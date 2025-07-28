Questex's Fierce Pharma Announces The 2025 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Finalists

NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's Fierce Pharma today announces the finalists for the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards which honor leadership, vision, innovation and strategic accomplishments within the pharma marketing and advertising community.

The Awards program received hundreds of submissions in all 18 categories. The finalists were chosen based on creativity, strategy, audience impact, social good, innovation and effectiveness.

“Our program highlights the pharma companies and their agency partners who have created impactful, innovative campaigns that address today's global health challenges and shape the future of healthcare,” said Rebecca Willumson, SVP & Publisher of Fierce Pharma.“This year, we received the highest number of entries ever. It's a true reflection of the bold, creative work happening across pharma marketing. We congratulate the finalists on their accomplishments and look forward to bringing the industry together to celebrate the winners in September.”

The 2025 finalists:

Agency of the Year



/prompt.

EvolveMKD

Minds + Assembly

SFC Group Spectrum Science

Best Use of AI (sponsored by OSTRO)



FCB Health New York, an IPG Health Company/Sanofi | Badge of Honor

iON.AI - Inizio Medical and Blend | MSL Interact, powered by iON.AI - Inizio Medical and Blend

MedTrix Healthcare | Enhancing HCP Education through Generative AI for Rare Disease

Real Chemistry | Using AI to transform healthcare messaging Weber Shandwick, Sanofi and Regeneron | Real Skinformation



Charitable or Philanthropic Campaign



Avegen Health | Together for Her In-App Community Growth Campaign

FCB Health New York, an IPG Health Company/Sanofi | Badge of Honor

SFC Group | Mammo Monster Campaign

twelvenote/prompt. | UCB Camp Small Steps Inizio Evoke and Uncapped Communications / Gilead Sciences | The Adventure Jar: A Story of Connection for Families Living with Metastatic Breast Cancer



Digital Campaign – non-social media



Acclinate | NOWINCLUDED

ConcentricLife, an AccentureSong Company / Novo Nordisk, Inc. | The Power of Wegovy

Deerfield Group | OPZELURA HCP and the Deerfield Effect

Servier Pharmaceuticals | VORANIGO: Halt Progression with Precision twelvenote /prompt. / Pacira BioSciences | EXPAREL: Express your Recovery



Impiricus HCP Impact Award (sponsored by Impiricus)



Arnold NY / Amgen | Listen to Their Heart

Arnold New York, Havas Lynx / Amgen | Living in the Red

Audacity Health | Educating HCPs About Genetic Testing with GeneDx

Bausch Health | Jublia®“Don't fear the fungus” USA (60 sec) Doceree Inc | co-pay Spark



Influencer-Driven Campaign



AstraZeneca & VML | AIRSUPRA HCP AIRFLUENCER Campaign

EvolveMKD and Motiva | Motiva X Meghan Trainor

Lippe Taylor /prompt. / Acadia Pharmaceuticals | More To Parkinson's: Turning Silence Into Action

Novartis & iHeartMedia | Voices of Strength: Novartis & iHeartMedia's Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign Sanofi and Ruder Finn / Havas Media Network | National Diabetes Awareness Month



Innovation Challenge



Merkley + Partners | Your Attention Please

NCODA | Redefining LDD: Advancing Medically Integrated, Patient Centered Care Through Oncology Optimized Limited Distribution

Swoop | Swoop AI Innovation Contest Amedea Pharma, Inc. | Medical Innovation Olympics

Marketer of the Year (sponsored by IQVIA Digital)



argenx | Katrina Gary

UCB, Inc | Ross Lu

Regeneron | Mohini Patel

NOVOTECH | Toyna Chin, Global Director of Marketing, Novotech Bausch + Lomb (Xiidra) | Paul DeSilva



Medical Conference or Event Marketing



Amneal Pharmaceuticals | Stories in Motion: Life with Parkinson's

SK Life Science & Calcium+Company | SKLSI XCOPRI AAN Booth -“Why settle for 50%?"

Merz Branding | LACRIFILL(R) Canalicular Gel by Nordic Pharma., Inc. ASCRS 2025 Annual Meeting Campaign

PCCA | ThinkNext International Seminar 2024: The Best Jam Compounding Fest in the Land Bristol Myers Squibb / Real Chemistry | Wasn't Supposed to See This



Multicultural Campaign



Alnylam Pharmaceuticals | Have You Seen PH1?

Regeneron, Sanofi, and EVERSANA INTOUCH | DUPIXENT Atopic Dermatitis Chinese American Multicultural Campaign

iHeartMedia, Gilead & Initiative | Gilead PrEP Sniffies' Cruising Confessions Custom Podcast

Merck & Initiative | Project Starburst: Creating Healthier Communities for Black Women Sharecare | Vital Voices: Type 2 Diabetes



New Brand Launch



Amneal Pharmaceuticals | Next is Now: Innovation in "On" Time is Here with CREXONT

Lemieux Bédard | Pfizer Canada: Launching ABRYSVO

Merkley + Partners & Novartis | Your Attention Please

Ostro x BridgeBio | BridgeBio's Launch of Attruby (acoramidis): Redefining ATTR-CM Treatment and Patient Engagement Servier Pharmaceuticals | VORANIGO: Halt Progression with Precision



Online Video or Film



Bayer and Burson | NUBEQA“Gratitude Gallery” by Bayer and Burson

FCB Health New York, an IPG Health Company/Sanofi | Badge of Honor

Lippe Taylor/prompt. / Galderma | We're All a Lil Sensitive

Ruder Finn and Havas Media Network/Sanofi | The Cost of Not Knowing Syneos Health Communications for Acadia Pharmaceuticals | Magnolia's Guide to Adventuring



Pharma TV



Arnold New York, Havas Lynx / Amgen | Listen to Your Heart

Boehringer Ingelheim & Eli Lilly Alliance with dna Communications | It Takes 2TM

Merkley + Partners | Your Attention Please Bayer / Real Chemistry Groundbreaking Earned Media Coverage at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists Annual Meeting

Podcast or Audio



Halteres Associates | Halteres Presents

Pfizer | Pfizer's Science Will Win Podcast

Precision AQ | Scholar Rock Life Takes Muscle

Publicis CoLab | Got Them Together Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness | The Head Start: A First-of-its-Kind Branded Podcast for Chronic Migraine



Professional Marketing



Avalere Health | Tethered to PTSD

CrowdPharm, a Spectrum Science company | Sound of Profound

Heller Agency | RUBRACA: The Shield Against Progression in BRCA-Mutated mCRPC

Princeton10, LLP | Talk to the Hand twelvenote | Shifting Standards with VYXEOS



Public Relations Campaign



Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA | Going Beyond

GSK/Chandler Chicco Agency, powered by Syneos Health | Donna Kelce and Brooke Shields Want You to THRIVE@50+

Lippe Taylor/prompt. / Acadia Pharmaceuticals | More To Parkinson's: Turning Silence Into Action

Lippe Taylor/prompt. / Galderma | We're All a Lil Sensitive Inizio Evoke and Uncapped Communications / Gilead Sciences | The Adventure Jar: A Story of Connection for Families Living with Metastatic Breast Cancer



Social Media for Consumer



Bayer and Burson | NUBEQA“Gratitude Gallery” by Bayer and Burson

FCB Health New York, an IPG Health Company/Sanofi | Badge of Honor

Lippe Taylor/prompt. / Acadia Pharmaceuticals | More To Parkinson's: Turning Silence Into Action

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals & Syneos Health | What's Your Legacy? TUX Creative House & Ortho Dermatologics | CABTREO® - Turn Off The Comments



Website for Consumer



Amneal Pharmaceuticals | The Long Way with CREXONT

FCB Health New York, an IPG Health Company/Sanofi | Badge of Honor

SFC Group | Mammo Monster

TrendyMinds | LillyDirect AstraZeneca & VML | AIRSUPRA DTC



The judging panel included experts from leading pharmaceutical companies and top agencies involved in life sciences marketing and communications, including Humana, Epsilon, GSK and GoodRx. See the full judges list here .

The winners will be announced at the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Gala on September 10 at the National Constitution Center, as part of Fierce Pharma Week , which takes place September 8-11.

To learn more about Fierce Pharma Week, click here . To register to attend the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Gala, click here .

In addition to the category sponsors, the event is sponsored by Doceree and Syneos Health.