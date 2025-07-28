Palmeiras Surpasses São Paulo, Now Brazil's Third Biggest Football Fanbase

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Palmeiras has just surpassed São Paulo FC to become the football club with the third largest fanbase in Brazil, based on official 2025 survey data.
For many Brazilians, loyalty to a club runs deep-but these fan numbers are more than tradition. They decide who wins the real business game behind the scenes of Brazil's most loved sport.
Recent national research found Palmeiras now holds about 6.5% of Brazilian football fans, putting it just ahead of São Paulo's 6.4%. This may look like a tiny difference, but in Brazil's population, it means hundreds of thousands more people rooting for Palmeiras.
The biggest clubs, Flamengo and Corinthians, still dominate at 21.2% and 11.9%, respectively, showing just how competitive this landscape remains.
Why does this ranking matter? Football in Brazil is not just passion; it's big business. The higher a club's support, the more it can earn from sponsors, TV deals, and merchandise.
In 2024, Brazilian clubs earned nearly R$11 billion (about $2 billion), a number fueled directly by fans' engagement and loyalty. Palmeiras' rise reflects off-the-field moves: better management, smart signings, and higher investment in stadiums and digital outreach.
The business side isn't the only part of this story. The makeup of football fans in Brazil is changing. More people, especially younger Brazilians, follow foreign leagues or don't support any club at all.
São Paulo lost support in this new reality, letting Palmeiras climb past it. Flamengo, leading both in support and social media followers (about 60 million), sets the standard for what a modern football club looks like today. For people outside Brazil, this shift offers a clear lesson.
In countries where football is part of daily life, the numbers behind club popularity reveal who controls not just the game, but a large piece of national culture and commerce. Success now depends as much on business decisions and marketing as on winning on the pitch.
In short, Palmeiras moving into third place isn't just about bragging rights-it shows how modern football blends tradition with business, and how every fan counts in the race for influence and survival in Brazil's gigantic football industry.
Club
Millions of Fans
Percent of Football Fans
| Flamengo
| 46.9
| 21.9%
| Corinthians
| 30.4
| 14.2%
| Palmeiras
| 16.5
| 7.7%
| São Paulo
| 21.2
| 9.9%
| Vasco
| 13.2
| 6.2%
