$4.6 Million To Expand Opportunities For Youth In Hawai'i's Rural Communities

Kaua'i youth participating in community and cultural programs supported by the nonprofit organization Kūkulu Kumuhana O Anahola

Supporting education, cultural preservation, and career pathways in rural areas

- Kaimi Kaupiko, Director of Kalanihale

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Stupski Foundation is providing $4.6 million to organizations dedicated to empowering young people in Hawai'i's rural communities through expanded access to education and extracurricular activities, cultural knowledge, and pathways to meaningful careers. These grants are part of the Foundation's overall commitment to return dollars and decisions to the Hawai'i communities that know best how to support their youth.

Strengthening the Roots That Sustain Our Communities

This funding provides unrestricted general operating support as well as targeted resources to the following organizations working to expand educational opportunities and strengthen rural island communities:

- Honokaʻa High & Intermediate School ($50,000)

- Hokulani Children's Theater of Moloka'i ($200,000)

- Iwikua ($400,000)

- Ka Honua Momona ($275,000)

- Kahilu Theatre Foundation ($40,000)

- Kalanihale ($500,000)

- Ka'ū Global Learning Lab ($129,000)

- Ka'ū-Kea'au-Pāhoa Complex Area Hawai'i Island ($49,500)

- Kūkulu Kumuhana O Anahola ($300,000)

- Kumano I Ke Ala ($1,050,000)

- Lāna'i Academy of Performing Arts ($125,000)

- Lāna'i Culture & Heritage Center ($300,000)

- Ma Ka Hana Ka 'Ike ($1,000,000)

- Waimea High School ($240,000)

Honoring Place, Culture, and Generations to Come

Where someone lives should not limit their access to culturally significant, engaging, and equitable programs, educational opportunities, and career-based experiences. All Hawai'i youth, regardless of their geographic location, deserve the opportunity to learn, grow, and contribute to their community.

“Lāna'i is a close-knit rural community, with a deep sense of identity and care for our youth. Access to the arts builds on that and gives them a creative outlet to express themselves and contribute to our collective story. This support allows us to expand opportunities that reflect the talent and pride that thrives here,” shared Matt Glickenstein, Executive Director of Lāna'i Academy of Performing Arts.

Kaimi Kaupiko, Director of Kalanihale, agreed.“Miloli'i is Hawai'i's last fishing village, one of the most remote communities on our island,” he said.“Our youth deserve the same opportunities as everyone else, and this helps us ground young people in the values and practices of our kūpuna. We look to deepen cultural learning to ensure that the 'ike of our ancestors lives on through the next generation and the next.”

Systemic barriers often restrict access to workforce pathways and educational resources in Hawai'i's rural communities. At the same time, these communities are strengthened by an enduring cultural commitment to care for one another and the land that is deeply tied to Native Hawaiian traditions and knowledge.

“Our programs are grounded in the deep connections we hold to our culture, to 'ohana, and to community. This allows us to create safe environments where young people feel a strong sense of belonging and safety . When young people feel this kind of care, they know they're not alone and can imagine a future of opportunity,” Rae Nam, Executive Director of Kūkulu Kumuhana O Anahola, emphasized.

A Future Led by Community

By returning dollars and decision-making to local communities, this funding supports organizations that are actively shaping the future for young people in rural Hawai'i. It reinforces the value of mentorship and trusted relationships, ensuring that youth have access to opportunities while remaining connected to the culture and traditions that define their communities.

“In Hawai'i's most rural communities, success is not only about access to education, but it's about ensuring that opportunities align with the values, strengths, and voices of each community,” said Cheri Souza, Hawai'i Postsecondary Success Program Officer at the Stupski Foundation.“Funding organizations that are already making a difference supports local leadership and reinforces the social fabric that strengthens opportunities for young people. These grants reflect that belief, and we are honored to support them in their efforts.”

Matthew Nagato

Stupski Foundation

+1 415-655-4434

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.