Barbie Pink Convertible Built By Disney Up For Grabs At No Reserve Auction!

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This official Barbie Pink Convertible, a custom Cadillac built by Disney and used at Walt Disney World in Orlando from 1990 to 1998, is going to auction with, alongside dozens of other iconic, unusual, and downright bizarre museum pieces. The seven day online auction beginsand ends, and anyone with an eBay account can bid.

Originally painted white and featured in parades as Cruella de Vil's DeVille, the Cadillac was later repainted in Barbie's signature pink and became the ride of the world's most iconic doll. It also saw use by Miss Piggy during its time at Disney.

What makes this Barbie car truly special is its provenance . It is not a fan build , but a documented Disney show vehicle, complete with Disney registration showing a VIN in Walt Disney's name, as well as internal documentation and email correspondence outlining how it was used in park productions. This makes it both a Barbie collectible and a Disney collectible , a rare cross category gem for serious fans and collectors.

"This is the only one of its kind available to the public," said Brian Grams, director of the Volo Museum. "You will never find another Barbie car like this with official Disney registration and documented park history."

The Barbie Cadillac is just the crown jewel of a truly eclectic lineup that includes:



A 14 foot tall 8 passenger running and driving hot rod shopping cart

A street legal larger than life Radio Flyer Red Wagon

Britney Spears' personal Mercedes Convertible, once deemed the most dangerous car in Los Angeles

A 45 foot tall 12 passenger Ferris wheel from the 1940s Dozens of rare antique kiddie rides and Americana themed showpieces

"These items have delighted hundreds of thousands of guests," said Grams. "But we are always evolving. Letting these go makes room for new treasures and gives others the chance to enjoy and preserve them."

All items will be sold at no reserve , meaning they will go to the highest bidder regardless of price. Preview the full auction catalog, with new items being added daily, at volocars .

