Manufacturing Surge Boosts Mexican Exports By 10.6% In June
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's exports jumped by 10.6% in June 2025 compared to last year, reaching a total of $54 billion, as reported by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI).
This marks the strongest export growth since late 2024, driven primarily by a thriving manufacturing sector. Manufactured goods accounted for nearly $50 billion of total exports, increasing by 13.5%.
Industrial equipment exports surged dramatically by 55%, showcasing significant industrial strength. Professional and scientific instruments also showed impressive growth of 23.4%, while metals and minerals increased by 19.3%.
Mexico's vital automotive sector posted moderate gains of 4.5%, driven largely by a 6% increase in exports to the United States, despite declines in other markets.
Non-oil exports, mainly manufactured products, rose by 12.4%, reflecting Mexico 's ongoing shift away from oil dependency. Oil exports, however, continued their steep decline, falling 30.4%.
The United States remains Mexico's key trading partner, taking in 84% of Mexico's non-oil exports, with demand rising by 15%. This relationship has turned Mexico's trade deficit from $10.9 billion in early 2024 into a surplus of $1.43 billion for the first half of 2025.
Overall exports in the first half of 2025 grew 4.4% to $312.7 billion, propelled by a 5.9% rise in non-oil exports despite a 24.8% fall in oil exports. Imports rose slightly by 4.4% to $53.49 billion, with intermediate goods up 6.9% and capital goods dropping 8.4%.
The manufacturing sector, crucial to Mexico's economic health, is gaining renewed strength, supported by increased demand for machinery, plastics, and automotive parts.
Yet, the automotive sector remains cautious due to uncertainty about trade relations with the U.S., highlighting ongoing vulnerability despite recent improvements.
Mexico's latest export figures reveal a recovering industrial economy deeply tied to U.S. markets, signaling optimism yet highlighting challenges ahead for sustainable growth.
