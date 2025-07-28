403
Who Wins Panama's Ports-U.S. Or China? Battle Remains Unresolved
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) CK Hutchison Holdings, the major Hong Kong-based operator of international ports, is trying to sell its large network of shipping terminals.
The deal includes two vital ports at the Panama Canal and is being negotiated with a partnership led by American investment giant BlackRock and shipping heavyweight MSC.
The $22.8 billion deal, covering 43 ports in 23 countries, has stalled amid Beijing's objections, as no Chinese buyer was included in the original group.
CK Hutchison has managed the Balboa and Cristobal ports at both entrances of the Panama Canal since 1997, serving as a strategic link in world trade.
When the proposed sale was announced, U.S. officials, including Donald Trump, celebrated, claiming it would reduce Chinese influence over this vital waterway. The Panama Canal handles about 6% of global shipping, making control of its ports a matter of global interest.
However, the Chinese government quickly moved to review and potentially block the deal, demanding that a major Chinese firm-likely state-run COSCO Shipping-join the buying group.
From Beijing's view, losing a controlling stake at the canal would threaten its commercial and geopolitical interests. CK Hutchison responded by agreeing to consider a Chinese partner to keep the deal on track, but the talks have now dragged out past the original deadlines.
With the exclusivity window now closed, the original BlackRock–MSC consortium has lost its clear edge-CK Hutchison is openly inviting a major Chinese state‐owned player, most likely COSCO, to step in and provide regulatory alignment.
This pivot reflects a strategic attempt to soothe Beijing's objections and keep the deal alive-but it complicates U.S. support, which initially backed the BlackRock-led bid as a way to curb Chinese expansion near the Panama Canal.
So who's winning? Right now, no one has won-and the outcome depends on compromise. If COSCO joins and secures veto rights or a controlling position, China gains leverage-potentially diluting U.S. influence.
If the consortium retains Western dominance, the U.S. claims a geopolitical edge. Analysts argue the final structure may exclude the Panama ports from Chinese-held stakes, maintaining Western control where U.S. interests are most sensitive.
Panama itself is not a passive bystander. The Panama Canal Authority has stressed its neutrality, cautioning that excessive consolidation under MSC–BlackRock could undermine competitive access for other shippers and conflict with treaty obligations.
The Panamanian government reiterates that it controls canal operations-not any foreign owner-and has dismissed suggestions of Chinese dominance over its sovereign waterway.
In summary: The battle isn't over yet. The current chorus offers three scenarios:
An MSC–BlackRock–COSCO coalition-possibly ensuring smoother Chinese approval but diluting U.S.-leaning ownership.
A Western-led deal without COSCO-which risks Chinese blockage but keeps U.S. influence near the Panama Canal intact.
A split deal-where COSCO joins but stays clear of the Panama ports, preserving a Western presence over those assets.
Panama's role as sovereign regulator and defender of neutrality means it can influence how much control any external player wields-but it is unlikely to take sides in the U.S.–China rivalry beyond preserving its own principles and competitive access.
