gross Loan growth of $61.4 million, Investment portfolio growth of $15.5 million, partially offset by decreases in total Cash of $19.4 million and Loans Held for Sale of $13.7 million.

Gross Loans of $2.74 billion at June 30, 2025 increased $61.4 million, or 9.2% (annualized), from March 31, 2025 and increased $718.2 million year-over-year including $373.5 million from the acquisition of IFH and $344.7 million of organic growth.



Compared to March 31, 2025, the growth of $61.4 million was primarily driven by $26.7 million from commercial real estate, $17.1 million from residential real estate, $12.3 million from OpenSkyTM, and $9.3 million from lender finance.

Commercial and industrial loans, plus owner-occupied commercial real estate loans totaled 37.6% of total portfolio loans at June 30, 2025, consistent with the prior quarter, and 28.4% at June 30, 2024.

Total deposits of $2.94 billion at June 30, 2025 increased $49.4 million, or 6.9% (annualized), from March 31, 2025, and increased $840.3 million, or 40.0% (annualized) from June 30, 2024. The increase quarter-over-quarter includes $47.8 million of growth in customer money market deposits, $24.8 million of noninterest-bearing deposits, and $23.0 million from interest-bearing demand accounts, partially offset by a decrease in brokered time deposits of $37.7 million and $8.6 million of customer time deposits. The increase of $840.3 million year-over-year is driven by $459.0 million from the acquisition of IFH and $381.3 million from organic growth.



Insured and protected7 deposits were approximately $2.1 billion as of June 30, 2025 representing 69.9% of the Company's deposit portfolio.



Low-and-no interest-bearing DDA deposits of $1.2 billion, or 39.8% of deposits, increased $47.8 million, or 17.1% (annualized) from 1Q 2025, and increased $214.4 million, or 22.4% year-over-year, including $122.9 million of organic growth, and $91.5 million from the acquisition of IFH.

The average rate on the low-and-no interest-bearing deposits was 0.14% for 2Q 2025, a decrease of 1 bps from 1Q 2025 and an increase of 8 bps year-over-year.

The average portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio was 96.2% for 2Q 2025, compared to 95.2% for 1Q 2025, and 99.1% for 2Q 2024.

The investment securities portfolio continues to be classified as available-for-sale and had a fair market value of $228.9 million, or 6.8% of total assets, an effective duration of 2.7 years, with U.S. Treasury Securities representing 60% of the overall investment portfolio at June 30, 2025. The accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) on the investment securities portfolio improved $1.1 million during the quarter to negative $8.1 million after-tax as of June 30, 2025, which represents 2.1% of total stockholders' equity. The Company does not have a held-to-maturity investment securities portfolio.

Liquidity – The Company maintains stable and reliable sources of available borrowings, generally consistent with prior quarter. Sources of available borrowings at June 30, 2025 totaled $834.8 million, compared to $820.9 from 1Q 2025. During 2Q 2025, available collateralized lines of credit totaled $750.6 million, unsecured lines of credit with other banks totaled $76.0 million and unpledged investment securities available as collateral for potential additional borrowings of $8.2 million.

Capital Positions – As of June 30, 2025, the Company reported a Common Equity Tier-1 capital ratio of 13.58%, compared to 13.24% at March 31, 2025. At June 30, 2025, the Company and the Bank maintained regulatory capital ratios that exceed all capital adequacy requirements. Shares repurchased and retired during the three months ended June 30, 2025, as part of the Company's stock repurchase program, totaled 93,170 shares at an average price of $26.66, for a total cost of $2.5 million including commissions. There is $11.9 million remaining to be repurchased under the authorized and approved stock repurchase plan. The stock repurchase program will expire on February 28, 2026.

____________________________________________

1Protected deposits includes deposits that are indirectly protected under the product terms

Financial Metrics

Net Interest Margin – NIM of 6.04% for 2Q 2025, decreased 1 bps compared to the prior quarter, and decreased 42 bps year-over-year. Commercial Bank NIM(1), of 4.36% increased 4 bps, compared to the prior quarter, and increased 46 bps year-over-year. Net purchase accounting accretion for 2Q 2025 was 16 bps for NIM and Commercial Bank NIM(1).



The average yield on interest earning assets of 8.19% decreased 5 bps compared to the prior quarter, due to minor changes in portfolio mix, and decreased 63 bps year-over-year primarily due to the acquisition of commercial loans diluting the positive impact from OpenSkyTM. The Commercial Bank Loan Yield(1) of 7.14% for 2Q 2025 was flat compared to 1Q 2025, and increased 10 bps year-over-year.

The total cost of deposits of 2.36% for 2Q 2025 decreased 6 bps compared to the prior quarter due to lower rates on most products and mix shift and decreased 25 bps year-over-year. The total cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 8 bps quarter-over-quarter, and 57 bps year-over-year, to 3.29% for 2Q 2025 primarily due to changes in product mix. Net purchase accounting accretion of $1.3 million during 2Q 2025, decreased $0.2 million from 1Q 2025. There was no impact from purchase accounting during 2Q 2024.

Fee Revenue Mix – The fee revenue mix was 21.6% of total revenue for 2Q 2025, compared to 21.4% during 1Q 2025, and 15.7% during 2Q 2024. The core fee revenue mix(8) was consistent with fee revenue mix for these periods.

Credit Metrics and Asset Quality – The ACL Coverage Ratio equaled 1.73% at June 30, 2025, a decrease of 8 bps from March 31, 2025, and an increase of 20 bps year-over-year driven by the acquisition of IFH.

Nonperforming assets decreased 17 bps to 1.11% of total assets at June 30, 2025 compared to March 31, 2025, primarily due to the sale of a PCD loan acquired from IFH during the quarter, and increased 53 bps year-over-year. Total nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2025 decreased $5.4 million to $37.5 million compared to March 31, 2025, and increased $23.5 million year-over-year, mainly due to the acquisition of IFH. At June 30, 2025, special mention loans totaled $54.2 million, or 2.0% of total portfolio loans, compared to $63.0 million, or 2.4% of total portfolio loans, at March 31, 2025, and $23.3 million, or 1.2% of total portfolio loans, at June 30, 2024. At June 30, 2025, substandard loans totaled $44.6 million, or 1.7% of total portfolio loans, compared to $48.4 million, or 1.8% of total portfolio loans, at March 31, 2025 and $22.1 million, or 1.2% of total portfolio loans, at June 30, 2024.

Efficiency Ratios – The efficiency ratio was 65.1% for 2Q 2025, compared to 64.9% for 1Q 2025 and 67.1% for 2Q 2024. The core efficiency ratio(1) was 62.8%, for 2Q 2025, which was flat compared to the prior quarter, and 66.9% for 2Q 2024.

____________________________________________

1As used in this press release, Commercial Bank NIM, Commercial Bank Loan Yield, core fee revenue mix and core efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude merger-related expenses and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of these and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.

Financial Metrics (Continued)

Performance Ratios – ROA was 1.60% for 2Q 2025, compared to 1.75% for 1Q 2025, and 1.40% for 2Q 2024. As of June 30, 2024, the Company did not have goodwill or other intangible assets. Core ROA(9) for 2Q 2025 was 1.73%, compared to 1.87% for 1Q 2025, and 1.41% for 2Q 2024.



ROE was 14.17% for 2Q 2025, compared to 15.56% for 1Q 2025, and 12.53% for 2Q 2024. As of June 30, 2024, the Company did not have goodwill or other intangible assets. Core ROE(1) was 15.33% for 2Q 2025, compared to 16.64% for 1Q 2025, and 12.62% for 2Q 2024. ROTCE was 16.10% for 2Q 2025, compared to 17.57% for 1Q 2025, and 12.53% for 2Q 2024. As of June 30, 2024, the Company did not have goodwill or other intangible assets. Core ROTCE(1) for 2Q 2025 was 17.39%, compared to 18.77% for 1Q 2025, and 12.62% for 2Q 2024.

Book Value and Tangible Book Value – Book value per common share of $22.92 at June 30, 2025, increased $0.73 when compared to March 31, 2025, and increased $3.66 when compared to June 30, 2024. Tangible book value per common share(1) increased $0.83, or 4.2%, to $20.64 at June 30, 2025 when compared to March 31, 2025, and increased $1.39, or 7.2%, when compared to June 30, 2024. Tangible book value was impacted by the purchase accounting adjustments required as part of the IFH acquisition. Tangible book value per share(1) was equal to book value per share for periods prior to 4Q 2024.

____________________________________________

1As used in this press release, core ROA, core ROE, ROTCE, core ROTCE, and Tangible Book Value are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude merger-related expenses and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of these and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.

Commercial Bank

Loan Growth – Portfolio loans(10) increased $52.0 million at June 30, 2025 compared to March 31, 2025, driven by $10.9 million from CRE owner and non-owner occupied, $17.1 million from residential real estate, and $9.3 million from lender finance loans. Historical gross portfolio loan balances are disclosed in the Composition of Loans table within the Historical Financial Highlights.

Net Interest Income – Interest income of $49.9 million increased $1.8 million from the prior quarter, primarily driven by loan growth and slightly higher loan yields. Interest expense of $16.9 million increased $0.2 million, primarily due to lower benefit from purchase accounting adjustments in 2Q 2025.

Credit Metrics – Nonperforming assets, comprised solely of nonaccrual loans, decreased 17 bps to 1.11% of total assets at June 30, 2025 compared to March 31, 2025. Total nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2025 decreased to $37.5 million compared to $42.9 million at March 31, 2025.

Classified and Criticized Loans – At June 30, 2025, special mention loans totaled $54.2 million, or 2.0% of total portfolio loans, compared to $63.0 million, or 2.4% of total portfolio loans, at March 31, 2025. At June 30, 2025, substandard loans totaled $44.6 million, or 1.7% of total portfolio loans, compared to $45.7 million, or 1.7% of total portfolio loans, at March 31, 2025.

OpenSky TM

Accounts – During 2Q 2025, credit card accounts of 585.4 thousand increased by 21.7 thousand, or 3.8% (not annualized) from March 31, 2025, and increased 47.6 thousand, or 8.9% year-over-year.

Loan and Deposit Balances – Secured and unsecured loan balances, net of reserves, of $131.0 million at June 30, 2025 increased by $12.3 million, or 10.4% (not annualized), compared to March 31, 2025. Deposit balances of $168.9 million for 2Q 2025 remained flat compared to 1Q 2025. Gross unsecured loan balances of $46.4 million at June 30, 2025 increased $7.4 million, or 18.9% (not annualized), compared to $39.0 million at March 31, 2025, and increased $12.8 million year-over-year. Gross secured loan balances of $86.4 million at June 30, 2025 increased $5.1 million, or 6.3% (not annualized), compared to $81.3 million at March 31, 2025, and decreased $4.6 million, or 5.0% (not annualized) year-over-year.

Net Interest Income – Interest income of $14.5 million was in-line with the prior quarter. Average OpenSky credit card loan balances, net of reserves and deferred fees of $121.4 million for 2Q 2025, increased $2.7 million, or 2.3% (not annualized), compared to 1Q 2025.

Fee Revenue - Total fee revenue of $4.3 million increased $0.6 million from the prior quarter primarily driven by interchange income due to higher volume and other credit-card related fees.

Noninterest Expense – Total noninterest expense of $13.1 million remained generally consistent with the prior quarter.

OpenSky TM Credit – Portfolio credit metrics continued to be consistent with modeled expectations during 2Q 2025. The provision for credit losses of $2.9 million increased $1.1 million when compared to the prior quarter mainly due to growth in the secured and unsecured portfolio. OpenSky's unsecured loan product continues to be offered exclusively to current and former secured card customers to retain customers who have successfully improved their credit profiles. Unsecured loans have been offered by OpenSky since the fourth quarter of 2021 and have generally performed in accordance with management expectations over that time period.

____________________________________________

(1)Portfolio loans represents portfolio loans receivable excluding deferred origination fees

Capital Bank Home Loans

Originations of loans held for sale totaled $80.3 million during 2Q 2025, with $59.7 million of mortgage loans sold resulting in a gain on sale of loans of $1.6 million, representing a 2.68% gain on sale as a percentage of total loans sold. Originations of loans held for sale totaled $65.8 million during 1Q 2025, with $54.1 million of mortgage loans sold resulting in a gain on sale of loans of $1.7 million, representing a 3.07% gain on sale as a percentage of total loans sold.

Windsor Advantage TM

Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $4.7 million, including $1.1 million of Capital Bank related servicing fees, during 2Q 2025. Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $4.6 million, including $1.0 million of Capital Bank related servicing fees, during 1Q 2025. Windsor'sTM total servicing portfolio was $2.9 billion at June 30, 2025, and $2.7 billion at March 31, 2025.





COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited Quarter Ended 2Q25 vs 1Q25 2Q25 vs 2Q24 (in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2024 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Earnings Summary Interest income $ 64,586 $ 62,760 $ 50,615 $ 1,826 2.9 % $ 13,971 27.6 % Interest expense 16,940 16,713 13,558 227 1.4 % 3,382 24.9 % Net interest income 47,646 46,047 37,057 1,599 3.5 % 10,589 28.6 % Provision for credit losses 4,081 2,246 3,417 1,835 81.7 % 664 19.4 % Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments - - 104 - - % (104 ) (100.0 )% Noninterest income 13,106 12,549 6,890 557 4.4 % 6,216 90.2 % Noninterest expense 39,572 38,053 29,493 1,519 4.0 % 10,079 34.2 % Income before income taxes 17,099 18,297 10,933 (1,198 ) (6.5 )% 6,166 56.4 % Income tax expense 3,963 4,365 2,728 (402 ) (9.2 )% 1,235 45.3 % Net income $ 13,136 $ 13,932 $ 8,205 $ (796 ) (5.7 )% $ 4,931 60.1 % Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")(1) $ 21,180 $ 20,543 $ 14,454 $ 637 3.1 % $ 6,726 46.5 % Core PPNR(1) $ 22,578 $ 21,809 $ 14,537 $ 769 3.5 % $ 8,041 55.3 % Common Share Data Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.79 $ 0.84 $ 0.59 $ (0.05 ) (6.0 )% $ 0.20 33.9 % Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.78 $ 0.82 $ 0.59 $ (0.04 ) (4.9 )% $ 0.19 32.2 % Core earnings per share - Diluted(1) $ 0.85 $ 0.88 $ 0.59 $ (0.03 ) (3.4 )% $ 0.26 44.1 % Weighted average common shares - Basic 16,584 16,666 13,895 Weighted average common shares - Diluted 16,802 16,925 13,895 Return Ratios Return on average assets (annualized) 1.60 % 1.75 % 1.40 % Core return on average assets (annualized)(1) 1.73 % 1.87 % 1.41 % Return on average equity (annualized) 14.17 % 15.56 % 12.53 % Core return on average equity (annualized)(1) 15.33 % 16.64 % 12.62 % Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)(1) 16.10 % 17.57 % 12.53 % Core return on average tangible common equity (annualized)(1) 17.39 % 18.77 % 12.62 %

____________________________________________

(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.









COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued) Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 $ Change % Change Earnings Summary Interest income $ 127,346 $ 98,984 $ 28,362 28.7 % Interest expense 33,653 26,919 6,734 25.0 % Net interest income 93,693 72,065 21,628 30.0 % Provision for credit losses 6,327 6,144 183 3.0 % Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments - 246 (246 ) (100.0 )% Noninterest income 25,655 12,862 12,793 99.5 % Noninterest expense 77,625 58,980 18,645 31.6 % Income before income taxes 35,396 19,557 15,839 81.0 % Income tax expense 8,328 4,790 3,538 73.9 % Net income $ 27,068 $ 14,767 $ 12,301 83.3 % Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")(1) $ 41,723 $ 25,947 $ 15,776 60.8 % Core PPNR(1) $ 44,387 $ 26,742 $ 17,645 66.0 % Common Share Data Earnings per share - Basic $ 1.63 $ 1.06 $ 0.57 53.8 % Earnings per share - Diluted $ 1.60 $ 1.06 $ 0.54 50.9 % Core earnings per share - Diluted(1) $ 1.72 $ 1.10 Weighted average common shares - Basic 16,624 13,907 Weighted average common shares - Diluted 16,872 13,907 Return Ratios Return on average assets (annualized) 1.68 % 1.28 % Core return on average assets (annualized)(1) 1.80 % 1.33 % Return on average equity (annualized) 14.85 % 11.37 % Core return on average equity (annualized)(1) 15.97 % 11.83 % Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)(1) 16.82 % 11.37 % Core return on average tangible common equity (annualized)(1) 18.07 % 11.83 %

____________________________________________

(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.









COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued) Quarter Ended Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 2024 Balance Sheet Highlights Assets $ 3,388,662 $ 2,438,583 39.0 % $ 3,349,805 $ 3,206,911 $ 2,560,788 Investment securities available-for-sale 228,923 207,917 10.1 % 213,452 223,630 208,700 Mortgage loans held for sale 20,925 19,219 8.9 % 34,656 21,270 19,554 Portfolio loans receivable(2) 2,739,808 2,021,588 35.5 % 2,678,406 2,630,163 2,107,522 Allowance for credit losses 47,447 30,832 53.9 % 48,454 48,652 31,925 Deposits 2,940,738 2,100,428 40.0 % 2,891,333 2,761,939 2,186,224 FHLB borrowings 22,000 32,000 (31.3 )% 22,000 22,000 52,000 Other borrowed funds 12,062 12,062 - % 12,062 12,062 12,062 Total stockholders' equity 380,035 267,854 41.9 % 369,577 355,139 280,111 Tangible common equity(1) 342,262 267,854 27.8 % 329,936 318,196 280,111 Common shares outstanding 16,582 13,910 19.2 % 16,657 16,663 13,918 Book value per share $ 22.92 $ 19.26 19.0 % $ 22.19 $ 21.31 $ 20.13 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 20.64 $ 19.26 7.2 % $ 19.81 $ 19.10 $ 20.13 Dividends per share $ 0.10 $ 0.08 25.0 % $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10

____________________________________________

(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

(2) Loans are reflected net of deferred fees and costs.









Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 60,810 $ 58,691 $ 58,602 $ 50,047 $ 48,275 $ 119,501 $ 94,266 Investment securities available-for-sale 1,582 1,861 1,539 1,343 1,308 3,443 2,559 Federal funds sold and other 2,194 2,208 1,566 1,220 1,032 4,402 2,159 Total interest income 64,586 62,760 61,707 52,610 50,615 127,346 98,984 Interest expense Deposits 16,722 16,512 16,385 13,902 13,050 33,234 25,883 Borrowed funds 218 201 995 354 508 419 1,036 Total interest expense 16,940 16,713 17,380 14,256 13,558 33,653 26,919 Net interest income 47,646 46,047 44,327 38,354 37,057 93,693 72,065 Provision for credit losses 4,081 2,246 7,828 3,748 3,417 6,327 6,144 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments - - 122 17 104 - 246 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 43,565 43,801 36,377 34,589 33,536 87,366 65,675 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 262 258 241 235 200 520 407 Credit card fees 4,298 3,722 3,733 4,055 4,330 8,020 8,211 Mortgage banking revenue 1,754 1,831 1,821 1,882 1,990 3,585 3,443 Government lending revenue 3,112 1,096 2,301 - - 4,208 - Government loan servicing revenue 3,644 3,568 3,993 - - 7,212 - Loan servicing rights (government guaranteed) (590 ) 472 1,013 - - (118 ) - Non-recurring equity and debt investment write-down - - (2,620 ) - - - - Other income 626 1,602 1,431 463 370 2,228 801 Total noninterest income 13,106 12,549 11,913 6,635 6,890 25,655 12,862 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 18,460 18,067 16,513 13,345 13,272 36,527 26,179 Occupancy and equipment 2,995 2,910 2,976 1,791 1,864 5,905 3,477 Professional fees 2,422 2,112 2,150 1,980 1,769 4,534 3,716 Data processing 7,520 7,112 7,210 6,930 6,788 14,632 13,549 Advertising 1,371 1,779 1,032 1,223 2,072 3,150 4,104 Loan processing 979 743 969 615 476 1,722 847 Foreclosed real estate expenses, net - 1 - 1 - 1 1 Merger-related expenses 1,398 1,266 2,615 520 83 2,664 795 Operational losses 933 903 993 1,008 782 1,836 1,713 Regulatory assessment expenses 884 889 554 483 427 1,773 900 Other operating 2,610 2,271 2,502 1,829 1,960 4,881 3,699 Total noninterest expenses 39,572 38,053 37,514 29,725 29,493 77,625 58,980 Income before income taxes 17,099 18,297 10,776 11,499 10,933 35,396 19,557 Income tax expense 3,963 4,365 3,243 2,827 2,728 8,328 4,790 Net income $ 13,136 $ 13,932 $ 7,533 $ 8,672 $ 8,205 $ 27,068 $ 14,767









Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 26,843 $ 27,836 $ 25,433 $ 23,462 $ 19,294 Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 247,704 266,092 179,841 133,180 117,160 Federal funds sold 59 59 58 58 57 Total cash and cash equivalents 274,606 293,987 205,332 156,700 136,511 Investment securities available-for-sale 228,923 213,452 223,630 208,700 207,917 Restricted investments 7,043 7,031 4,479 5,895 4,930 Loans held for sale 20,925 34,656 21,270 19,554 19,219 Portfolio loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs 2,739,808 2,678,406 2,630,163 2,107,522 2,021,588 Less allowance for credit losses (47,447 ) (48,454 ) (48,652 ) (31,925 ) (30,832 ) Total portfolio loans held for investment, net 2,692,361 2,629,952 2,581,511 2,075,597 1,990,756 Premises and equipment, net 14,863 15,085 15,525 5,959 5,551 Accrued interest receivable 15,149 19,458 16,664 12,468 12,162 Goodwill 22,478 24,085 21,126 - - Intangible assets 13,668 13,861 14,072 - - Core deposit intangibles 1,627 1,695 1,745 - - Loan servicing assets 2,221 2,244 5,511 - - Deferred tax asset 15,667 15,902 16,670 10,748 12,150 Bank owned life insurance 44,721 44,335 43,956 38,779 38,414 Other assets 34,410 34,062 35,420 26,388 10,973 Total assets $ 3,388,662 $ 3,349,805 $ 3,206,911 $ 2,560,788 $ 2,438,583 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 836,979 $ 812,224 $ 810,928 $ 718,120 $ 684,574 Interest-bearing 2,103,759 2,079,109 1,951,011 1,468,104 1,415,854 Total deposits 2,940,738 2,891,333 2,761,939 2,186,224 2,100,428 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 22,000 22,000 22,000 52,000 32,000 Other borrowed funds 12,062 12,062 12,062 12,062 12,062 Accrued interest payable 8,158 9,995 9,393 8,503 6,573 Other liabilities 25,669 44,838 46,378 21,888 19,666 Total liabilities 3,008,627 2,980,228 2,851,772 2,280,677 2,170,729 Stockholders' equity Common stock 166 167 167 139 139 Additional paid-in capital 126,888 128,692 128,598 55,585 55,005 Retained earnings 261,093 249,925 237,843 232,995 225,824 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,112 ) (9,207 ) (11,469 ) (8,608 ) (13,114 ) Total stockholders' equity 380,035 369,577 355,139 280,111 267,854 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,388,662 $ 3,349,805 $ 3,206,911 $ 2,560,788 $ 2,438,583









The following tables show the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders' equity, together with the average yields on our assets and the average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate(1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate(1) (in thousands) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits $ 182,192 $ 2,065 4.55 % $ 203,053 $ 2,138 4.27 % $ 77,069 $ 937 4.89 % Federal funds sold 59 - - 58 1 6.99 56 1 7.18 Investment securities available-for-sale 230,317 1,582 2.76 235,605 1,861 3.20 223,973 1,308 2.35 Restricted investments 7,038 129 7.35 5,761 69 4.86 5,435 94 6.96 Loans held for sale 9,950 163 6.57 9,356 238 10.32 7,907 132 6.71 Portfolio loans receivable(2)(3) 2,733,865 60,647 8.90 2,634,110 58,453 9.00 1,992,630 48,143 9.72 Total interest earning assets 3,163,421 64,586 8.19 3,087,943 62,760 8.24 2,307,070 50,615 8.82 Noninterest earning assets 129,112 134,021 46,798 Total assets $ 3,292,533 $ 3,221,964 $ 2,353,868 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 281,878 391 0.56 $ 242,355 368 0.62 $ 216,247 148 0.28 Savings 13,043 16 0.49 13,204 18 0.55 4,409 1 0.09 Money market accounts 924,784 8,022 3.48 869,978 7,399 3.45 671,240 7,032 4.21 Time deposits 816,809 8,293 4.07 859,729 8,727 4.12 465,822 5,869 5.07 Borrowed funds 34,062 218 2.57 34,062 201 2.39 54,863 508 3.72 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,070,576 16,940 3.28 2,019,328 16,713 3.36 1,412,581 13,558 3.86 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing liabilities 45,523 56,503 24,844 Noninterest-bearing deposits 804,639 783,018 653,018 Stockholders' equity 371,795 363,115 263,425 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,292,533 $ 3,221,964 $ 2,353,868 Net interest spread 4.91 % 4.88 % 4.96 % Net interest income $ 47,646 $ 46,047 $ 37,057 Net interest margin(4) 6.04 % 6.05 % 6.46 %

____________________________________________

(1) Annualized.

(2) Includes nonaccrual loans.

(3) For the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, collectively, Commercial Bank Loan Yield was 7.14%, 7.14% and 7.04%, respectively.

(4) For the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, collectively, Commercial Bank Net Interest Margin was 4.36%, 4.32% and 3.90%, respectively.









Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate(1) (in thousands) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits $ 192,565 $ 4,203 4.40 % $ 80,800 $ 1,986 4.94 % Federal funds sold 59 1 3.42 56 2 7.18 Investment securities available-for-sale 232,947 3,443 2.98 228,602 2,559 2.25 Restricted investments 6,403 198 6.24 5,018 171 6.85 Loans held for sale 9,654 401 8.38 6,390 215 6.77 Portfolio loans receivable(2)(3) 2,684,263 119,100 8.95 1,960,001 94,051 9.65 Total interest earning assets 3,125,891 127,346 8.22 2,280,867 98,984 8.73 Noninterest earning assets 131,552 45,684 Total assets $ 3,257,443 $ 2,326,551 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 262,226 $ 759 0.58 % $ 199,732 $ 258 0.26 % Savings 13,123 34 0.52 4,625 2 0.09 Money market accounts 897,532 15,421 3.46 676,827 14,168 4.21 Time deposits 838,151 17,020 4.09 457,892 11,455 5.03 Borrowed funds 34,062 419 2.48 56,913 1,036 3.66 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,045,094 33,653 3.32 1,395,989 26,919 3.88 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing liabilities 50,982 24,332 Noninterest-bearing deposits 793,888 645,071 Stockholders' equity 367,479 261,159 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,257,443 $ 2,326,551 Net interest spread 4.90 % 4.85 % Net interest income $ 93,693 $ 72,065 Net interest margin(4) 6.04 % 6.35 %

____________________________________________

(1) Annualized.

(2) Includes nonaccrual loans.

(3) For the years ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, collectively. Commercial Bank Loan Yield was 7.14% and 7.00%, respectively.

(4) For the years ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, collectively. Commercial Bank Net Interest Margin was 4.33% and 3.84%, respectively.





The Company's reportable segments represent business units with discrete financial information whose results are regularly reviewed by management. The four segments include Commercial Banking, OpenSkyTM (the Company's credit card division), Windsor AdvantageTM and Capital Bank Home Loans (the Company's mortgage loan division).

Prior to March 31, 2025, the Company disclosed Corporate as a reportable segment. The Company has determined that what was previously deemed the Corporate reportable segment consists of other business activities that are associated with the Commercial Bank and are reflected in the tabular disclosures that follow. It should be noted that such restructuring of the tabular disclosure did not result in any changes to the Company's revenue and expense allocation methodology. The Company restructured prior period tabular disclosures to achieve appropriate comparability.

The following schedules reported internally for performance assessment by the chief operating decision maker presents financial information for each reportable segment for the periods indicated. Total assets are presented as of June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024.

Segments For the three months ended June 30, 2025 (in thousands) Commercial

Bank OpenSky TM Windsor

Advantage TM CBHL Consolidated Interest income $ 49,929 $ 14,494 $ - $ 163 $ 64,586 Interest expense 16,856 - 84 16,940 Net interest income 33,073 14,494 - 79 47,646 Provision for credit losses 1,159 2,922 - - 4,081 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments - - - - - Net interest income after provision 31,914 11,572 - 79 43,565 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 262 - - - 262 Credit card fees - 4,298 - - 4,298 Mortgage banking revenue 465 - - 1,289 1,754 Government lending revenue 3,112 - - - 3,112 Government loan servicing revenue(1) (1,052 ) - 4,696 - 3,644 Loan servicing rights (government guaranteed)(2) (590 ) - - - (590 ) Other income 349 25 - 252 626 Total noninterest income 2,546 4,323 4,696 1,541 13,106 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 11,090 3,403 2,509 1,458 18,460 Occupancy and equipment 1,903 573 368 151 2,995 Professional fees 1,572 552 71 227 2,422 Data processing 454 6,897 133 36 7,520 Advertising 795 470 35 71 1,371 Loan processing 650 24 54 251 979 Foreclosed real estate expenses, net - - - - - Merger-related expenses 1,398 - - - 1,398 Operational losses 100 833 - - 933 Regulatory assessment expenses 860 15 6 3 884 Other operating 1,817 338 354 101 2,610 Total noninterest expenses 20,639 13,105 3,530 2,298 39,572 Net income (loss) before taxes $ 13,821 $ 2,790 $ 1,166 $ (678 ) $ 17,099 Total assets $ 3,211,421 $ 129,397 $ 25,936 $ 21,908 $ 3,388,662

____________________________________________

(1) Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $4.7 million, including $1.1 million of servicing fees earned from the Commercial Bank by Windsor, for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

(2) Loan servicing revenue of negative $0.6 million for the Commercial Bank includes a $1.1 million negative fair value adjustment associated with loan servicing portfolio













Segments For the three months ended March 31, 2025 (in thousands) Commercial

Bank OpenSky TM Windsor

Advantage TM CBHL Consolidated Interest income $ 48,164 $ 14,444 $ - $ 152 $ 62,760 Interest expense 16,649 - - 64 16,713 Net interest income 31,515 14,444 - 88 46,047 Provision for credit losses 446 1,800 - - 2,246 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments - - - - - Net interest income after provision 31,069 12,644 - 88 43,801 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 258 - - - 258 Credit card fees - 3,722 - - 3,722 Mortgage banking revenue 263 - - 1,568 1,831 Government lending revenue 1,096 - - - 1,096 Government loan servicing revenue(1) (1,038 ) - 4,606 - 3,568 Loan servicing rights (government guaranteed) 472 - - - 472 Other income 1,423 11 - 168 1,602 Total noninterest income 2,474 3,733 4,606 1,736 12,549 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 10,626 3,345 2,406 1,690 18,067 Occupancy and equipment 1,577 488 711 134 2,910 Professional fees 1,151 591 120 250 2,112 Data processing 440 6,582 53 37 7,112 Advertising 718 874 104 83 1,779 Loan processing 477 19 7 240 743 Foreclosed real estate expenses, net 1 - - - 1 Merger-related expenses 1,266 - - - 1,266 Operational losses 31 872 - - 903 Regulatory assessment expenses 865 15 5 4 889 Other operating 1,408 516 254 93 2,271 Total noninterest expenses 18,560 13,302 3,660 2,531 38,053 Net income (loss) before taxes $ 14,983 $ 3,075 $ 946 $ (707 ) $ 18,297 Total assets $ 3,192,327 $ 119,636 $ 23,750 $ 14,092 $ 3,349,805

____________________________________________

(1) Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $4.6 million, including $1.0 million of servicing fees earned from the Commercial Bank by Windsor, for the three months ended March 31, 2025.









Segments For the three months ended June 30, 2024 (in thousands) Commercial

Bank OpenSky TM Windsor

Advantage TM CBHL Consolidated Interest income $ 34,698 $ 15,785 $ - $ 132 $ 50,615 Interest expense 13,475 - - 83 13,558 Net interest income 21,223 15,785 - 49 37,057 Provision for credit losses 1,118 2,299 - - 3,417 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments 104 - - - 104 Net interest income after provision 20,001 13,486 - 49 33,536 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 200 - - - 200 Credit card fees - 4,330 - - 4,330 Mortgage banking revenue 334 - - 1,656 1,990 Other income 143 38 - 189 370 Total noninterest income 677 4,368 - 1,845 6,890 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 8,595 3,086 - 1,591 13,272 Occupancy and equipment 1,221 499 - 144 1,864 Professional fees 855 675 - 239 1,769 Data processing 145 6,597 - 46 6,788 Advertising 404 1,576 - 92 2,072 Loan processing 233 16 - 227 476 Foreclosed real estate expenses, net - - - - - Merger-related expenses 83 - - - 83 Operational losses - 782 - - 782 Regulatory assessment expenses 427 - - - 427 Other operating 1,255 544 - 161 1,960 Total noninterest expenses 13,218 13,775 - 2,500 29,493 Net income (loss) before taxes $ 7,460 $ 4,079 $ - $ (606 ) $ 10,933 Total assets $ 2,303,368 $ 115,593 $ - $ 19,622 $ 2,438,583









Segments For the six months ended June 30, 2025 (in thousands) Commercial

Bank OpenSky TM Windsor

Advantage TM CBHL Consolidated Interest income $ 98,093 $ 28,938 $ - $ 315 $ 127,346 Interest expense 33,505 - - 148 33,653 Net interest income 64,588 28,938 - 167 93,693 Provision for credit losses 1,605 4,722 - - 6,327 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments - - - - - Net interest income after provision 62,983 24,216 - 167 87,366 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 520 - - - 520 Credit card fees - 8,020 - - 8,020 Mortgage banking revenue 728 - - 2,857 3,585 Government lending revenue 4,208 - - - 4,208 Government loan servicing revenue(1) (2,090 ) - 9,302 - 7,212 Loan servicing rights (government guaranteed) (118 ) - - - (118 ) Other income 1,772 36 - 420 2,228 Total noninterest income 5,020 8,056 9,302 3,277 25,655 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 21,716 6,748 4,915 3,148 36,527 Occupancy and equipment 3,480 1,061 1,079 285 5,905 Professional fees 2,723 1,143 191 477 4,534 Data processing 894 13,479 186 73 14,632 Advertising 1,513 1,344 139 154 3,150 Loan processing 1,127 43 61 491 1,722 Foreclosed real estate expenses, net 1 - - - 1 Merger-related expenses 2,664 - - - 2,664 Operational losses 131 1,705 - - 1,836 Regulatory assessment expenses 1,725 30 11 7 1,773 Other operating 3,225 854 608 194 4,881 Total noninterest expenses 39,199 26,407 7,190 4,829 77,625 Net income (loss) before taxes $ 28,804 $ 5,865 $ 2,112 $ (1,385 ) $ 35,396 Total assets $ 3,211,421 $ 129,397 $ 25,936 $ 21,908 $ 3,388,662

____________________________________________

(1) Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $9.3 million, including $2.1 million of servicing fees earned from the Commercial Bank by Windsor, for the six months ended June 30, 2025.













Segments For the six months ended June 30, 2024 (in thousands) Commercial

Bank OpenSkyTM Windsor

Advantage TM CBHL Consolidated Interest income $ 68,063 $ 30,706 $ - $ 215 $ 98,984 Interest expense 26,795 - - 124 26,919 Net interest income 41,268 30,706 - 91 72,065 Provision for credit losses 2,286 3,858 - - 6,144 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments 246 - - - 246 Net interest income after provision 38,736 26,848 - 91 65,675 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 407 - - - 407 Credit card fees - 8,211 - - 8,211 Mortgage banking revenue 622 - - 2,821 3,443 Other income 353 72 - 376 801 Total noninterest income 1,382 8,283 - 3,197 12,862 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 17,304 5,898 - 2,977 26,179 Occupancy and equipment 2,265 933 - 279 3,477 Professional fees 1,656 1,616 - 444 3,716 Data processing 461 13,004 - 84 13,549 Advertising 786 3,168 - 150 4,104 Loan processing 392 29 - 426 847 Foreclosed real estate expenses, net 1 - - - 1 Merger-related expenses 795 - - - 795 Operational losses 5 1,708 - - 1,713 Regulatory assessment expenses 900 - - - 900 Other operating 2,436 1,018 - 245 3,699 Total noninterest expenses 27,001 27,374 - 4,605 58,980 Net income (loss) before taxes $ 13,117 $ 7,757 $ - $ (1,317 ) $ 19,557 Total assets $ 2,303,368 $ 115,593 $ - $ 19,622 $ 2,438,583









HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited Quarter Ended (in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Earnings: Net income $ 13,136 $ 13,932 $ 7,533 $ 8,672 $ 8,205 Earnings per common share, diluted 0.78 0.82 0.45 0.62 0.59 Net interest margin 6.04 % 6.05 % 5.87 % 6.41 % 6.46 % Commercial Bank net interest margin(2) 4.36 % 4.32 % 3.99 % 4.01 % 3.90 % Return on average assets(1) 1.60 % 1.75 % 0.96 % 1.42 % 1.40 % Return on average equity(1) 14.17 % 15.56 % 8.50 % 12.59 % 12.53 % Efficiency ratio 65.14 % 64.94 % 66.70 % 66.07 % 67.11 % Balance Sheet: Total portfolio loans receivable, net deferred fees $ 2,739,808 $ 2,678,406 $ 2,630,163 $ 2,107,522 $ 2,021,588 Total deposits 2,940,738 2,891,333 2,761,939 2,186,224 2,100,428 Total assets 3,388,662 3,349,805 3,206,911 2,560,788 2,438,583 Total stockholders' equity 380,035 369,577 355,139 280,111 267,854 Total average portfolio loans receivable, net deferred fees 2,733,865 2,634,110 2,592,960 2,053,619 1,992,630 Total average deposits 2,841,153 2,768,284 2,611,994 2,091,294 2,010,736 Portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio (period-end balances) 93.17 % 92.64 % 95.23 % 96.40 % 96.25 % Portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio (average balances) 96.22 % 95.15 % 99.27 % 98.20 % 99.10 % Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.11 % 1.28 % 0.94 % 0.60 % 0.58 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.37 % 1.60 % 1.15 % 0.73 % 0.70 % Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans(1) 0.75 % 0.38 % 0.37 % 0.51 % 0.39 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.73 % 1.81 % 1.85 % 1.51 % 1.53 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 126.51 % 119.73 % 160.88 % 206.50 % 219.40 % Bank Capital Ratios: Total risk based capital ratio 13.13 % 12.93 % 12.79 % 13.76 % 14.51 % Tier-1 risk based capital ratio 11.87 % 11.67 % 11.54 % 12.50 % 13.25 % Leverage ratio 9.39 % 9.27 % 9.17 % 9.84 % 10.36 % Common Equity Tier-1 capital ratio 11.87 % 11.67 % 11.54 % 12.50 % 13.25 % Tangible common equity 8.84 % 8.66 % 9.31 % 9.12 % 9.53 % Holding Company Capital Ratios: Total risk based capital ratio 15.30 % 14.97 % 15.48 % 16.65 % 16.98 % Tier-1 risk based capital ratio 13.66 % 13.32 % 13.83 % 14.88 % 15.19 % Leverage ratio 10.90 % 10.68 % 11.07 % 11.85 % 11.93 % Common Equity Tier-1 capital ratio 13.58 % 13.24 % 13.74 % 14.78 % 15.08 % Tangible common equity 10.22 % 9.94 % 11.07 % 10.94 % 10.98 %

____________________________________________

(1) Annualized.

(2) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.













HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued) Quarter Ended (in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Composition of Loans: Commercial real estate, non owner-occupied $ 495,341 $ 484,399 $ 471,329 $ 403,487 $ 397,080 Commercial real estate, owner-occupied 436,421 420,643 440,026 351,462 319,370 Residential real estate 710,730 693,597 688,552 623,684 601,312 Construction real estate 343,189 343,280 321,252 301,909 294,489 Commercial and industrial 593,279 594,331 554,550 271,811 255,686 Lender finance 32,494 23,165 28,574 29,546 33,294 Business equity lines of credit 2,853 3,468 3,090 2,663 2,989 Credit card, net of reserve(3) 131,029 118,709 127,766 127,098 122,217 Other consumer loans 2,727 2,200 2,089 2,045 1,930 Portfolio loans receivable $ 2,748,063 $ 2,683,792 $ 2,637,228 $ 2,113,705 $ 2,028,367 Deferred origination fees, net (8,255 ) (5,386 ) (7,065 ) (6,183 ) (6,779 ) Portfolio loans receivable, net $ 2,739,808 $ 2,678,406 $ 2,630,163 $ 2,107,522 $ 2,021,588 Composition of Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 836,979 $ 812,224 $ 810,928 $ 718,120 $ 684,574 Interest-bearing demand 319,431 296,455 238,881 266,493 266,070 Savings 12,879 12,819 13,488 3,763 4,270 Money markets 960,237 912,418 816,708 686,526 672,455 Customer time deposits 541,079 549,630 548,901 358,300 317,911 Brokered time deposits 270,133 307,787 333,033 153,022 155,148 Total deposits $ 2,940,738 $ 2,891,333 $ 2,761,939 $ 2,186,224 $ 2,100,428 Capital Bank Home Loan Metrics: Origination of loans held for sale $ 80,334 $ 65,815 $ 89,998 $ 74,690 $ 82,363 Mortgage loans sold 59,663 54,144 77,399 67,296 66,417 Gain on sale of loans 1,597 1,664 1,897 1,644 1,732 Purchase volume as a % of originations 91.61 % 90.73 % 90.42 % 90.98 % 96.48 % Gain on sale as a % of loans sold(4) 2.68 % 3.07 % 2.45 % 2.44 % 2.61 % Mortgage commissions $ 501 $ 545 $ 620 $ 598 $ 582 OpenSk y TM Portfolio Metrics: Open customer accounts 585,372 563,718 552,566 548,952 537,734 Secured credit card loans, gross $ 86,400 $ 81,252 $ 87,226 $ 89,641 $ 90,961 Unsecured credit card loans, gross 46,352 38,987 42,430 39,730 33,560 Noninterest secured credit card deposits 168,936 168,796 166,355 170,750 173,499

____________________________________________

(3) Credit card loans are presented net of reserve for interest and fees.

(4) Gain on sale percentage is calculated as gain on sale of loans divided by mortgage loans sold.











Appendix

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company has presented the following non-GAAP (U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Company evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Company's industry. Investors should recognize that the Company's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and the Company strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

Core Earnings Metrics Quarter Ended (in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Net Income $ 13,136 $ 13,932 $ 7,533 $ 8,672 $ 8,205 Add: Merger-Related Expenses, Net of Tax 1,070 964 2,151 557 62 Add: Non-Recurring Equity and Debt Investment Write-Down - - 2,620 - - Add: IFH ACL Provision, Net of Tax - - 3,169 - - Core Net Income $ 14,206 $ 14,896 $ 15,473 $ 9,229 $ 8,267 Weighted Average Common Shares - Diluted 16,802 16,925 16,729 13,951 13,895 Earnings per Share - Diluted $ 0.78 $ 0.82 $ 0.45 $ 0.62 $ 0.59 Core Earnings per Share - Diluted $ 0.85 $ 0.88 $ 0.92 $ 0.66 $ 0.59 Average Assets $ 3,292,533 $ 3,221,964 $ 3,120,107 $ 2,437,870 $ 2,353,868 Return on Average Assets (1) 1.60 % 1.75 % 0.96 % 1.42 % 1.40 % Core Return on Average Assets (1) 1.73 % 1.87 % 1.97 % 1.51 % 1.41 % Average Equity $ 371,795 $ 363,115 $ 352,537 $ 274,087 $ 263,425 Return on Average Equity (1) 14.17 % 15.56 % 8.50 % 12.59 % 12.53 % Core Return on Average Equity (1) 15.33 % 16.64 % 17.46 % 13.40 % 12.62 % Net Interest Income (a) $ 47,646 $ 46,047 $ 44,327 $ 38,354 $ 37,057 Noninterest Income 13,106 12,549 11,913 6,635 6,890 Total Revenue $ 60,752 $ 58,596 $ 56,240 $ 44,989 $ 43,947 Noninterest Expense $ 39,572 $ 38,053 $ 37,514 $ 29,725 $ 29,493 Efficiency Ratio (2) 65.1 % 64.9 % 66.7 % 66.1 % 67.1 % Noninterest Income $ 13,106 $ 12,549 $ 11,913 $ 6,635 $ 6,890 Add: Non-Recurring Equity and Debt Investment Write-Down - - 2,620 - - Core Fee Revenue (b) $ 13,106 $ 12,549 $ 14,533 $ 6,635 $ 6,890 Core Revenue (a) + (b) $ 60,752 $ 58,596 $ 58,860 $ 44,989 $ 43,947 Noninterest Expense $ 39,572 $ 38,053 $ 37,514 $ 29,725 $ 29,493 Less: Merger-Related Expenses 1,398 1,266 2,615 520 83 Core Noninterest Expense $ 38,174 $ 36,787 $ 34,899 $ 29,205 $ 29,410 Core Efficiency Ratio (2) 62.8 % 62.8 % 59.3 % 64.9 % 66.9 %

____________________________________________

(1) Annualized.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by total revenue (net interest income plus noninterest income).









Core Earnings Metrics Six Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 Net Income $ 27,068 $ 14,767 Add: Merger-Related Expenses, Net of Tax 2,034 600 Add: Non-Recurring Equity and Debt Investment Write-Down - - Add: IFH ACL Provision, Net of Tax - - Core Net Income $ 29,102 $ 15,367 Weighted Average Common Shares - Diluted 16,872 13,907 Earnings per Share - Diluted $ 1.60 $ 1.06 Core Earnings per Share - Diluted $ 1.72 $ 1.10 Average Assets $ 3,257,443 $ 2,326,551 Return on Average Assets (1) 1.68 % 1.28 % Core Return on Average Assets 1.80 % 1.33 % Average Equity $ 367,479 $ 261,159 Return on Average Equity (1) 14.85 % 11.37 % Core Return on Average Equity 15.97 % 11.83 % Net Interest Income (a) $ 93,693 $ 72,065 Noninterest Income 25,655 12,862 Total Revenue $ 119,348 $ 84,927 Noninterest Expense $ 77,625 $ 58,980 Efficiency Ratio (2) 65.0 % 69.4 % Noninterest Income $ 25,655 $ 12,862 Add: Non-Recurring Equity and Debt Investment Write-Down - - Core Fee Revenue (b) $ 25,655 $ 12,862 Core Revenue (a) + (b) $ 119,348 $ 84,927 Noninterest Expense $ 77,625 $ 58,980 Less: Merger-Related Expenses 2,664 795 Core Noninterest Expense $ 74,961 $ 58,185 Core Efficiency Ratio (2) 62.8 % 68.5 %

____________________________________________

(1) Annualized.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by total revenue (net interest income plus noninterest income).









Commercial Bank Net Interest Margin Quarter Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Commercial Bank Net Interest Income $ 33,073 $ 31,515 $ 28,812 $ 22,676 $ 21,223 Average Interest Earning Assets 3,176,544 3,087,943 3,003,081 2,380,946 2,307,070 Less: Average Non-Commercial Bank Interest Earning Assets 132,196 128,278 133,401 129,906 119,801 Average Commercial Bank Interest Earning Assets $ 3,044,348 $ 2,959,665 $ 2,869,680 $ 2,251,040 $ 2,187,269 Commercial Bank Net Interest Margin 4.36 % 4.32 % 3.99 % 4.01 % 3.90 %





Commercial Bank Net Interest Margin Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 Commercial Bank Net Interest Income $ 64,588 $ 41,268 Average Interest Earning Assets 3,138,661 2,280,867 Less: Average Non-Commercial Bank Interest Earning Assets 130,248 118,000 Average Commercial Bank Interest Earning Assets $ 3,008,413 $ 2,162,867 Commercial Bank Net Interest Margin 4.33 % 3.84 %





Commercial Bank Portfolio Loans Receivable Yield Quarter Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Portfolio Loans Receivable Interest Income $ 60,647 $ 58,453 $ 58,409 $ 49,886 $ 48,143 Less: Credit Card Loan Income 14,116 14,148 15,022 15,137 15,205 Commercial Bank Portfolio Loans Receivable Interest Income $ 46,531 $ 44,305 $ 43,387 $ 34,749 $ 32,938 Average Portfolio Loans Receivable 2,733,865 2,634,110 2,592,960 2,053,619 1,992,630 Less: Average Credit Card Loans 121,414 118,723 120,993 119,458 111,288 Total Commercial Bank Average Portfolio Loans Receivable $ 2,612,451 $ 2,515,387 $ 2,471,967 $ 1,934,161 $ 1,881,342 Commercial Bank Portfolio Loans Receivable Yield 7.14 % 7.14 % 6.98 % 7.15 % 7.04 %





Commercial Bank Portfolio Loans Receivable Yield Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 Portfolio Loans Receivable Interest Income $ 119,100 $ 94,051 Less: Credit Card Loan Income 28,264 29,662 Commercial Bank Portfolio Loans Receivable Interest Income $ 90,836 $ 64,389 Average Portfolio Loans Receivable 2,684,263 1,960,001 Less: Average Credit Card Loans 120,076 110,885 Total Commercial Bank Average Portfolio Loans Receivable $ 2,564,187 $ 1,849,116 Commercial Bank Portfolio Loans Receivable Yield 7.14 % 7.00 %





Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") Quarter Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Net Income $ 13,136 $ 13,932 $ 7,533 $ 8,672 $ 8,205 Add: Income Tax Expense 3,963 4,365 3,243 2,827 2,728 Add: Provision for Credit Losses 4,081 2,246 7,828 3,748 3,417 Add: Provision for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments - - 122 17 104 Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") $ 21,180 $ 20,543 $ 18,726 $ 15,264 $ 14,454





Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Net Income $ 27,068 $ 14,767 Add: Income Tax Expense 8,328 4,790 Add: Provision for Credit Losses 6,327 6,144 Add: Provision for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments - 246 Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") $ 41,723 $ 25,947





Core PPNR Quarter Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Net Income $ 13,136 $ 13,932 $ 7,533 $ 8,672 $ 8,205 Add: Income Tax Expense 3,963 4,365 3,243 2,827 2,728 Add: Provision for Credit Losses 4,081 2,246 7,828 3,748 3,417 Add: Provision for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments - - 122 17 104 Add: Merger-Related Expenses 1,398 1,266 2,615 520 83 Add: Non-Recurring Equity and Debt Investment Write-Down - - 2,620 - - Core PPNR $ 22,578 $ 21,809 $ 23,961 $ 15,784 $ 14,537





Core PPNR Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 Net Income $ 27,068 $ 14,767 Add: Income Tax Expense 8,328 4,790 Add: Provision for Credit Losses 6,327 6,144 Add: Provision for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments - 246 Add: Merger-Related Expenses 2,664 795 Add: Non-Recurring Equity and Debt Investment Write-Down - - Core PPNR $ 44,387 $ 26,742





Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Portfolio Loans Quarter Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Allowance for Credit Losses $ 47,447 $ 48,454 $ 48,652 $ 31,925 $ 30,832 Total Portfolio Loans 2,739,808 2,678,406 2,630,163 2,107,522 2,021,588 Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Portfolio Loans 1.73 % 1.81 % 1.85 % 1.51 % 1.53 %





Commercial Bank Allowance for Credit Losses to Commercial Bank Portfolio Loans Quarter Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Allowance for Credit Losses $ 47,447 $ 48,454 $ 48,652 $ 31,925 $ 30,832 Less: Credit Card Allowance for Credit Losses 6,762 5,905 6,402 7,339 6,768 Commercial Bank Allowance for Credit Losses 40,685 42,549 42,250 24,586 24,064 Total Portfolio Loans 2,739,808 2,678,406 2,630,163 2,107,522 2,021,588 Less: Gross Credit Card Loans 126,233 115,991 122,928 121,718 116,180 Commercial Bank Portfolio Loans 2,613,575 2,562,415 2,507,235 1,985,804 1,905,408 Commercial Bank Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Portfolio Loans 1.56 % 1.67 % 1.70 % 1.24 % 1.26 %





Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets Quarter Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 37,505 $ 42,934 $ 30,241 $ 15,460 $ 14,053 Total Assets 3,388,662 3,349,805 3,206,911 2,560,788 2,438,583 Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 1.11 % 1.28 % 0.94 % 0.60 % 0.58 %





Nonperforming Loans to Total Portfolio Loans Quarter Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Total Nonperforming Loans $ 37,505 $ 42,934 $ 30,241 $ 15,460 $ 14,053 Total Portfolio Loans 2,739,808 2,678,406 2,630,163 2,107,522 2,021,588 Nonperforming Loans to Total Portfolio Loans 1.37 % 1.60 % 1.15 % 0.73 % 0.70 %





Net Charge-Offs to Average Portfolio Loans Quarter Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Total Net Charge-Offs $ 5,088 $ 2,444 $ 2,427 $ 2,655 $ 1,935 Total Average Portfolio Loans 2,733,865 2,634,110 2,592,960 2,053,619 1,992,630 Net Charge-Offs to Average Portfolio Loans, Annualized 0.75 % 0.38 % 0.37 % 0.51 % 0.39 %









Tangible Book Value per Share Quarter Ended (in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Total Stockholders' Equity $ 380,035 $ 369,577 $ 355,139 $ 280,111 $ 267,854 Less: Preferred Equity - - - - - Less: Intangible Assets 37,773 39,641 36,943 - - Tangible Common Equity $ 342,262 $ 329,936 $ 318,196 $ 280,111 $ 267,854 Period End Shares Outstanding 16,581,990 16,657,168 16,662,626 13,917,891 13,910,467 Tangible Book Value per Share $ 20.64 $ 19.81 $ 19.10 $ 20.13 $ 19.26





Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Quarter Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Net Income $ 13,136 $ 13,932 $ 7,533 $ 8,672 $ 8,205 Add: Intangible Amortization, Net of Tax 200 199 198 - - Net Tangible Income $ 13,336 $ 14,131 $ 7,731 $ 8,672 $ 8,205 Average Equity 371,795 363,115 352,537 274,087 263,425 Less: Average Intangible Assets 39,552 36,896 22,890 - - Net Average Tangible Common Equity $ 332,243 $ 326,219 $ 329,647 $ 274,087 $ 263,425 Return on Average Equity 14.17 % 15.56 % 8.50 % 12.59 % 12.53 % Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 16.10 % 17.57 % 9.33 % 12.59 % 12.53 %





Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 Net Income $ 27,068 $ 14,767 Add: Intangible Amortization, Net of Tax 399 - Net Tangible Income $ 27,467 $ 14,767 Average Equity 367,479 261,159 Less: Average Intangible Assets 38,232 - Net Average Tangible Common Equity $ 329,247 $ 261,159 Return on Average Equity 14.85 % 11.37 % Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 16.82 % 11.37 %





Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Quarter Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Net Income, as Adjusted $ 14,206 $ 14,896 $ 15,473 $ 9,229 $ 8,267 Add: Intangible Amortization, Net of Tax 200 199 198 - - Core Net Tangible Income $ 14,406 $ 15,095 $ 15,671 $ 9,229 $ 8,267 Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 17.39 % 18.77 % 18.91 % 13.40 % 12.62 %





Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 Net Income, as Adjusted $ 29,102 $ 15,367 Add: Intangible Amortization, Net of Tax 399 - Core Net Tangible Income $ 29,501 $ 15,367 Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 18.07 % 11.83 %

ABOUT CAPITAL BANCORP, INC.

Capital Bancorp, Inc., Rockville, Maryland is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of Maryland. Capital Bancorp has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates bank branches in four locations in the Washington, D.C., Baltimore, other Maryland markets, one bank branch in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, one bank branch in Chicago, Illinois and one bank branch in Raleigh, North Carolina. Capital Bancorp had assets of approximately $3.4 billion at June 30, 2025 and its common stock is traded in the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol“CBNK.” More information can be found at the Company's website under its investor relations page.

