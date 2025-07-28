Maharashtra Issues New Social Media Guidelines: Govt Employees Can't Criticise Policies Of The State
The new policy bars the state government employees from criticising the existing or past policies of government in state and other dispensations on social media platform.
The guidelines also warned that employees violating the new norms will face action under the Maharashtra Civil Service Conduct Rules 1979.
"The employees will have to maintain separate accounts for personal and official uses. They are not supposed to use apps that are either banned by the state government or by the Centre," said the Government Resolution (GR).
- State government employees are supposed to use social media very responsibly.
- Sate government employees should not download objectionable, discriminatory, defamatory content or posts that evoke hatred.
- Personal account should not have anything other than the employee's photograph.
- No confidential dossiers, official documents can be partly or fully uploaded, forwarded or shared without prior permission or authorisation, reported PTI.
- Before retirement or transfer, the employees are supposed to hand over the official social media account to their successor. The new rules apply to:
- Employees and officers
- State government, local bodies, contract staffers
- Public sector undertakings of the state governmentWhat government employees should not post?
According to the GR, employees should not post anything which shows:
1) Designation or images of the government logo
2) Uniform
3) Official properties like office buildings
4) Vehicles Which apps govt employees can't use?
The state govt employees can't use any app banned by the state government or the Centre.Which apps govt employees can use?
WhatsApp , Telegram, and others apps for the coordination of official work can be used.
