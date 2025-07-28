403
Beneath The Surface: How Chilean Businesses Balance Growth And Rising Threats In 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile's economy pushes forward in 2025 but faces growing obstacles. Official data from the Central Bank and recent national business surveys show companies expect better sales and profits compared to last year.
Still, optimism has cooled. Half of businesses forecast profit gains, and nearly two-thirds anticipate more sales-both numbers are slightly down from late 2024.
Higher wages now power local spending. The government raised the monthly minimum wage to 529,000 pesos ($558) in May.
Most firms plan pay increases that keep pace with inflation, but rising salaries and benefits add cost pressures. Companies also cite higher expenses for raw materials and risk reduced profit margins.
Despite the hurdles, more Chilean firms say they will invest in expanding their operations than in previous years, focusing mainly on production upgrades and technology as ways to stay competitive.
Direct foreign investment still tops $18 billion a year, keeping Chile attractive to international capital. However, public security stands out as a key risk.
Surveys reveal 74% of company leaders rank crime and insecurity as a top business problem, costing the country about $8.2 billion annually-over 2.5% of GDP, based on budget and police data.
Shifting rules and costly compliance also complicate planning. New labor and data regulations require urgent upgrades to legal and internal risk systems.
While intended to build trust with global trade partners, these changes mean more work and extra costs for Chilean companies. From abroad, business leaders see further threats.
Six out of ten Chilean executives say international tensions, trade disputes, and higher tariffs-especially in major markets-are making it tougher to grow.
Most firms now focus on the domestic market or nearby economies like Peru and Colombia rather than expanding globally. Behind the numbers is a story of challenge and adjustment.
Businesses want to grow, but costs are rising, regulations keep shifting, and safety concerns weigh on daily decisions. Many firms stay disciplined, look for higher productivity, and invest cautiously-showing both resilience and realism as times get tougher.
In short, Chile stands at a crossroads. While opportunities remain and economic fundamentals are stable, business leaders and policymakers must now navigate risks at home and abroad with sharper focus.
What happens next will shape not only Chile's future but may offer lessons for other middle-income countries dealing with a world of sudden shocks and changing rules.
