Biologic Therapeutics Market To Hit $794.5 Billion By 2029
|
Report Metric
|
Details
|
Base year considered
|
2023
|
Forecast period considered
|
2024-2029
|
Base year market size
|
$456.9 billion
|
Market size forecast
|
$794.5 billion
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 9.7% for the forecast period of 2024-2029
|
Segments covered
|
Type, Source, Application, Region
|
Regions covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World
|
Countries covered
|
U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy,
|
Market drivers
|
Agreements Transition Toward Personalized Medicines Rising Aging Population and the Growing Prevalence
of Chronic Diseases
Interesting facts:
-
The biologic therapeutics market is witnessing higher number of approvals for several new therapies and an increase in biologics approvals yearly.
In 2023, the market witnessed approvals for breakthrough therapies such as gene editing therapy Casgevy from CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Leqembi (lecanemab) from Eisai for Alzheimer's disease.
Emerging startups
-
Arcus Biosciences
Allogene Therapeutics
Astria Therapeutics
Bean Therapeutics
HiFiBiO Therapeutics
The report addresses the following questions:
1. What is the projected size and growth rate of the market?
-
The global market for biologic therapeutic drugs was valued at $456.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2024 to 2029 to reach $794.5 billion by the end of 2029.
2. What factors are driving the growth of the market?
-
The global market for biologics therapeutic drugs is growing due to the world's rising aging population and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing numbers of product launches, and high demand for personalized medicine.
3. Which market segments are covered in the report?
-
The global market for biologics therapeutic drugs is segmented based on product type, source, application, and region.
4. Which product type segment will be dominant through 2029?
-
The monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) segment will dominate the market through 2029.
5. Which region has the largest market share?
-
North America holds the largest share of the market.
Market leaders include:
-
ABBVIE INC.
AMGEN INC.
ASTRAZENECA
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO.
ELI LILLY AND CO.
F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.
GILEAD SCIENCES INC.
GSK PLC.
JOHNSON & JOHNSON SERVICES INC.
MERCK & CO. INC.
NOVARTIS AG
NOVO NORDISK A/S
PFIZER INC.
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
SANOFI
