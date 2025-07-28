Divya Deshmukh Creates History, Wins FIDE Women's World Cup 2025

19-year-old Divya Deshmukh stuns Indian chess legend Koneru Humpy to win the 2025 FIDE Women's World Cup in Georgia. With this, Divya becomes the first Indian woman to lift the title and also secures her final Grandmaster norm.

