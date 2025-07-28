Week-Long 'Aakanksha Haat' Opens In Gulmarg To Promote Local Artisans

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Baramulla- Member of Legislative Assembly from Gulmarg, Farooq Ahmad Shah and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Minga Sherpa Monday jointly inaugurated, 'Aakanksha Haat,' a week-long exhibition organized by the district administration Baramulla under the national initiative, 'Vocal for Local' campaign at waiting area of Gondola in Gulmarg.

The initiative is part of the countrywide 'Aakanksha' brand launched by NITI Aayog, aimed at promoting local products, artisans, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) from Aspirational Blocks across India with a goal to strengthen the rural economy, support traditional skills, and connect local entrepreneurs to national and global markets.

'Aakanksha Haat' featured a wide array of local products including traditional crafts, Kashmiri carpets, handloom items, organic produce, local delicacies, and herbal goods, among other region-specific offerings. The event also hosted live craft demonstrations, cultural performances, skill-building workshops, and sessions on marketing and entrepreneurship.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by the Chief Planning officer, Baramulla along with other district officers and saw enthusiastic participation from artisans, SHGs, local entrepreneurs and hundreds of tourists/visitors.

At the outset, MLA and DC Baramulla took a detailed round of the exhibition, inspecting stalls set up by various SHGs, artisans, government departments, and local entrepreneurs. These stalls showcased a wide range of region-specific products, including intricately woven Kashmiri carpets, handloom textiles, organic produce, herbal goods, traditional crafts, and local delicacies.

The week-long exhibition also features a series of engaging activities such as live craft demonstrations, cultural performances, skill-building workshops, and sessions on marketing and entrepreneurship.

Hundreds of tourists visiting the internationally acclaimed tourist destination of Gulmarg were seen thronging the exhibition stalls, exploring authentic local products and appreciating the craftsmanship on display.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Gulmarg lauded the district administration for organizing the exhibition and emphasized the need for more such initiatives to provide sustained market access to local producers thereby enhancing their financial economic conditions.

DC said that the reason for hosting 'Akanksha Haat,' as part of the 'Sampoornata Abhiyan' (Saturation Campaign) of NITI Aayog's flagship programme at Gulmarg was to showcase the local products of the SHGs, artisans, crafts people and local entrepreneurs to the hundreds of the tourists visiting the international tourist destination which otherwise are only available to the local market.

A vibrant line-up of cultural programs added colour and energy to the event, offering visitors a rich glimpse into Kashmir's cultural heritage while celebrating its artistic diversity.

Later, MLA Gulmarg, DC Baramulla, and MD Cable Car Corporation J&K, Syed Qamar Sajad left their handprints on 'Hunar ki Chap' wall and shared their valuable insights on the feedback wall, honouring craft, culture, and unwavering spirit of local artisans, SHGs and entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, 'Aakanksha Haat' will continue throughout the week, promising a unique blend of culture, commerce, and community participation and the district administration Baramulla invites all visitors to explore the stalls, interact with the creators, and support the spirit of 'Vocal for Local.'