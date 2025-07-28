Bradley Plumbing & Gas Launches Promotions For Drain Services And Community Support

Receive a free camera inspection with drain cleaning and 10% OFF for Military, First Responders, and Senior Citizens from Bradley Plumbing & Gas.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bradley Plumbing & Gas has introduced new service incentives designed to support homeowners and recognize key community groups. The company is now offering a complimentary sewer camera inspection with any drain cleaning service . In addition, a 10% discount is available to military personnel, first responders, and senior citizens.New Discounts Promote Community Trust in Drain CleaningThe newly announced offers reflect an ongoing effort by Bradley Plumbing & Gas to deliver reliable service while recognizing the value of public service and community trust. These offers apply across all standard drain cleaning services within the service area. Customers eligible for the discount may present appropriate identification to receive their price reduction.Complimentary Camera Inspection with Drain CleaningA sewer camera inspection, when paired with drain cleaning, helps identify internal pipe problems that may not be visible from the surface. This process uses a small high-resolution camera that allows trained technicians to locate cracks, blockages, or buildup inside the pipe. Identifying these issues early can reduce the need for future emergency repairs and allow for targeted solutions.Discounts for Military, First Responders, and Senior CitizensA 10% service discount is available for U.S. military members, both active and retired, as well as local first responders. Senior citizens are also eligible for the same discount. This initiative is meant to acknowledge these groups for their contributions to the community while making essential plumbing services more accessible.Why These Offers MatterClogged drains and sewer issues are common household problems that can quickly escalate. Providing both a service discount and a high-tech inspection at no additional cost increases the value of the standard service. These efforts also allow for improved decision-making when addressing hidden plumbing issues.The Value of Early Detection in Plumbing MaintenanceUndetected pipe damage or drain blockages can lead to costly repairs or water damage over time. Video camera inspections provide clear visuals of the problem source, often revealing tree root intrusion, corrosion, or buildup. In many cases, early detection reduces the scope and cost of repair. For homeowners and property managers, this means added peace of mind.Inviting Feedback to Strengthen ServicesFeedback from customers plays an important role in service improvement and customer satisfaction. Bradley Plumbing & Gas encourages past clients to share their experiences by leaving reviews on the company website. To provide a review or read more from other customers, visit .About Bradley Plumbing & GasBradley Plumbing & Gas is a family-owned and operated company backed by three generations of tradesman knowledge and a commitment to quality service. With deep roots in the construction industry, BPG was built to offer fair-priced, innovative plumbing solutions that simplify the process for homeowners and businesses alike.The company is led by David Bradley-a state-certified General Contractor, Master Plumber, Licensed Inspector, and Plan Reviewer-whose expertise allows BPG to handle all aspects of plumbing work with confidence. His younger brother, Matthew Bradley, brings energy and forward-thinking to the team, constantly exploring new techniques to better serve clients. Together, they've shaped BPG into a trusted one-stop shop for trenchless services and more, proudly serving Miami, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, and surrounding areas.For service details or to schedule an appointment, visit .

