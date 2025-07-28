CBNK Reports 2Q ROA Of 1.60% And EPS Of $0.78 Growth Across Loans, Deposits, And Cards Accompanied By Improving Credit Delivers Strong Profitability
|Second Quarter 2025
|First Quarter 2025
|(in thousands, except per share data)
| Income
Before
Income
Taxes
| Income
Tax
Expense
| Net
Income
| Diluted
Earnings
per
Share
| Income
Before
Income
Taxes
| Income
Tax
Expense
| Net
Income
| Diluted
Earnings
per
Share
|GAAP Net Income
|$
|17,099
|$
|3,963
|$
|13,136
|$
|0.78
|$
|18,297
|$
|4,365
|$
|13,932
|$
|0.82
|Add: Merger-Related Expenses
|1,398
|328
|1,070
|1,266
|302
|964
|Core Net Income (1)
|$
|18,497
|$
|4,291
|$
|14,206
|$
|0.85
|$
|19,563
|$
|4,667
|$
|14,896
|$
|0.88
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
|(in thousands except per share data)
| Income
Before
Income
Taxes
| Income
Tax
Expense
|Net Income
| Diluted Earnings
per Share
|GAAP Earnings
|$
|35,396
|$
|8,328
|$
|27,068
|$
|1.60
|Add: Merger-Related Expenses
|2,664
|630
|2,034
|Core Net Income (1)
|$
|38,060
|$
|8,958
|$
|29,102
|$
|1.72
Note: The income tax expense reflects the non-deductibility of certain merger-related expenses.
____________________________________________
1 As used in this press release, core net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial metric excludes merger-related expenses and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of this and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.
Second Quarter 2025 Results
Earnings Summary
Net income of $13.1 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, compared to net income of $13.9 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for 1Q 2025, and $8.2 million or $0.59 per diluted share, for 2Q 2024. 2Q 2025 core net income(5) of $14.2 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, compared to 1Q 2025 of $14.9 million, or $0.88 per diluted share.
- Net interest income of $47.6 million increased $1.6 million, or 3.5% (not annualized), compared to 1Q 2025, and increased $10.6 million, or 28.6%, year-over-year.
- Interest income of $64.6 million increased $1.8 million, or 2.9% (not annualized), over 1Q 2025, and increased $14.0 million, or 27.6%, year-over-year. The increase quarter-over-quarter was driven by an increase from Commercial Bank loan interest income due to portfolio growth, while the increase year-over-year was primarily driven by organic growth and the acquisition of IFH.
- Interest income included $0.4 million from net purchase accounting accretion in 2Q 2025, flat compared to 1Q 2025. There was no impact related to purchase accounting during 2Q 2024.
- Interest expense included a $0.9 million benefit from net purchase accounting accretion in 2Q 2025 compared to a $1.1 million benefit in 1Q 2025. There was no impact related to purchase accounting during 2Q 2024.
- At June 30, 2025, the ACL Coverage Ratio was 1.73%, down 8 bps from the ratio of 1.81% at March 31, 2025, primarily due to the sale during the quarter of a purchase credit deteriorated ("PCD") loan acquired from IFH .
____________________________________________
1As used in this press release, core net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial metric excludes merger-related expenses and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of this and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.
Earnings Summary (Continued)
- Fee Revenue of $13.1 million increased $0.6 million, compared to 1Q 2025 and increased $6.2 million year-over-year primarily due to the contributions made by the businesses IFH brought to the merged entity. During 2Q 2025, core fee revenue(6) of $13.1 million increased $0.6 million as a result of $2.0 million higher government lending revenue (net gain on sale), $0.6 million higher credit card fees from OpenSkyTM, and $0.1 million higher government loan servicing revenue (Windsor AdvantageTM), offset by a $1.1 million negative impact from the fair value adjustment related to the loan servicing portfolio, and $1.0 million lower other income. Core fee revenue mix was 21.6% of total revenue for 2Q 2025, compared to 21.4% during 1Q 2025, and 15.7% during 2Q 2024. Noninterest expense of $39.6 million increased $1.5 million compared to 1Q 2025 and $10.1 million compared to 2Q 2024. Core noninterest expense(1) of $38.2 million increased $1.4 million compared to 1Q 2025 and $8.8 million compared to 2Q 2024. Core comparisons include:
- The increase of $1.4 million quarter-over-quarter was driven by an increase from personnel expenses, growth from business related activities including costs associated with servicing the USDA portfolio, and continued investments in technology including the implementation of a new digital banking solution. Year-over-year expense growth of $8.8 million was primarily due to the acquisition of IFH.
____________________________________________
1As used in this press release, core fee revenue, core noninterest expense, and core effective income tax rate are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude merger-related expenses and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of these and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.
Balance Sheet
Total assets of $3.4 billion at June 30, 2025 increased $38.9 million, or 4.7% (annualized), from March 31, 2025. Total assets growth year-over-year of $1.0 billion, or 39.0%, included $559.4 million acquired with the IFH acquisition, net of purchase accounting, and $440.6 million of organic growth.
- The $38.9 million growth in total assets quarter-over-quarter is primarily driven by Gross Loan growth of $61.4 million, Investment portfolio growth of $15.5 million, partially offset by decreases in total Cash of $19.4 million and Loans Held for Sale of $13.7 million. Gross Loans of $2.74 billion at June 30, 2025 increased $61.4 million, or 9.2% (annualized), from March 31, 2025 and increased $718.2 million year-over-year including $373.5 million from the acquisition of IFH and $344.7 million of organic growth.
- Compared to March 31, 2025, the growth of $61.4 million was primarily driven by $26.7 million from commercial real estate, $17.1 million from residential real estate, $12.3 million from OpenSkyTM, and $9.3 million from lender finance. Commercial and industrial loans, plus owner-occupied commercial real estate loans totaled 37.6% of total portfolio loans at June 30, 2025, consistent with the prior quarter, and 28.4% at June 30, 2024.
- Insured and protected7 deposits were approximately $2.1 billion as of June 30, 2025 representing 69.9% of the Company's deposit portfolio. Low-and-no interest-bearing DDA deposits of $1.2 billion, or 39.8% of deposits, increased $47.8 million, or 17.1% (annualized) from 1Q 2025, and increased $214.4 million, or 22.4% year-over-year, including $122.9 million of organic growth, and $91.5 million from the acquisition of IFH.
- The average rate on the low-and-no interest-bearing deposits was 0.14% for 2Q 2025, a decrease of 1 bps from 1Q 2025 and an increase of 8 bps year-over-year.
- Shares repurchased and retired during the three months ended June 30, 2025, as part of the Company's stock repurchase program, totaled 93,170 shares at an average price of $26.66, for a total cost of $2.5 million including commissions. There is $11.9 million remaining to be repurchased under the authorized and approved stock repurchase plan. The stock repurchase program will expire on February 28, 2026.
____________________________________________
1Protected deposits includes deposits that are indirectly protected under the product terms
Financial Metrics
Net Interest Margin – NIM of 6.04% for 2Q 2025, decreased 1 bps compared to the prior quarter, and decreased 42 bps year-over-year. Commercial Bank NIM(1), of 4.36% increased 4 bps, compared to the prior quarter, and increased 46 bps year-over-year. Net purchase accounting accretion for 2Q 2025 was 16 bps for NIM and Commercial Bank NIM(1).
- The average yield on interest earning assets of 8.19% decreased 5 bps compared to the prior quarter, due to minor changes in portfolio mix, and decreased 63 bps year-over-year primarily due to the acquisition of commercial loans diluting the positive impact from OpenSkyTM. The Commercial Bank Loan Yield(1) of 7.14% for 2Q 2025 was flat compared to 1Q 2025, and increased 10 bps year-over-year. The total cost of deposits of 2.36% for 2Q 2025 decreased 6 bps compared to the prior quarter due to lower rates on most products and mix shift and decreased 25 bps year-over-year. The total cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 8 bps quarter-over-quarter, and 57 bps year-over-year, to 3.29% for 2Q 2025 primarily due to changes in product mix. Net purchase accounting accretion of $1.3 million during 2Q 2025, decreased $0.2 million from 1Q 2025. There was no impact from purchase accounting during 2Q 2024.
Fee Revenue Mix – The fee revenue mix was 21.6% of total revenue for 2Q 2025, compared to 21.4% during 1Q 2025, and 15.7% during 2Q 2024. The core fee revenue mix(8) was consistent with fee revenue mix for these periods.
Credit Metrics and Asset Quality – The ACL Coverage Ratio equaled 1.73% at June 30, 2025, a decrease of 8 bps from March 31, 2025, and an increase of 20 bps year-over-year driven by the acquisition of IFH.
Nonperforming assets decreased 17 bps to 1.11% of total assets at June 30, 2025 compared to March 31, 2025, primarily due to the sale of a PCD loan acquired from IFH during the quarter, and increased 53 bps year-over-year. Total nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2025 decreased $5.4 million to $37.5 million compared to March 31, 2025, and increased $23.5 million year-over-year, mainly due to the acquisition of IFH. At June 30, 2025, special mention loans totaled $54.2 million, or 2.0% of total portfolio loans, compared to $63.0 million, or 2.4% of total portfolio loans, at March 31, 2025, and $23.3 million, or 1.2% of total portfolio loans, at June 30, 2024. At June 30, 2025, substandard loans totaled $44.6 million, or 1.7% of total portfolio loans, compared to $48.4 million, or 1.8% of total portfolio loans, at March 31, 2025 and $22.1 million, or 1.2% of total portfolio loans, at June 30, 2024.
Efficiency Ratios – The efficiency ratio was 65.1% for 2Q 2025, compared to 64.9% for 1Q 2025 and 67.1% for 2Q 2024. The core efficiency ratio(1) was 62.8%, for 2Q 2025, which was flat compared to the prior quarter, and 66.9% for 2Q 2024.
____________________________________________
1As used in this press release, Commercial Bank NIM, Commercial Bank Loan Yield, core fee revenue mix and core efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude merger-related expenses and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of these and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.
Financial Metrics (Continued)
Performance Ratios – ROA was 1.60% for 2Q 2025, compared to 1.75% for 1Q 2025, and 1.40% for 2Q 2024. As of June 30, 2024, the Company did not have goodwill or other intangible assets. Core ROA(9) for 2Q 2025 was 1.73%, compared to 1.87% for 1Q 2025, and 1.41% for 2Q 2024.
- ROE was 14.17% for 2Q 2025, compared to 15.56% for 1Q 2025, and 12.53% for 2Q 2024. As of June 30, 2024, the Company did not have goodwill or other intangible assets. Core ROE(1) was 15.33% for 2Q 2025, compared to 16.64% for 1Q 2025, and 12.62% for 2Q 2024. ROTCE was 16.10% for 2Q 2025, compared to 17.57% for 1Q 2025, and 12.53% for 2Q 2024. As of June 30, 2024, the Company did not have goodwill or other intangible assets. Core ROTCE(1) for 2Q 2025 was 17.39%, compared to 18.77% for 1Q 2025, and 12.62% for 2Q 2024.
Book Value and Tangible Book Value – Book value per common share of $22.92 at June 30, 2025, increased $0.73 when compared to March 31, 2025, and increased $3.66 when compared to June 30, 2024. Tangible book value per common share(1) increased $0.83, or 4.2%, to $20.64 at June 30, 2025 when compared to March 31, 2025, and increased $1.39, or 7.2%, when compared to June 30, 2024. Tangible book value was impacted by the purchase accounting adjustments required as part of the IFH acquisition. Tangible book value per share(1) was equal to book value per share for periods prior to 4Q 2024.
____________________________________________
1As used in this press release, core ROA, core ROE, ROTCE, core ROTCE, and Tangible Book Value are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude merger-related expenses and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of these and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.
Commercial Bank
Loan Growth – Portfolio loans(10) increased $52.0 million at June 30, 2025 compared to March 31, 2025, driven by $10.9 million from CRE owner and non-owner occupied, $17.1 million from residential real estate, and $9.3 million from lender finance loans. Historical gross portfolio loan balances are disclosed in the Composition of Loans table within the Historical Financial Highlights.
Net Interest Income – Interest income of $49.9 million increased $1.8 million from the prior quarter, primarily driven by loan growth and slightly higher loan yields. Interest expense of $16.9 million increased $0.2 million, primarily due to lower benefit from purchase accounting adjustments in 2Q 2025.
Credit Metrics – Nonperforming assets, comprised solely of nonaccrual loans, decreased 17 bps to 1.11% of total assets at June 30, 2025 compared to March 31, 2025. Total nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2025 decreased to $37.5 million compared to $42.9 million at March 31, 2025.
Classified and Criticized Loans – At June 30, 2025, special mention loans totaled $54.2 million, or 2.0% of total portfolio loans, compared to $63.0 million, or 2.4% of total portfolio loans, at March 31, 2025. At June 30, 2025, substandard loans totaled $44.6 million, or 1.7% of total portfolio loans, compared to $45.7 million, or 1.7% of total portfolio loans, at March 31, 2025.
OpenSky TM
Accounts – During 2Q 2025, credit card accounts of 585.4 thousand increased by 21.7 thousand, or 3.8% (not annualized) from March 31, 2025, and increased 47.6 thousand, or 8.9% year-over-year.
Loan and Deposit Balances – Secured and unsecured loan balances, net of reserves, of $131.0 million at June 30, 2025 increased by $12.3 million, or 10.4% (not annualized), compared to March 31, 2025. Deposit balances of $168.9 million for 2Q 2025 remained flat compared to 1Q 2025. Gross unsecured loan balances of $46.4 million at June 30, 2025 increased $7.4 million, or 18.9% (not annualized), compared to $39.0 million at March 31, 2025, and increased $12.8 million year-over-year. Gross secured loan balances of $86.4 million at June 30, 2025 increased $5.1 million, or 6.3% (not annualized), compared to $81.3 million at March 31, 2025, and decreased $4.6 million, or 5.0% (not annualized) year-over-year.
Net Interest Income – Interest income of $14.5 million was in-line with the prior quarter. Average OpenSky credit card loan balances, net of reserves and deferred fees of $121.4 million for 2Q 2025, increased $2.7 million, or 2.3% (not annualized), compared to 1Q 2025.
Fee Revenue - Total fee revenue of $4.3 million increased $0.6 million from the prior quarter primarily driven by interchange income due to higher volume and other credit-card related fees.
Noninterest Expense – Total noninterest expense of $13.1 million remained generally consistent with the prior quarter.
OpenSky TM Credit – Portfolio credit metrics continued to be consistent with modeled expectations during 2Q 2025. The provision for credit losses of $2.9 million increased $1.1 million when compared to the prior quarter mainly due to growth in the secured and unsecured portfolio. OpenSky's unsecured loan product continues to be offered exclusively to current and former secured card customers to retain customers who have successfully improved their credit profiles. Unsecured loans have been offered by OpenSky since the fourth quarter of 2021 and have generally performed in accordance with management expectations over that time period.
____________________________________________
(1)Portfolio loans represents portfolio loans receivable excluding deferred origination fees
Capital Bank Home Loans
Originations of loans held for sale totaled $80.3 million during 2Q 2025, with $59.7 million of mortgage loans sold resulting in a gain on sale of loans of $1.6 million, representing a 2.68% gain on sale as a percentage of total loans sold. Originations of loans held for sale totaled $65.8 million during 1Q 2025, with $54.1 million of mortgage loans sold resulting in a gain on sale of loans of $1.7 million, representing a 3.07% gain on sale as a percentage of total loans sold.
Windsor Advantage TM
Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $4.7 million, including $1.1 million of Capital Bank related servicing fees, during 2Q 2025. Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $4.6 million, including $1.0 million of Capital Bank related servicing fees, during 1Q 2025. Windsor'sTM total servicing portfolio was $2.9 billion at June 30, 2025, and $2.7 billion at March 31, 2025.
|COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited
|Quarter Ended
|2Q25 vs 1Q25
|2Q25 vs 2Q24
|(in thousands, except per share data)
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| June 30,
2024
|$ Change
|% Change
|$ Change
|% Change
|Earnings Summary
|Interest income
|$
|64,586
|$
|62,760
|$
|50,615
|$
|1,826
|2.9
|%
|$
|13,971
|27.6
|%
|Interest expense
|16,940
|16,713
|13,558
|227
|1.4
|%
|3,382
|24.9
|%
|Net interest income
|47,646
|46,047
|37,057
|1,599
|3.5
|%
|10,589
|28.6
|%
|Provision for credit losses
|4,081
|2,246
|3,417
|1,835
|81.7
|%
|664
|19.4
|%
|Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|-
|-
|104
|-
|-
|%
|(104
|)
|(100.0
|)%
|Noninterest income
|13,106
|12,549
|6,890
|557
|4.4
|%
|6,216
|90.2
|%
|Noninterest expense
|39,572
|38,053
|29,493
|1,519
|4.0
|%
|10,079
|34.2
|%
|Income before income taxes
|17,099
|18,297
|10,933
|(1,198
|)
|(6.5
|)%
|6,166
|56.4
|%
|Income tax expense
|3,963
|4,365
|2,728
|(402
|)
|(9.2
|)%
|1,235
|45.3
|%
|Net income
|$
|13,136
|$
|13,932
|$
|8,205
|$
|(796
|)
|(5.7
|)%
|$
|4,931
|60.1
|%
|Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")(1)
|$
|21,180
|$
|20,543
|$
|14,454
|$
|637
|3.1
|%
|$
|6,726
|46.5
|%
|Core PPNR(1)
|$
|22,578
|$
|21,809
|$
|14,537
|$
|769
|3.5
|%
|$
|8,041
|55.3
|%
|Common Share Data
|Earnings per share - Basic
|$
|0.79
|$
|0.84
|$
|0.59
|$
|(0.05
|)
|(6.0
|)%
|$
|0.20
|33.9
|%
|Earnings per share - Diluted
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.82
|$
|0.59
|$
|(0.04
|)
|(4.9
|)%
|$
|0.19
|32.2
|%
|Core earnings per share - Diluted(1)
|$
|0.85
|$
|0.88
|$
|0.59
|$
|(0.03
|)
|(3.4
|)%
|$
|0.26
|44.1
|%
|Weighted average common shares - Basic
|16,584
|16,666
|13,895
|Weighted average common shares - Diluted
|16,802
|16,925
|13,895
|Return Ratios
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.60
|%
|1.75
|%
|1.40
|%
|Core return on average assets (annualized)(1)
|1.73
|%
|1.87
|%
|1.41
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|14.17
|%
|15.56
|%
|12.53
|%
|Core return on average equity (annualized)(1)
|15.33
|%
|16.64
|%
|12.62
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)(1)
|16.10
|%
|17.57
|%
|12.53
|%
|Core return on average tangible common equity (annualized)(1)
|17.39
|%
|18.77
|%
|12.62
|%
____________________________________________
(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
|COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued)
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2025
|2024
|$ Change
|% Change
|Earnings Summary
|Interest income
|$
|127,346
|$
|98,984
|$
|28,362
|28.7
|%
|Interest expense
|33,653
|26,919
|6,734
|25.0
|%
|Net interest income
|93,693
|72,065
|21,628
|30.0
|%
|Provision for credit losses
|6,327
|6,144
|183
|3.0
|%
|Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|-
|246
|(246
|)
|(100.0
|)%
|Noninterest income
|25,655
|12,862
|12,793
|99.5
|%
|Noninterest expense
|77,625
|58,980
|18,645
|31.6
|%
|Income before income taxes
|35,396
|19,557
|15,839
|81.0
|%
|Income tax expense
|8,328
|4,790
|3,538
|73.9
|%
|Net income
|$
|27,068
|$
|14,767
|$
|12,301
|83.3
|%
|Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")(1)
|$
|41,723
|$
|25,947
|$
|15,776
|60.8
|%
|Core PPNR(1)
|$
|44,387
|$
|26,742
|$
|17,645
|66.0
|%
|Common Share Data
|Earnings per share - Basic
|$
|1.63
|$
|1.06
|$
|0.57
|53.8
|%
|Earnings per share - Diluted
|$
|1.60
|$
|1.06
|$
|0.54
|50.9
|%
|Core earnings per share - Diluted(1)
|$
|1.72
|$
|1.10
|Weighted average common shares - Basic
|16,624
|13,907
|Weighted average common shares - Diluted
|16,872
|13,907
|Return Ratios
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.68
|%
|1.28
|%
|Core return on average assets (annualized)(1)
|1.80
|%
|1.33
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|14.85
|%
|11.37
|%
|Core return on average equity (annualized)(1)
|15.97
|%
|11.83
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)(1)
|16.82
|%
|11.37
|%
|Core return on average tangible common equity (annualized)(1)
|18.07
|%
|11.83
|%
____________________________________________
(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
|COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued)
|Quarter Ended
|Quarter Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Balance Sheet Highlights
|Assets
|$
|3,388,662
|$
|2,438,583
|39.0
|%
|$
|3,349,805
|$
|3,206,911
|$
|2,560,788
|Investment securities available-for-sale
|228,923
|207,917
|10.1
|%
|213,452
|223,630
|208,700
|Mortgage loans held for sale
|20,925
|19,219
|8.9
|%
|34,656
|21,270
|19,554
|Portfolio loans receivable(2)
|2,739,808
|2,021,588
|35.5
|%
|2,678,406
|2,630,163
|2,107,522
|Allowance for credit losses
|47,447
|30,832
|53.9
|%
|48,454
|48,652
|31,925
|Deposits
|2,940,738
|2,100,428
|40.0
|%
|2,891,333
|2,761,939
|2,186,224
|FHLB borrowings
|22,000
|32,000
|(31.3
|)%
|22,000
|22,000
|52,000
|Other borrowed funds
|12,062
|12,062
|-
|%
|12,062
|12,062
|12,062
|Total stockholders' equity
|380,035
|267,854
|41.9
|%
|369,577
|355,139
|280,111
|Tangible common equity(1)
|342,262
|267,854
|27.8
|%
|329,936
|318,196
|280,111
|Common shares outstanding
|16,582
|13,910
|19.2
|%
|16,657
|16,663
|13,918
|Book value per share
|$
|22.92
|$
|19.26
|19.0
|%
|$
|22.19
|$
|21.31
|$
|20.13
|Tangible book value per share(1)
|$
|20.64
|$
|19.26
|7.2
|%
|$
|19.81
|$
|19.10
|$
|20.13
|Dividends per share
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.08
|25.0
|%
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
____________________________________________
(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
(2) Loans are reflected net of deferred fees and costs.
|Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(in thousands)
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
|Interest income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|60,810
|$
|58,691
|$
|58,602
|$
|50,047
|$
|48,275
|$
|119,501
|$
|94,266
|Investment securities available-for-sale
|1,582
|1,861
|1,539
|1,343
|1,308
|3,443
|2,559
|Federal funds sold and other
|2,194
|2,208
|1,566
|1,220
|1,032
|4,402
|2,159
|Total interest income
|64,586
|62,760
|61,707
|52,610
|50,615
|127,346
|98,984
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|16,722
|16,512
|16,385
|13,902
|13,050
|33,234
|25,883
|Borrowed funds
|218
|201
|995
|354
|508
|419
|1,036
|Total interest expense
|16,940
|16,713
|17,380
|14,256
|13,558
|33,653
|26,919
|Net interest income
|47,646
|46,047
|44,327
|38,354
|37,057
|93,693
|72,065
|Provision for credit losses
|4,081
|2,246
|7,828
|3,748
|3,417
|6,327
|6,144
|Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|-
|-
|122
|17
|104
|-
|246
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|43,565
|43,801
|36,377
|34,589
|33,536
|87,366
|65,675
|Noninterest income
|Service charges on deposits
|262
|258
|241
|235
|200
|520
|407
|Credit card fees
|4,298
|3,722
|3,733
|4,055
|4,330
|8,020
|8,211
|Mortgage banking revenue
|1,754
|1,831
|1,821
|1,882
|1,990
|3,585
|3,443
|Government lending revenue
|3,112
|1,096
|2,301
|-
|-
|4,208
|-
|Government loan servicing revenue
|3,644
|3,568
|3,993
|-
|-
|7,212
|-
|Loan servicing rights (government guaranteed)
|(590
|)
|472
|1,013
|-
|-
|(118
|)
|-
|Non-recurring equity and debt investment write-down
|-
|-
|(2,620
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Other income
|626
|1,602
|1,431
|463
|370
|2,228
|801
|Total noninterest income
|13,106
|12,549
|11,913
|6,635
|6,890
|25,655
|12,862
|Noninterest expenses
|Salaries and employee benefits
|18,460
|18,067
|16,513
|13,345
|13,272
|36,527
|26,179
|Occupancy and equipment
|2,995
|2,910
|2,976
|1,791
|1,864
|5,905
|3,477
|Professional fees
|2,422
|2,112
|2,150
|1,980
|1,769
|4,534
|3,716
|Data processing
|7,520
|7,112
|7,210
|6,930
|6,788
|14,632
|13,549
|Advertising
|1,371
|1,779
|1,032
|1,223
|2,072
|3,150
|4,104
|Loan processing
|979
|743
|969
|615
|476
|1,722
|847
|Foreclosed real estate expenses, net
|-
|1
|-
|1
|-
|1
|1
|Merger-related expenses
|1,398
|1,266
|2,615
|520
|83
|2,664
|795
|Operational losses
|933
|903
|993
|1,008
|782
|1,836
|1,713
|Regulatory assessment expenses
|884
|889
|554
|483
|427
|1,773
|900
|Other operating
|2,610
|2,271
|2,502
|1,829
|1,960
|4,881
|3,699
|Total noninterest expenses
|39,572
|38,053
|37,514
|29,725
|29,493
|77,625
|58,980
|Income before income taxes
|17,099
|18,297
|10,776
|11,499
|10,933
|35,396
|19,557
|Income tax expense
|3,963
|4,365
|3,243
|2,827
|2,728
|8,328
|4,790
|Net income
|$
|13,136
|$
|13,932
|$
|7,533
|$
|8,672
|$
|8,205
|$
|27,068
|$
|14,767
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(in thousands, except share data)
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|26,843
|$
|27,836
|$
|25,433
|$
|23,462
|$
|19,294
|Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions
|247,704
|266,092
|179,841
|133,180
|117,160
|Federal funds sold
|59
|59
|58
|58
|57
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|274,606
|293,987
|205,332
|156,700
|136,511
|Investment securities available-for-sale
|228,923
|213,452
|223,630
|208,700
|207,917
|Restricted investments
|7,043
|7,031
|4,479
|5,895
|4,930
|Loans held for sale
|20,925
|34,656
|21,270
|19,554
|19,219
|Portfolio loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs
|2,739,808
|2,678,406
|2,630,163
|2,107,522
|2,021,588
|Less allowance for credit losses
|(47,447
|)
|(48,454
|)
|(48,652
|)
|(31,925
|)
|(30,832
|)
|Total portfolio loans held for investment, net
|2,692,361
|2,629,952
|2,581,511
|2,075,597
|1,990,756
|Premises and equipment, net
|14,863
|15,085
|15,525
|5,959
|5,551
|Accrued interest receivable
|15,149
|19,458
|16,664
|12,468
|12,162
|Goodwill
|22,478
|24,085
|21,126
|-
|-
|Intangible assets
|13,668
|13,861
|14,072
|-
|-
|Core deposit intangibles
|1,627
|1,695
|1,745
|-
|-
|Loan servicing assets
|2,221
|2,244
|5,511
|-
|-
|Deferred tax asset
|15,667
|15,902
|16,670
|10,748
|12,150
|Bank owned life insurance
|44,721
|44,335
|43,956
|38,779
|38,414
|Other assets
|34,410
|34,062
|35,420
|26,388
|10,973
|Total assets
|$
|3,388,662
|$
|3,349,805
|$
|3,206,911
|$
|2,560,788
|$
|2,438,583
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|836,979
|$
|812,224
|$
|810,928
|$
|718,120
|$
|684,574
|Interest-bearing
|2,103,759
|2,079,109
|1,951,011
|1,468,104
|1,415,854
|Total deposits
|2,940,738
|2,891,333
|2,761,939
|2,186,224
|2,100,428
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|22,000
|22,000
|22,000
|52,000
|32,000
|Other borrowed funds
|12,062
|12,062
|12,062
|12,062
|12,062
|Accrued interest payable
|8,158
|9,995
|9,393
|8,503
|6,573
|Other liabilities
|25,669
|44,838
|46,378
|21,888
|19,666
|Total liabilities
|3,008,627
|2,980,228
|2,851,772
|2,280,677
|2,170,729
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock
|166
|167
|167
|139
|139
|Additional paid-in capital
|126,888
|128,692
|128,598
|55,585
|55,005
|Retained earnings
|261,093
|249,925
|237,843
|232,995
|225,824
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(8,112
|)
|(9,207
|)
|(11,469
|)
|(8,608
|)
|(13,114
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|380,035
|369,577
|355,139
|280,111
|267,854
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|3,388,662
|$
|3,349,805
|$
|3,206,911
|$
|2,560,788
|$
|2,438,583
The following tables show the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders' equity, together with the average yields on our assets and the average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.
| Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
| Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
| Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
| Average
Outstanding
Balance
| Interest Income/
Expense
| Average
Yield/
Rate (1)
| Average
Outstanding
Balance
| Interest Income/
Expense
| Average
Yield/
Rate(1)
| Average
Outstanding
Balance
| Interest Income/
Expense
| Average
Yield/
Rate(1)
|(in thousands)
|Assets
|Interest earning assets:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|182,192
|$
|2,065
|4.55
|%
|$
|203,053
|$
|2,138
|4.27
|%
|$
|77,069
|$
|937
|4.89
|%
|Federal funds sold
|59
|-
|-
|58
|1
|6.99
|56
|1
|7.18
|Investment securities available-for-sale
|230,317
|1,582
|2.76
|235,605
|1,861
|3.20
|223,973
|1,308
|2.35
|Restricted investments
|7,038
|129
|7.35
|5,761
|69
|4.86
|5,435
|94
|6.96
|Loans held for sale
|9,950
|163
|6.57
|9,356
|238
|10.32
|7,907
|132
|6.71
|Portfolio loans receivable(2)(3)
|2,733,865
|60,647
|8.90
|2,634,110
|58,453
|9.00
|1,992,630
|48,143
|9.72
|Total interest earning assets
|3,163,421
|64,586
|8.19
|3,087,943
|62,760
|8.24
|2,307,070
|50,615
|8.82
|Noninterest earning assets
|129,112
|134,021
|46,798
|Total assets
|$
|3,292,533
|$
|3,221,964
|$
|2,353,868
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand accounts
|$
|281,878
|391
|0.56
|$
|242,355
|368
|0.62
|$
|216,247
|148
|0.28
|Savings
|13,043
|16
|0.49
|13,204
|18
|0.55
|4,409
|1
|0.09
|Money market accounts
|924,784
|8,022
|3.48
|869,978
|7,399
|3.45
|671,240
|7,032
|4.21
|Time deposits
|816,809
|8,293
|4.07
|859,729
|8,727
|4.12
|465,822
|5,869
|5.07
|Borrowed funds
|34,062
|218
|2.57
|34,062
|201
|2.39
|54,863
|508
|3.72
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2,070,576
|16,940
|3.28
|2,019,328
|16,713
|3.36
|1,412,581
|13,558
|3.86
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|45,523
|56,503
|24,844
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|804,639
|783,018
|653,018
|Stockholders' equity
|371,795
|363,115
|263,425
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|3,292,533
|$
|3,221,964
|$
|2,353,868
|Net interest spread
|4.91
|%
|4.88
|%
|4.96
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|47,646
|$
|46,047
|$
|37,057
|Net interest margin(4)
|6.04
|%
|6.05
|%
|6.46
|%
____________________________________________
(1) Annualized.
(2) Includes nonaccrual loans.
(3) For the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, collectively, Commercial Bank Loan Yield was 7.14%, 7.14% and 7.04%, respectively.
(4) For the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, collectively, Commercial Bank Net Interest Margin was 4.36%, 4.32% and 3.90%, respectively.
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
| Average
Outstanding
Balance
| Interest
Income/
Expense
| Average
Yield/
Rate (1)
| Average
Outstanding
Balance
| Interest
Income/
Expense
| Average
Yield/
Rate(1)
|(in thousands)
|Assets
|Interest earning assets:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|192,565
|$
|4,203
|4.40
|%
|$
|80,800
|$
|1,986
|4.94
|%
|Federal funds sold
|59
|1
|3.42
|56
|2
|7.18
|Investment securities available-for-sale
|232,947
|3,443
|2.98
|228,602
|2,559
|2.25
|Restricted investments
|6,403
|198
|6.24
|5,018
|171
|6.85
|Loans held for sale
|9,654
|401
|8.38
|6,390
|215
|6.77
|Portfolio loans receivable(2)(3)
|2,684,263
|119,100
|8.95
|1,960,001
|94,051
|9.65
|Total interest earning assets
|3,125,891
|127,346
|8.22
|2,280,867
|98,984
|8.73
|Noninterest earning assets
|131,552
|45,684
|Total assets
|$
|3,257,443
|$
|2,326,551
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand accounts
|$
|262,226
|$
|759
|0.58
|%
|$
|199,732
|$
|258
|0.26
|%
|Savings
|13,123
|34
|0.52
|4,625
|2
|0.09
|Money market accounts
|897,532
|15,421
|3.46
|676,827
|14,168
|4.21
|Time deposits
|838,151
|17,020
|4.09
|457,892
|11,455
|5.03
|Borrowed funds
|34,062
|419
|2.48
|56,913
|1,036
|3.66
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2,045,094
|33,653
|3.32
|1,395,989
|26,919
|3.88
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|50,982
|24,332
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|793,888
|645,071
|Stockholders' equity
|367,479
|261,159
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|3,257,443
|$
|2,326,551
|Net interest spread
|4.90
|%
|4.85
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|93,693
|$
|72,065
|Net interest margin(4)
|6.04
|%
|6.35
|%
____________________________________________
(1) Annualized.
(2) Includes nonaccrual loans.
(3) For the years ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, collectively. Commercial Bank Loan Yield was 7.14% and 7.00%, respectively.
(4) For the years ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, collectively. Commercial Bank Net Interest Margin was 4.33% and 3.84%, respectively.
The Company's reportable segments represent business units with discrete financial information whose results are regularly reviewed by management. The four segments include Commercial Banking, OpenSkyTM (the Company's credit card division), Windsor AdvantageTM and Capital Bank Home Loans (the Company's mortgage loan division).
Prior to March 31, 2025, the Company disclosed Corporate as a reportable segment. The Company has determined that what was previously deemed the Corporate reportable segment consists of other business activities that are associated with the Commercial Bank and are reflected in the tabular disclosures that follow. It should be noted that such restructuring of the tabular disclosure did not result in any changes to the Company's revenue and expense allocation methodology. The Company restructured prior period tabular disclosures to achieve appropriate comparability.
The following schedules reported internally for performance assessment by the chief operating decision maker presents financial information for each reportable segment for the periods indicated. Total assets are presented as of June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024.
|Segments
|For the three months ended June 30, 2025
|(in thousands)
| Commercial
Bank
|OpenSky TM
| Windsor
Advantage TM
|CBHL
|Consolidated
|Interest income
|$
|49,929
|$
|14,494
|$
|-
|$
|163
|$
|64,586
|Interest expense
|16,856
|-
|84
|16,940
|Net interest income
|33,073
|14,494
|-
|79
|47,646
|Provision for credit losses
|1,159
|2,922
|-
|-
|4,081
|Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net interest income after provision
|31,914
|11,572
|-
|79
|43,565
|Noninterest income
|Service charges on deposits
|262
|-
|-
|-
|262
|Credit card fees
|-
|4,298
|-
|-
|4,298
|Mortgage banking revenue
|465
|-
|-
|1,289
|1,754
|Government lending revenue
|3,112
|-
|-
|-
|3,112
|Government loan servicing revenue(1)
|(1,052
|)
|-
|4,696
|-
|3,644
|Loan servicing rights (government guaranteed)(2)
|(590
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(590
|)
|Other income
|349
|25
|-
|252
|626
|Total noninterest income
|2,546
|4,323
|4,696
|1,541
|13,106
|Noninterest expenses
|Salaries and employee benefits
|11,090
|3,403
|2,509
|1,458
|18,460
|Occupancy and equipment
|1,903
|573
|368
|151
|2,995
|Professional fees
|1,572
|552
|71
|227
|2,422
|Data processing
|454
|6,897
|133
|36
|7,520
|Advertising
|795
|470
|35
|71
|1,371
|Loan processing
|650
|24
|54
|251
|979
|Foreclosed real estate expenses, net
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Merger-related expenses
|1,398
|-
|-
|-
|1,398
|Operational losses
|100
|833
|-
|-
|933
|Regulatory assessment expenses
|860
|15
|6
|3
|884
|Other operating
|1,817
|338
|354
|101
|2,610
|Total noninterest expenses
|20,639
|13,105
|3,530
|2,298
|39,572
|Net income (loss) before taxes
|$
|13,821
|$
|2,790
|$
|1,166
|$
|(678
|)
|$
|17,099
|Total assets
|$
|3,211,421
|$
|129,397
|$
|25,936
|$
|21,908
|$
|3,388,662
____________________________________________
(1) Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $4.7 million, including $1.1 million of servicing fees earned from the Commercial Bank by Windsor, for the three months ended June 30, 2025.
(2) Loan servicing revenue of negative $0.6 million for the Commercial Bank includes a $1.1 million negative fair value adjustment associated with loan servicing portfolio
|Segments
|For the three months ended March 31, 2025
|(in thousands)
| Commercial
Bank
|OpenSky TM
| Windsor
Advantage TM
|CBHL
|Consolidated
|Interest income
|$
|48,164
|$
|14,444
|$
|-
|$
|152
|$
|62,760
|Interest expense
|16,649
|-
|-
|64
|16,713
|Net interest income
|31,515
|14,444
|-
|88
|46,047
|Provision for credit losses
|446
|1,800
|-
|-
|2,246
|Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net interest income after provision
|31,069
|12,644
|-
|88
|43,801
|Noninterest income
|Service charges on deposits
|258
|-
|-
|-
|258
|Credit card fees
|-
|3,722
|-
|-
|3,722
|Mortgage banking revenue
|263
|-
|-
|1,568
|1,831
|Government lending revenue
|1,096
|-
|-
|-
|1,096
|Government loan servicing revenue(1)
|(1,038
|)
|-
|4,606
|-
|3,568
|Loan servicing rights (government guaranteed)
|472
|-
|-
|-
|472
|Other income
|1,423
|11
|-
|168
|1,602
|Total noninterest income
|2,474
|3,733
|4,606
|1,736
|12,549
|Noninterest expenses
|Salaries and employee benefits
|10,626
|3,345
|2,406
|1,690
|18,067
|Occupancy and equipment
|1,577
|488
|711
|134
|2,910
|Professional fees
|1,151
|591
|120
|250
|2,112
|Data processing
|440
|6,582
|53
|37
|7,112
|Advertising
|718
|874
|104
|83
|1,779
|Loan processing
|477
|19
|7
|240
|743
|Foreclosed real estate expenses, net
|1
|-
|-
|-
|1
|Merger-related expenses
|1,266
|-
|-
|-
|1,266
|Operational losses
|31
|872
|-
|-
|903
|Regulatory assessment expenses
|865
|15
|5
|4
|889
|Other operating
|1,408
|516
|254
|93
|2,271
|Total noninterest expenses
|18,560
|13,302
|3,660
|2,531
|38,053
|Net income (loss) before taxes
|$
|14,983
|$
|3,075
|$
|946
|$
|(707
|)
|$
|18,297
|Total assets
|$
|3,192,327
|$
|119,636
|$
|23,750
|$
|14,092
|$
|3,349,805
____________________________________________
(1) Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $4.6 million, including $1.0 million of servicing fees earned from the Commercial Bank by Windsor, for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
|Segments
|For the three months ended June 30, 2024
|(in thousands)
| Commercial
Bank
|OpenSky TM
| Windsor
Advantage TM
|CBHL
|Consolidated
|Interest income
|$
|34,698
|$
|15,785
|$
|-
|$
|132
|$
|50,615
|Interest expense
|13,475
|-
|-
|83
|13,558
|Net interest income
|21,223
|15,785
|-
|49
|37,057
|Provision for credit losses
|1,118
|2,299
|-
|-
|3,417
|Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|104
|-
|-
|-
|104
|Net interest income after provision
|20,001
|13,486
|-
|49
|33,536
|Noninterest income
|Service charges on deposits
|200
|-
|-
|-
|200
|Credit card fees
|-
|4,330
|-
|-
|4,330
|Mortgage banking revenue
|334
|-
|-
|1,656
|1,990
|Other income
|143
|38
|-
|189
|370
|Total noninterest income
|677
|4,368
|-
|1,845
|6,890
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|8,595
|3,086
|-
|1,591
|13,272
|Occupancy and equipment
|1,221
|499
|-
|144
|1,864
|Professional fees
|855
|675
|-
|239
|1,769
|Data processing
|145
|6,597
|-
|46
|6,788
|Advertising
|404
|1,576
|-
|92
|2,072
|Loan processing
|233
|16
|-
|227
|476
|Foreclosed real estate expenses, net
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Merger-related expenses
|83
|-
|-
|-
|83
|Operational losses
|-
|782
|-
|-
|782
|Regulatory assessment expenses
|427
|-
|-
|-
|427
|Other operating
|1,255
|544
|-
|161
|1,960
|Total noninterest expenses
|13,218
|13,775
|-
|2,500
|29,493
|Net income (loss) before taxes
|$
|7,460
|$
|4,079
|$
|-
|$
|(606
|)
|$
|10,933
|Total assets
|$
|2,303,368
|$
|115,593
|$
|-
|$
|19,622
|$
|2,438,583
|Segments
|For the six months ended June 30, 2025
|(in thousands)
| Commercial
Bank
|OpenSky TM
| Windsor
Advantage TM
|CBHL
|Consolidated
|Interest income
|$
|98,093
|$
|28,938
|$
|-
|$
|315
|$
|127,346
|Interest expense
|33,505
|-
|-
|148
|33,653
|Net interest income
|64,588
|28,938
|-
|167
|93,693
|Provision for credit losses
|1,605
|4,722
|-
|-
|6,327
|Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net interest income after provision
|62,983
|24,216
|-
|167
|87,366
|Noninterest income
|Service charges on deposits
|520
|-
|-
|-
|520
|Credit card fees
|-
|8,020
|-
|-
|8,020
|Mortgage banking revenue
|728
|-
|-
|2,857
|3,585
|Government lending revenue
|4,208
|-
|-
|-
|4,208
|Government loan servicing revenue(1)
|(2,090
|)
|-
|9,302
|-
|7,212
|Loan servicing rights (government guaranteed)
|(118
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(118
|)
|Other income
|1,772
|36
|-
|420
|2,228
|Total noninterest income
|5,020
|8,056
|9,302
|3,277
|25,655
|Noninterest expenses
|Salaries and employee benefits
|21,716
|6,748
|4,915
|3,148
|36,527
|Occupancy and equipment
|3,480
|1,061
|1,079
|285
|5,905
|Professional fees
|2,723
|1,143
|191
|477
|4,534
|Data processing
|894
|13,479
|186
|73
|14,632
|Advertising
|1,513
|1,344
|139
|154
|3,150
|Loan processing
|1,127
|43
|61
|491
|1,722
|Foreclosed real estate expenses, net
|1
|-
|-
|-
|1
|Merger-related expenses
|2,664
|-
|-
|-
|2,664
|Operational losses
|131
|1,705
|-
|-
|1,836
|Regulatory assessment expenses
|1,725
|30
|11
|7
|1,773
|Other operating
|3,225
|854
|608
|194
|4,881
|Total noninterest expenses
|39,199
|26,407
|7,190
|4,829
|77,625
|Net income (loss) before taxes
|$
|28,804
|$
|5,865
|$
|2,112
|$
|(1,385
|)
|$
|35,396
|Total assets
|$
|3,211,421
|$
|129,397
|$
|25,936
|$
|21,908
|$
|3,388,662
____________________________________________
(1) Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $9.3 million, including $2.1 million of servicing fees earned from the Commercial Bank by Windsor, for the six months ended June 30, 2025.
|Segments
|For the six months ended June 30, 2024
|(in thousands)
| Commercial
Bank
|OpenSkyTM
| Windsor
Advantage TM
|CBHL
|Consolidated
|Interest income
|$
|68,063
|$
|30,706
|$
|-
|$
|215
|$
|98,984
|Interest expense
|26,795
|-
|-
|124
|26,919
|Net interest income
|41,268
|30,706
|-
|91
|72,065
|Provision for credit losses
|2,286
|3,858
|-
|-
|6,144
|Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|246
|-
|-
|-
|246
|Net interest income after provision
|38,736
|26,848
|-
|91
|65,675
|Noninterest income
|Service charges on deposits
|407
|-
|-
|-
|407
|Credit card fees
|-
|8,211
|-
|-
|8,211
|Mortgage banking revenue
|622
|-
|-
|2,821
|3,443
|Other income
|353
|72
|-
|376
|801
|Total noninterest income
|1,382
|8,283
|-
|3,197
|12,862
|Noninterest expenses
|Salaries and employee benefits
|17,304
|5,898
|-
|2,977
|26,179
|Occupancy and equipment
|2,265
|933
|-
|279
|3,477
|Professional fees
|1,656
|1,616
|-
|444
|3,716
|Data processing
|461
|13,004
|-
|84
|13,549
|Advertising
|786
|3,168
|-
|150
|4,104
|Loan processing
|392
|29
|-
|426
|847
|Foreclosed real estate expenses, net
|1
|-
|-
|-
|1
|Merger-related expenses
|795
|-
|-
|-
|795
|Operational losses
|5
|1,708
|-
|-
|1,713
|Regulatory assessment expenses
|900
|-
|-
|-
|900
|Other operating
|2,436
|1,018
|-
|245
|3,699
|Total noninterest expenses
|27,001
|27,374
|-
|4,605
|58,980
|Net income (loss) before taxes
|$
|13,117
|$
|7,757
|$
|-
|$
|(1,317
|)
|$
|19,557
|Total assets
|$
|2,303,368
|$
|115,593
|$
|-
|$
|19,622
|$
|2,438,583
|HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited
|Quarter Ended
|(in thousands, except per share data)
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
|Earnings:
|Net income
|$
|13,136
|$
|13,932
|$
|7,533
|$
|8,672
|$
|8,205
|Earnings per common share, diluted
|0.78
|0.82
|0.45
|0.62
|0.59
|Net interest margin
|6.04
|%
|6.05
|%
|5.87
|%
|6.41
|%
|6.46
|%
|Commercial Bank net interest margin(2)
|4.36
|%
|4.32
|%
|3.99
|%
|4.01
|%
|3.90
|%
|Return on average assets(1)
|1.60
|%
|1.75
|%
|0.96
|%
|1.42
|%
|1.40
|%
|Return on average equity(1)
|14.17
|%
|15.56
|%
|8.50
|%
|12.59
|%
|12.53
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|65.14
|%
|64.94
|%
|66.70
|%
|66.07
|%
|67.11
|%
|Balance Sheet:
|Total portfolio loans receivable, net deferred fees
|$
|2,739,808
|$
|2,678,406
|$
|2,630,163
|$
|2,107,522
|$
|2,021,588
|Total deposits
|2,940,738
|2,891,333
|2,761,939
|2,186,224
|2,100,428
|Total assets
|3,388,662
|3,349,805
|3,206,911
|2,560,788
|2,438,583
|Total stockholders' equity
|380,035
|369,577
|355,139
|280,111
|267,854
|Total average portfolio loans receivable, net deferred fees
|2,733,865
|2,634,110
|2,592,960
|2,053,619
|1,992,630
|Total average deposits
|2,841,153
|2,768,284
|2,611,994
|2,091,294
|2,010,736
|Portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio (period-end balances)
|93.17
|%
|92.64
|%
|95.23
|%
|96.40
|%
|96.25
|%
|Portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio (average balances)
|96.22
|%
|95.15
|%
|99.27
|%
|98.20
|%
|99.10
|%
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|1.11
|%
|1.28
|%
|0.94
|%
|0.60
|%
|0.58
|%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|1.37
|%
|1.60
|%
|1.15
|%
|0.73
|%
|0.70
|%
|Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans(1)
|0.75
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.51
|%
|0.39
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|1.73
|%
|1.81
|%
|1.85
|%
|1.51
|%
|1.53
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
|126.51
|%
|119.73
|%
|160.88
|%
|206.50
|%
|219.40
|%
|Bank Capital Ratios:
|Total risk based capital ratio
|13.13
|%
|12.93
|%
|12.79
|%
|13.76
|%
|14.51
|%
|Tier-1 risk based capital ratio
|11.87
|%
|11.67
|%
|11.54
|%
|12.50
|%
|13.25
|%
|Leverage ratio
|9.39
|%
|9.27
|%
|9.17
|%
|9.84
|%
|10.36
|%
|Common Equity Tier-1 capital ratio
|11.87
|%
|11.67
|%
|11.54
|%
|12.50
|%
|13.25
|%
|Tangible common equity
|8.84
|%
|8.66
|%
|9.31
|%
|9.12
|%
|9.53
|%
|Holding Company Capital Ratios:
|Total risk based capital ratio
|15.30
|%
|14.97
|%
|15.48
|%
|16.65
|%
|16.98
|%
|Tier-1 risk based capital ratio
|13.66
|%
|13.32
|%
|13.83
|%
|14.88
|%
|15.19
|%
|Leverage ratio
|10.90
|%
|10.68
|%
|11.07
|%
|11.85
|%
|11.93
|%
|Common Equity Tier-1 capital ratio
|13.58
|%
|13.24
|%
|13.74
|%
|14.78
|%
|15.08
|%
|Tangible common equity
|10.22
|%
|9.94
|%
|11.07
|%
|10.94
|%
|10.98
|%
____________________________________________
(1) Annualized.
(2) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
|HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued)
|Quarter Ended
|(in thousands, except per share data)
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
|Composition of Loans:
|Commercial real estate, non owner-occupied
|$
|495,341
|$
|484,399
|$
|471,329
|$
|403,487
|$
|397,080
|Commercial real estate, owner-occupied
|436,421
|420,643
|440,026
|351,462
|319,370
|Residential real estate
|710,730
|693,597
|688,552
|623,684
|601,312
|Construction real estate
|343,189
|343,280
|321,252
|301,909
|294,489
|Commercial and industrial
|593,279
|594,331
|554,550
|271,811
|255,686
|Lender finance
|32,494
|23,165
|28,574
|29,546
|33,294
|Business equity lines of credit
|2,853
|3,468
|3,090
|2,663
|2,989
|Credit card, net of reserve(3)
|131,029
|118,709
|127,766
|127,098
|122,217
|Other consumer loans
|2,727
|2,200
|2,089
|2,045
|1,930
|Portfolio loans receivable
|$
|2,748,063
|$
|2,683,792
|$
|2,637,228
|$
|2,113,705
|$
|2,028,367
|Deferred origination fees, net
|(8,255
|)
|(5,386
|)
|(7,065
|)
|(6,183
|)
|(6,779
|)
|Portfolio loans receivable, net
|$
|2,739,808
|$
|2,678,406
|$
|2,630,163
|$
|2,107,522
|$
|2,021,588
|Composition of Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|836,979
|$
|812,224
|$
|810,928
|$
|718,120
|$
|684,574
|Interest-bearing demand
|319,431
|296,455
|238,881
|266,493
|266,070
|Savings
|12,879
|12,819
|13,488
|3,763
|4,270
|Money markets
|960,237
|912,418
|816,708
|686,526
|672,455
|Customer time deposits
|541,079
|549,630
|548,901
|358,300
|317,911
|Brokered time deposits
|270,133
|307,787
|333,033
|153,022
|155,148
|Total deposits
|$
|2,940,738
|$
|2,891,333
|$
|2,761,939
|$
|2,186,224
|$
|2,100,428
|Capital Bank Home Loan Metrics:
|Origination of loans held for sale
|$
|80,334
|$
|65,815
|$
|89,998
|$
|74,690
|$
|82,363
|Mortgage loans sold
|59,663
|54,144
|77,399
|67,296
|66,417
|Gain on sale of loans
|1,597
|1,664
|1,897
|1,644
|1,732
|Purchase volume as a % of originations
|91.61
|%
|90.73
|%
|90.42
|%
|90.98
|%
|96.48
|%
|Gain on sale as a % of loans sold(4)
|2.68
|%
|3.07
|%
|2.45
|%
|2.44
|%
|2.61
|%
|Mortgage commissions
|$
|501
|$
|545
|$
|620
|$
|598
|$
|582
|OpenSk y TM Portfolio Metrics:
|Open customer accounts
|585,372
|563,718
|552,566
|548,952
|537,734
|Secured credit card loans, gross
|$
|86,400
|$
|81,252
|$
|87,226
|$
|89,641
|$
|90,961
|Unsecured credit card loans, gross
|46,352
|38,987
|42,430
|39,730
|33,560
|Noninterest secured credit card deposits
|168,936
|168,796
|166,355
|170,750
|173,499
____________________________________________
(3) Credit card loans are presented net of reserve for interest and fees.
(4) Gain on sale percentage is calculated as gain on sale of loans divided by mortgage loans sold.
Appendix
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
The Company has presented the following non-GAAP (U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Company evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Company's industry. Investors should recognize that the Company's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and the Company strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.
|Core Earnings Metrics
|Quarter Ended
|(in thousands, except per share data)
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
|Net Income
|$
|13,136
|$
|13,932
|$
|7,533
|$
|8,672
|$
|8,205
|Add: Merger-Related Expenses, Net of Tax
|1,070
|964
|2,151
|557
|62
|Add: Non-Recurring Equity and Debt Investment Write-Down
|-
|-
|2,620
|-
|-
|Add: IFH ACL Provision, Net of Tax
|-
|-
|3,169
|-
|-
|Core Net Income
|$
|14,206
|$
|14,896
|$
|15,473
|$
|9,229
|$
|8,267
|Weighted Average Common Shares - Diluted
|16,802
|16,925
|16,729
|13,951
|13,895
|Earnings per Share - Diluted
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.82
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.59
|Core Earnings per Share - Diluted
|$
|0.85
|$
|0.88
|$
|0.92
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.59
|Average Assets
|$
|3,292,533
|$
|3,221,964
|$
|3,120,107
|$
|2,437,870
|$
|2,353,868
|Return on Average Assets (1)
|1.60
|%
|1.75
|%
|0.96
|%
|1.42
|%
|1.40
|%
|Core Return on Average Assets (1)
|1.73
|%
|1.87
|%
|1.97
|%
|1.51
|%
|1.41
|%
|Average Equity
|$
|371,795
|$
|363,115
|$
|352,537
|$
|274,087
|$
|263,425
|Return on Average Equity (1)
|14.17
|%
|15.56
|%
|8.50
|%
|12.59
|%
|12.53
|%
|Core Return on Average Equity (1)
|15.33
|%
|16.64
|%
|17.46
|%
|13.40
|%
|12.62
|%
|Net Interest Income (a)
|$
|47,646
|$
|46,047
|$
|44,327
|$
|38,354
|$
|37,057
|Noninterest Income
|13,106
|12,549
|11,913
|6,635
|6,890
|Total Revenue
|$
|60,752
|$
|58,596
|$
|56,240
|$
|44,989
|$
|43,947
|Noninterest Expense
|$
|39,572
|$
|38,053
|$
|37,514
|$
|29,725
|$
|29,493
|Efficiency Ratio (2)
|65.1
|%
|64.9
|%
|66.7
|%
|66.1
|%
|67.1
|%
|Noninterest Income
|$
|13,106
|$
|12,549
|$
|11,913
|$
|6,635
|$
|6,890
|Add: Non-Recurring Equity and Debt Investment Write-Down
|-
|-
|2,620
|-
|-
|Core Fee Revenue (b)
|$
|13,106
|$
|12,549
|$
|14,533
|$
|6,635
|$
|6,890
|Core Revenue (a) + (b)
|$
|60,752
|$
|58,596
|$
|58,860
|$
|44,989
|$
|43,947
|Noninterest Expense
|$
|39,572
|$
|38,053
|$
|37,514
|$
|29,725
|$
|29,493
|Less: Merger-Related Expenses
|1,398
|1,266
|2,615
|520
|83
|Core Noninterest Expense
|$
|38,174
|$
|36,787
|$
|34,899
|$
|29,205
|$
|29,410
|Core Efficiency Ratio (2)
|62.8
|%
|62.8
|%
|59.3
|%
|64.9
|%
|66.9
|%
____________________________________________
(1) Annualized.
(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by total revenue (net interest income plus noninterest income).
|Core Earnings Metrics
|Six Months Ended
|(in thousands, except per share data)
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
|Net Income
|$
|27,068
|$
|14,767
|Add: Merger-Related Expenses, Net of Tax
|2,034
|600
|Add: Non-Recurring Equity and Debt Investment Write-Down
|-
|-
|Add: IFH ACL Provision, Net of Tax
|-
|-
|Core Net Income
|$
|29,102
|$
|15,367
|Weighted Average Common Shares - Diluted
|16,872
|13,907
|Earnings per Share - Diluted
|$
|1.60
|$
|1.06
|Core Earnings per Share - Diluted
|$
|1.72
|$
|1.10
|Average Assets
|$
|3,257,443
|$
|2,326,551
|Return on Average Assets (1)
|1.68
|%
|1.28
|%
|Core Return on Average Assets
|1.80
|%
|1.33
|%
|Average Equity
|$
|367,479
|$
|261,159
|Return on Average Equity (1)
|14.85
|%
|11.37
|%
|Core Return on Average Equity
|15.97
|%
|11.83
|%
|Net Interest Income (a)
|$
|93,693
|$
|72,065
|Noninterest Income
|25,655
|12,862
|Total Revenue
|$
|119,348
|$
|84,927
|Noninterest Expense
|$
|77,625
|$
|58,980
|Efficiency Ratio (2)
|65.0
|%
|69.4
|%
|Noninterest Income
|$
|25,655
|$
|12,862
|Add: Non-Recurring Equity and Debt Investment Write-Down
|-
|-
|Core Fee Revenue (b)
|$
|25,655
|$
|12,862
|Core Revenue (a) + (b)
|$
|119,348
|$
|84,927
|Noninterest Expense
|$
|77,625
|$
|58,980
|Less: Merger-Related Expenses
|2,664
|795
|Core Noninterest Expense
|$
|74,961
|$
|58,185
|Core Efficiency Ratio (2)
|62.8
|%
|68.5
|%
____________________________________________
(1) Annualized.
(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by total revenue (net interest income plus noninterest income).
|Commercial Bank Net Interest Margin
|Quarter Ended
|(in thousands)
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
|Commercial Bank Net Interest Income
|$
|33,073
|$
|31,515
|$
|28,812
|$
|22,676
|$
|21,223
|Average Interest Earning Assets
|3,176,544
|3,087,943
|3,003,081
|2,380,946
|2,307,070
|Less: Average Non-Commercial Bank Interest Earning Assets
|132,196
|128,278
|133,401
|129,906
|119,801
|Average Commercial Bank Interest Earning Assets
|$
|3,044,348
|$
|2,959,665
|$
|2,869,680
|$
|2,251,040
|$
|2,187,269
|Commercial Bank Net Interest Margin
|4.36
|%
|4.32
|%
|3.99
|%
|4.01
|%
|3.90
|%
|Commercial Bank Net Interest Margin
|Six Months Ended
|(in thousands)
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
|Commercial Bank Net Interest Income
|$
|64,588
|$
|41,268
|Average Interest Earning Assets
|3,138,661
|2,280,867
|Less: Average Non-Commercial Bank Interest Earning Assets
|130,248
|118,000
|Average Commercial Bank Interest Earning Assets
|$
|3,008,413
|$
|2,162,867
|Commercial Bank Net Interest Margin
|4.33
|%
|3.84
|%
|Commercial Bank Portfolio Loans Receivable Yield
|Quarter Ended
|(in thousands)
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
|Portfolio Loans Receivable Interest Income
|$
|60,647
|$
|58,453
|$
|58,409
|$
|49,886
|$
|48,143
|Less: Credit Card Loan Income
|14,116
|14,148
|15,022
|15,137
|15,205
|Commercial Bank Portfolio Loans Receivable Interest Income
|$
|46,531
|$
|44,305
|$
|43,387
|$
|34,749
|$
|32,938
|Average Portfolio Loans Receivable
|2,733,865
|2,634,110
|2,592,960
|2,053,619
|1,992,630
|Less: Average Credit Card Loans
|121,414
|118,723
|120,993
|119,458
|111,288
|Total Commercial Bank Average Portfolio Loans Receivable
|$
|2,612,451
|$
|2,515,387
|$
|2,471,967
|$
|1,934,161
|$
|1,881,342
|Commercial Bank Portfolio Loans Receivable Yield
|7.14
|%
|7.14
|%
|6.98
|%
|7.15
|%
|7.04
|%
|Commercial Bank Portfolio Loans Receivable Yield
|Six Months Ended
|(in thousands)
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
|Portfolio Loans Receivable Interest Income
|$
|119,100
|$
|94,051
|Less: Credit Card Loan Income
|28,264
|29,662
|Commercial Bank Portfolio Loans Receivable Interest Income
|$
|90,836
|$
|64,389
|Average Portfolio Loans Receivable
|2,684,263
|1,960,001
|Less: Average Credit Card Loans
|120,076
|110,885
|Total Commercial Bank Average Portfolio Loans Receivable
|$
|2,564,187
|$
|1,849,116
|Commercial Bank Portfolio Loans Receivable Yield
|7.14
|%
|7.00
|%
|Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR")
|Quarter Ended
|(in thousands)
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|Net Income
|$
|13,136
|$
|13,932
|$
|7,533
|$
|8,672
|$
|8,205
|Add: Income Tax Expense
|3,963
|4,365
|3,243
|2,827
|2,728
|Add: Provision for Credit Losses
|4,081
|2,246
|7,828
|3,748
|3,417
|Add: Provision for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments
|-
|-
|122
|17
|104
|Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR")
|$
|21,180
|$
|20,543
|$
|18,726
|$
|15,264
|$
|14,454
|Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR")
|Six Months Ended
|(in thousands)
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Net Income
|$
|27,068
|$
|14,767
|Add: Income Tax Expense
|8,328
|4,790
|Add: Provision for Credit Losses
|6,327
|6,144
|Add: Provision for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments
|-
|246
|Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR")
|$
|41,723
|$
|25,947
|Core PPNR
|Quarter Ended
|(in thousands)
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
|Net Income
|$
|13,136
|$
|13,932
|$
|7,533
|$
|8,672
|$
|8,205
|Add: Income Tax Expense
|3,963
|4,365
|3,243
|2,827
|2,728
|Add: Provision for Credit Losses
|4,081
|2,246
|7,828
|3,748
|3,417
|Add: Provision for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments
|-
|-
|122
|17
|104
|Add: Merger-Related Expenses
|1,398
|1,266
|2,615
|520
|83
|Add: Non-Recurring Equity and Debt Investment Write-Down
|-
|-
|2,620
|-
|-
|Core PPNR
|$
|22,578
|$
|21,809
|$
|23,961
|$
|15,784
|$
|14,537
|Core PPNR
|Six Months Ended
|(in thousands)
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
|Net Income
|$
|27,068
|$
|14,767
|Add: Income Tax Expense
|8,328
|4,790
|Add: Provision for Credit Losses
|6,327
|6,144
|Add: Provision for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments
|-
|246
|Add: Merger-Related Expenses
|2,664
|795
|Add: Non-Recurring Equity and Debt Investment Write-Down
|-
|-
|Core PPNR
|$
|44,387
|$
|26,742
|Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Portfolio Loans
|Quarter Ended
|(in thousands)
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
|Allowance for Credit Losses
|$
|47,447
|$
|48,454
|$
|48,652
|$
|31,925
|$
|30,832
|Total Portfolio Loans
|2,739,808
|2,678,406
|2,630,163
|2,107,522
|2,021,588
|Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Portfolio Loans
|1.73
|%
|1.81
|%
|1.85
|%
|1.51
|%
|1.53
|%
|Commercial Bank Allowance for Credit Losses to Commercial Bank Portfolio Loans
|Quarter Ended
|(in thousands)
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
|Allowance for Credit Losses
|$
|47,447
|$
|48,454
|$
|48,652
|$
|31,925
|$
|30,832
|Less: Credit Card Allowance for Credit Losses
|6,762
|5,905
|6,402
|7,339
|6,768
|Commercial Bank Allowance for Credit Losses
|40,685
|42,549
|42,250
|24,586
|24,064
|Total Portfolio Loans
|2,739,808
|2,678,406
|2,630,163
|2,107,522
|2,021,588
|Less: Gross Credit Card Loans
|126,233
|115,991
|122,928
|121,718
|116,180
|Commercial Bank Portfolio Loans
|2,613,575
|2,562,415
|2,507,235
|1,985,804
|1,905,408
|Commercial Bank Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Portfolio Loans
|1.56
|%
|1.67
|%
|1.70
|%
|1.24
|%
|1.26
|%
|Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets
|Quarter Ended
|(in thousands)
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
|Total Nonperforming Assets
|$
|37,505
|$
|42,934
|$
|30,241
|$
|15,460
|$
|14,053
|Total Assets
|3,388,662
|3,349,805
|3,206,911
|2,560,788
|2,438,583
|Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets
|1.11
|%
|1.28
|%
|0.94
|%
|0.60
|%
|0.58
|%
|Nonperforming Loans to Total Portfolio Loans
|Quarter Ended
|(in thousands)
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
|Total Nonperforming Loans
|$
|37,505
|$
|42,934
|$
|30,241
|$
|15,460
|$
|14,053
|Total Portfolio Loans
|2,739,808
|2,678,406
|2,630,163
|2,107,522
|2,021,588
|Nonperforming Loans to Total Portfolio Loans
|1.37
|%
|1.60
|%
|1.15
|%
|0.73
|%
|0.70
|%
|Net Charge-Offs to Average Portfolio Loans
|Quarter Ended
|(in thousands)
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
|Total Net Charge-Offs
|$
|5,088
|$
|2,444
|$
|2,427
|$
|2,655
|$
|1,935
|Total Average Portfolio Loans
|2,733,865
|2,634,110
|2,592,960
|2,053,619
|1,992,630
|Net Charge-Offs to Average Portfolio Loans, Annualized
|0.75
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.51
|%
|0.39
|%
|Tangible Book Value per Share
|Quarter Ended
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|$
|380,035
|$
|369,577
|$
|355,139
|$
|280,111
|$
|267,854
|Less: Preferred Equity
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Less: Intangible Assets
|37,773
|39,641
|36,943
|-
|-
|Tangible Common Equity
|$
|342,262
|$
|329,936
|$
|318,196
|$
|280,111
|$
|267,854
|Period End Shares Outstanding
|16,581,990
|16,657,168
|16,662,626
|13,917,891
|13,910,467
|Tangible Book Value per Share
|$
|20.64
|$
|19.81
|$
|19.10
|$
|20.13
|$
|19.26
|Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
|Quarter Ended
|(in thousands)
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
|Net Income
|$
|13,136
|$
|13,932
|$
|7,533
|$
|8,672
|$
|8,205
|Add: Intangible Amortization, Net of Tax
|200
|199
|198
|-
|-
|Net Tangible Income
|$
|13,336
|$
|14,131
|$
|7,731
|$
|8,672
|$
|8,205
|Average Equity
|371,795
|363,115
|352,537
|274,087
|263,425
|Less: Average Intangible Assets
|39,552
|36,896
|22,890
|-
|-
|Net Average Tangible Common Equity
|$
|332,243
|$
|326,219
|$
|329,647
|$
|274,087
|$
|263,425
|Return on Average Equity
|14.17
|%
|15.56
|%
|8.50
|%
|12.59
|%
|12.53
|%
|Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
|16.10
|%
|17.57
|%
|9.33
|%
|12.59
|%
|12.53
|%
|Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
|Six Months Ended
|(in thousands)
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
|Net Income
|$
|27,068
|$
|14,767
|Add: Intangible Amortization, Net of Tax
|399
|-
|Net Tangible Income
|$
|27,467
|$
|14,767
|Average Equity
|367,479
|261,159
|Less: Average Intangible Assets
|38,232
|-
|Net Average Tangible Common Equity
|$
|329,247
|$
|261,159
|Return on Average Equity
|14.85
|%
|11.37
|%
|Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
|16.82
|%
|11.37
|%
|Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
|Quarter Ended
|(in thousands)
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
|Net Income, as Adjusted
|$
|14,206
|$
|14,896
|$
|15,473
|$
|9,229
|$
|8,267
|Add: Intangible Amortization, Net of Tax
|200
|199
|198
|-
|-
|Core Net Tangible Income
|$
|14,406
|$
|15,095
|$
|15,671
|$
|9,229
|$
|8,267
|Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
|17.39
|%
|18.77
|%
|18.91
|%
|13.40
|%
|12.62
|%
|Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
|Six Months Ended
|(in thousands)
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
|Net Income, as Adjusted
|$
|29,102
|$
|15,367
|Add: Intangible Amortization, Net of Tax
|399
|-
|Core Net Tangible Income
|$
|29,501
|$
|15,367
|Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
|18.07
|%
|11.83
|%
ABOUT CAPITAL BANCORP, INC.
Capital Bancorp, Inc., Rockville, Maryland is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of Maryland. Capital Bancorp has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates bank branches in four locations in the Washington, D.C., Baltimore, other Maryland markets, one bank branch in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, one bank branch in Chicago, Illinois and one bank branch in Raleigh, North Carolina. Capital Bancorp had assets of approximately $3.4 billion at June 30, 2025 and its common stock is traded in the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol“CBNK.” More information can be found at the Company's website under its investor relations page.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This earnings release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. Any statements about our management's expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as“anticipate,”“believes,”“can,”“could,”“may,”“predicts,”“potential,”“should,”“will,”“estimate,”“plans,”“projects,”“continuing,”“ongoing,”“expects,” "optimistic,"“intends” and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. For details on some of the factors that could affect these expectations, see risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements: the strength of the United States (“U.S.”) economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations; geopolitical concerns, including the ongoing wars in Ukraine and in the Middle East; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation/deflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; volatility and disruptions in global capital and credit markets; tariffs, trade policies, and related tensions, which could impact our clients, specific industry sectors and/or broader economic conditions and financial markets; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success, impact, and timing of our business strategies, including market acceptance of any new products or services; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them, including the costs of compliance with potential legislation to combat cybersecurity at a state, national, or global level; climate change, and other catastrophic disasters; the effect of the IFH acquisition or any other acquisitions we have made or may make, including, without limitation, the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such acquisitions, and/or the failure to effectively integrate an acquisition target into our operations; and other factors that may affect our future results.
These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by law.
FINANCIAL CONTACT: Dominic C. Canuso (301) 468-8848 x1403
MEDIA CONTACT: Ed Barry (240) 283-1912
WEB SITE:
