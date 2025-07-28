Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Real Madrid Faces High-Stakes Standoff With Vinícius Júnior Over Record Salary Demands


2025-07-28 03:18:14
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Vinícius Júnior, Real Madrid's top Brazilian scorer of all time, faces an uncertain future at the club as contract talks stall. The 24-year-old has scored over 100 goals and contributed dozens of assists.

He remains under contract through 2027 and reached a market value of €200 million last year, though it recently fell to €170 million as his performances slipped slightly.

He has maintained about 20 goals per season in recent years, making him the most productive Brazilian in the club's history and placing him among the world's highest-valued footballers.

The main issue is money. Vinícius wants a salary that matches or exceeds that of Kylian Mbappé, who joined Real Madrid this year on a reported €15 million annual net wage with large bonuses.

Vinícius reportedly seeks €20–30 million net per year, pressing to become Real's highest earner and seeking loyalty-related bonuses.



Club leadership, led by Florentino Pérez, fears this could break their wage structure and set off a chain of demands from other star players, with Mbappé and other key teammates possibly asking for even more.

His on-field influence has come under scrutiny. Although Vinícius hit 21 goals this season, some critics note less consistent form, impacted by tactical shifts under new coach Xabi Alonso and off-field distractions.
Vinícius Jr. Saga Highlights Football's Financial Power Shift
The club's management has shown frustration with both his demands and his recent behavior, such as hosting high-profile celebrations during tougher sporting moments.

Saudi Arabian clubs continue to hover in the background, ready to make record-breaking offers. Reports suggest Saudi teams have prepared bids of up to €350 million for Real Madrid , with Vinícius facing the prospect of a salary package exceeding €200 million per season if he leaves Spain.

Real Madrid rejected an initial bid but signaled that, unless a compromise is reached, they are prepared to listen to further offers. The real story is about economics and control.

Real Madrid wants to balance keeping its top talent with avoiding a wage crisis that could threaten team unity. Vinícius wants recognition and pay that matches his star status.

Both sides know that Saudi money brings global football into a new phase, one where loyalty and tradition must compete with extraordinary commercial offers.

For fans and interested observers, this is a case study in modern sports business: the fierce negotiations over one player reflect how football operates as both a global brand and a high-stakes market.

The outcome will shape Real Madrid and possibly tip the balance of football's global power structure in the coming years.

MENAFN28072025007421016031ID1109853536

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search