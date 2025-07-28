Yodel Mobile Announces Cherie Blair Foundation For Women As Latest Partner In Charity App Initiative

MENAFN - Pressat) Partnership Aims to Boost the Foundation's HerVenture's App's Reach Among Women Entrepreneurs in Nigeria

Leading app growth agency Yodel Mobile by NP Digital has announced the Cherie Blair Foundation for women as the latest partner in its pro-bono charity app marketing initiative, enhancing HerVenture , the Foundation's free, award-winning mobile learning app designed to support women entrepreneurs.

Yodel Mobile will provide comprehensive App Store Optimisation (ASO) support, at no cost to HerVenture, to boost HerVenture's visibility and conversion in the Nigerian app store, a key growth market for the app.

Developed by the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women , HerVenture offers personalised, bite-sized business training on topics like launching a business, managing finances and e-commerce as well as access to a network of peers and local events, creating a strong community of female founders.

Their innovative approach makes business education accessible to underserved communities, aligning perfectly with Yodel Mobile's commitment to supporting impactful products that drive social change.

This year's initiative, which kicked off in June 2025, will run for six months. The ASO programme will focus on optimising HerVenture's app store listing for the Nigerian market through tailored localisation, enhancing visibility and conversion in a region where the app has the potential to transform thousands of lives.

This partnership forms part of Yodel Mobile's wider pro-bono programme, which includes two annual initiatives: one supporting charitable organisations, and another dedicated to empowering Black founders. Each year, a small number of purpose-driven apps are selected through an open call to receive expert marketing support. Past participants include Breast Cancer Care, My House of Memories, Legendary Rootz and UGeo.

Founded in 2007, Yodel Mobile specialises in full-funnel mobile marketing strategies, including app store optimisation (ASO), paid media management, retention, engagement and monetisation strategies. Now part of NP Digital, the agency has driven success for leading brands such as B&Q, UKTV, Afterpay, Yodel Delivery and TUI.

The past year has marked a period of significant momentum for Yodel Mobile, with rapid global expansion, major client wins and global recognition - including the Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2025, App Marketing Agency of the Year 2024, Most Effective ASO Campaign 2023, a spot on the Culture 100: Greatest Places to Work 2024.

About Yodel Mobile:

Yodel Mobile by NP Digital (Yodel Mobile) is a leading app growth consultancy, specialising in full-funnel app marketing strategies, including app store optimisation (ASO), user acquisition, retention, engagement, product CRO and monetisation. Yodel Mobile has helped scale some of the world's most successful apps across industries, driving sustainable growth through data-led strategies.

Since its founding in 2007, Yodel Mobile has partnered with start-ups, scale-ups, and enterprise clients to launch and scale over 1,500 apps. Clients include Gymshark, Holland and Barret, UKTV, Global Player, Breast Cancer Care and Wowcher.



About Cherie Blair Foundation for Women:

The Cherie Blair Foundation for Women exists to create a future where women everywhere enjoy equal economic opportunities so they can thrive. Together with partners around the world, we work with women in low and middle income countries so they can start, sustain and grow successful enterprises. We collaborate to create fairer business environments so women are not constrained by gendered barriers and can reach their potential on their terms.

Since 2008, our training and mentoring services have supported 300,000 women to build successful micro, small and medium enterprises in over 100 countries. By blending insights from research, strong partnerships and pioneering technology we open doors for women entrepreneurs to skills, confidence, networks, finance and markets. We press for change to stop millions of women being held back from having the choice and opportunity to thrive.

Our gender transformative approach means women can achieve their own economic objectives. They create a better future for themselves, their families, and their communities. They contribute to thriving, fair economies, and global economic justice.