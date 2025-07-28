Shooting At Reno's Grand Sierra Resort, Nevada: 2 Dead, Several Injured Including Suspected Shooter - Report
Four individuals, including the suspect, were transported to a local hospital, while three more people sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the incident. Authorities have yet to release the identities of the deceased or the suspect's condition.
Reno police said they received a call about the incident at approximately 7:25 a.m. and arrived on the scene within three minutes. Officers quickly encountered the suspect, leading to an officer-involved shooting. The suspect's condition has not yet been disclosed.Council member reacts to tragedy
Reno City Council member Devon Reese confirmed the fatalities and injuries in a statement posted to social media.
"Tragically, lives have been lost this morning in Reno in yet another act of senseless gun violence. Media staging is on the west side of GSR. My heart breaks for the victims, their families, and our entire community. Reno is strong - but we are not immune to the epidemic of gun violence gripping this nation. We cannot accept this as normal. Not here. Not anywhere," wrote Devon Reese, a Reno city council member, in a social media post.Investigation ongoing
The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear. Authorities have not yet provided details about what led to the gunfire or whether the incident was targeted or random. The Reno Police Department is expected to release more information as the investigation develops.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
