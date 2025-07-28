Mumbai Police Bust Major Drug Racket In Mysuru, Seize Over 187 Kilograms Of Mephedrone Worth ₹382 Crore
The Mumbai Police have also arrested four persons after the raid.
Earlier in April, the Mumbai Police began their investigation following a man was arrested with 52 grams of mephedrone in Sakinaka in western Mumbai. During the interrogation, names of three more people came up and they were arrested too. The police seized 4.53 kilogram mephedrone worth ₹8 crore from them.Also Read | Punjab Police bust ISI-backed trans-border arms and drugs smuggling module
As the investigation proceeded, Salim Imtiyaaz Sheikh alias Salim Landga (45) was arrested from Bandra Reclamation on 25 July, PTI quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 10) Datta Nalawade as saying.
"He led police to a structure along Ring Road in Mysuru, which looked like a hotel and garage from the front side. However, on entering it, we found a mephedrone manufacturing unit. The contraband from here was being supplied to Mumbai and adjoining districts. In all, we have arrested eight persons and seized 192 kilograms of mephedrone worth ₹390 crore," PTI quoted the DCP as saying.
The report added that the recent raid was conducted in Mysuru on 26 July, and three more persons besides Sheikh were arrested.Also Read | Pune police busts rave party in Kharadi; Khadse's son-in-law among 7 detained
"It is a big chain and more arrests are likely. We are also verifying where they got the formula to manufacture mephedrone. The eight persons held so far, five of whom are from Mumbai, have been charged under provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," Nalawade added.Previous incidents:
Earlier in December 2024, the Mumbai Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 16 kg of mephedrone, worth more than ₹24 crore and arrested five accused in a smuggling operation bust.Also Read | Kangana Ranaut says drugs coming to Himachal from Pakistan
The police official had said that the drugs were being smuggled from Hyderabad to Mumbai in a bus, and cash of around ₹1.93 crore was also recovered from three other accused.
With agency inputs.
