Trump Sets New 10-12 Days Deadline For Putin To Agree To Ceasefire In Ukraine: 'No Reason To Wait'
“I'm going to make a new deadline, of about 10, 10 or 12 days from today. There's no reason for waiting,” Trump said.“It was 50 days, I wanted to be generous, but we just don't see any progress being made.”Putting pressure on Russia
Trump's move appears designed to increase pressure on Moscow amid ongoing hostilities in Ukraine . The comments mark a notable shift in Trump's approach to Putin, with whom he has previously claimed a good rapport. The shortened deadline signals a harder line as the war in Ukrain grinds on with mounting casualties and little sign of a diplomatic breakthrough.Trump vows economic war over Russia's aggression
Earlier this month, Trump set a 50-day deadline for Russia to halt its aggression in Ukraine , warning of severe economic consequences if it failed to comply.
He threatened to impose 100% tariffs on countries purchasing Russian exports like oil - a move aimed at choking off revenue that helps Moscow evade international sanctions. The US and its allies consider such purchases a form of indirect support for Russia's war effort.
Despite the warning, Russia has continued to unleash heavy missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian cities in the weeks since.Disappointment in Putin
In unusually blunt remarks, Trump earlier voiced his growing frustration with the Russian president , citing repeated violations of previous understandings and deadly attacks in Ukraine.
“I'm disappointed in President Putin - very disappointed in him,” Trump said.“We thought we had that settled numerous times, and then President Putin goes out and starts launching rockets into some city like Kyiv and kills a lot of people in a nursing home or whatever.”
“That's not the way to do it. So we'll see what happens with that.”Also Read | Trump says Hamas uncooperative, exploring hostage release options with Netanyahu
