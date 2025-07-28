Operation Mahadev Three High-Value Targets Killed In Srinagar Encounter

In a major breakthrough, security forces neutralised three high-value targets during an anti-terror operation in the Harwan area of Srinagar. The intense encounter was part of the ongoing crackdown. Officials say identity confirmation is underway.

