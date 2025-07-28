3 Epic Ways WWE Could Bring Back Brock Lesnar At Summerslam 2025 To Shock Everyone

Brock Lesnar's return could flip everything upside down at SummerSlam 2025. Here's what WWE might plan.

Cody Rhodes is set for a brutal Street Fight against John Cena for the Undisputed Championship. Cena's heel tactics and The Rock's surprise returns have helped him retain the title before, most notably at WrestleMania 41 when Travis Scott interfered.

But Cody might come prepared this time. After earning Brock Lesnar's respect in 2023, Rhodes could bring The Beast back as his equalizer. If The Rock shows up again, Lesnar could shut him down. This twist could finally give Cody the clean shot he's been for.

Seth Rollins had taken control of Paul Heyman's heel faction, leading Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed with authority. But his knee injury at Saturday Night's Main Event XL changed the game.

With Rollins out, Heyman could turn to his most devastating former client, Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate taking the reins would shake the whole roster. A surprise SummerSlam return could see Lesnar destroy Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, securing a dominant win for Breakker and Reed, and reestablishing Heyman's faction as the most dangerous in WWE.

If Lesnar does return to help Cody Rhodes defeat John Cena, there's a natural follow-up. John Cena challenging Brock Lesnar to a final showdown.

With Cena expected to head into retirement soon, this could become the emotional "End of an Era" match. Two of WWE's biggest box-office draws facing off one last time would headline any top live event later this year.