Corbyn And Sultana's New Party Surges Past 400,000 Sign-Ups

Ben Chacko

London - Over 400,000 people have already signed up to join the new political party launched by Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana - a figure that surpasses the membership of any existing British party.

While the demand for a left-wing alternative to Labour has long been evident, even supporters of the new party did not anticipate such an overwhelming response.

The surge underscores a critical reality: Labour's rightward shift under Keir Starmer, since 2020, has alienated vast swathes of the left. Starmer, elected on a platform promising continuity with the Corbyn years, has instead presided over a crackdown on internal democracy through expulsions, suspensions, and bans on discussion - actions that have driven many members away.

Critics who accuse the new party of splitting the left must confront an inconvenient truth: this movement didn't set out to rival Labour - it was born from exclusion. Those behind the initiative only decided to run candidates against Labour after being pushed out of it. If Labour now faces a challenge from the left, the blame lies squarely with Starmer's leadership.

Importantly, the excitement around Corbyn's new project challenges the narrative that Labour's socialist phase was a political misstep. While party officials often cite two electoral defeats to dismiss Corbynism, they overlook the massive rise in Labour's vote between 2015 and 2017 - and that the 2019 election still saw Corbyn win more votes than Starmer ever has.

The Corbyn era mobilised hundreds of thousands of activists and brought millions to the Labour fold by channelling widespread disillusionment with decades of political consensus - marked by privatisation, deregulation, and deindustrialisation. That discontent remains potent today, as evidenced by the crumbling support for both Labour and the Conservatives.

While these frustrations are not always expressed in traditionally left-wing terms - as seen in the rise of Reform UK - they stem from rejection of the same neoliberal legacy. The systematic sidelining of socialism within Labour has not reflected a public shift, but rather a top-down suppression. Given a new platform, the left could regain national traction and even exert pressure on Labour from the outside.

That said, building a viable new party will be challenging. Polls suggest it could attract significant votes, but not yet shake Reform's dominance. Learning from Labour's success in 2017 and avoiding the pitfalls of 2019 - including internal factionalism and insularity - will be crucial. Simply rerunning the Corbyn project from 2015–19 is unlikely to succeed.

Nonetheless, this is a powerful beginning. In a political climate marked by growing authoritarianism, racism, and bipartisan complicity in foreign atrocities, a mass left movement could be vital in reviving the causes of public ownership, redistribution, and social justice. No genuine socialist can ignore this moment. -Morning Star (IPA)