Toll Brothers Announces The Grand Opening Of Toll Brothers At Woodhavyn In Magnolia, Texas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MAGNOLIA, Texas, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its newest Houston-area community, Toll Brothers at Woodhavyn , in Magnolia, Texas. Located at 29914 Amber Brook Drive, the community offers modern new home designs within walking distance of the future Havyn Amenity Village and nearby conveniences of The Woodlands.

Toll Brothers at Woodhavyn features spacious 60-foot-wide home sites with six stunning one- and two-story home designs ranging from 3,078 to 3,634+ square feet. Home designs include 4 to 5 bedrooms and 3 to 4.5 baths, as well as unique architectural details such as cathedral ceilings and spiral staircases. Customers can also choose from a wide array of design options for personalization to create their dream home.





"We are thrilled to introduce our new Woodhavyn community, which blends luxurious living in a wooded setting with the charm and convenience of Magnolia," said Brian Murray, Division President of Toll Brothers in Houston. "Home buyers will enjoy beautifully designed spaces with unique architectural elements, all within proximity to top-rated schools and the vibrant amenities of The Woodlands."

Residents of Toll Brothers at Woodhavyn will enjoy an array of amenities at the upcoming Havyn Amenity Village, including a luxurious pool, community center, parks, playgrounds, and scenic trails for walking and biking. The community is assigned to the highly rated Magnolia Independent School District, including Magnolia Parkway Elementary, Bear Branch Intermediate, Bear Branch Junior High, and Magnolia High School.

Conveniently located in the heart of Magnolia, Toll Brothers at Woodhavyn provides easy access to major highways, nearby conveniences, and the vibrant offerings of The Woodlands.

Homes within Toll Brothers at Woodhavyn are priced from the low $500,000s. For more information on Toll Brothers at Woodhavyn, home shoppers are invited to call (833) 289-8655 or visit TollBrothers/Texas .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc. , a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired CompaniesTM for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

