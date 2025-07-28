Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Shooting Inside 7-Eleven Store In Lawndale, California, Leaves One Dead Two Suspects On The Run - Here's What We Know

Shooting Inside 7-Eleven Store In Lawndale, California, Leaves One Dead Two Suspects On The Run - Here's What We Know


2025-07-28 03:17:22
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A man was shot and killed inside a 7-Eleven store in Lawndale, California, on Sunday night, prompting a homicide investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, as per multiple news reports. Authorities are now searching for two individuals seen fleeing the scene.

The incident occurred shortly after 8 pm at the 7-Eleven located in the 15800 block of Prairie Avenue near Manhattan Beach Boulevard. Deputies responded to the location at approximately 8:06 p.m. and found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to Lt. Jose Salgado of the South Los Angeles Sheriff's Station.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

Altercation preceded gunfire

According to an employee at the store, an altercation broke out between customers moments before shots rang out. Witnesses reported seeing two men fleeing the store immediately after the shooting . It is unclear whether they were directly involved in the incident.

Investigation underway

As of Monday, investigators had not determined a motive and no suspect descriptions had been released. Sheriff's homicide detectives spent hours canvassing the scene, reviewing surveillance footage that may have captured the shooting.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the case to come forward. Tipsters can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or provide anonymous tips through LA Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

Also Read | Michigan Walmart stabbing: Suspect identified, faces terrorism & assault charges

MENAFN28072025007365015876ID1109853496

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search