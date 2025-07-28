Omar Abdullah: First Discuss Pahalgam Failure Before Operation Sindoor

J & K CM Omar Abdullah said security forces have been relentlessly pursuing terrorists since the Pahalgam attack and welcomed any success like today's Operation Mahadev. He insisted that before debating Operation Sindoor in Parliament, the Pahalgam intelligence and security lapses must be addressed. On statehood, he said he's waiting for movement in this session and ruled out a strike, for now.

