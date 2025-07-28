Operation Sindoor Was Nothing But 'Tamasha' Of Govt In Media: Congress MP Praniti Shinde In Lok Sabha - Watch Video
Shinde questioned what was actually achieved, how many terrorists were caught, whether any fighter jets were lost, and demanded that the government take responsibility and give clear answers.
During the discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, Praniti Shinde said,“... Operation Sindoor was nothing but a 'tamasha' of the government in the media. No one is telling us what was achieved in this Operation. How many terrorists were caught? How many fighter jets did we lose? Who is responsible and whose mistake is this, should be answered by the government...”
Meanwhile, earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh targeted the opposition in the Lok Sabha, accusing them of prioritising the wrong questions during the opening debate on Operation Sindoor.
Replying to the questions raised by the Opposition during the Parliament monsoon session about possible Indian aircraft losses, Singh said that their questions did not represent the national sentiments.
"In every country, citizens hand over different duties to the opposition and the government. The government's role is to work for the citizens, and the Opposition's role is to ask questions of the government on important matters related to citizens. Few members of the Opposition have been asking how many of our aircraft were shot down? I feel their question does not adequately represent our national sentiments," Singh said.
Singh further hailed Operation Sindoor, saying that the military operation that was launched on May 7 in response to the Phalgam terror attack was a "success."
"If they must ask a question, it should be whether India destroyed terrorist bases, and the answer to that is, yes... If you have a question to ask, it should be whether Operation Sindoor was a success. The answer is yes. Were terror heads destroyed? Yes. If you have a question to ask, ask this: Were any of our brave soldiers harmed in this operation? The answer is, no, none of our soldiers were harmed...," he further said.
Operation Sindoor was carried out in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people on April 22 this year. India targeted nine terror hubs across Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and Pakistan and neutralised over 100 terrorists. After the May 7 operations, India and Pakistan reached a cessation of hostilities understanding on May 10.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment