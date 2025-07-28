Araghchi: Israel Plotted To Assassinate Me In June
“A bomb was planted in a house across from the one where I live,” Araghchi stated via Telegram, adding that Iranian security forces managed to neutralize the threat. The plot, according to Araghchi, was timed to coincide with Israel's broader campaign of targeted killings and airstrikes, which began on June 13 under the pretext of halting Iran's peaceful nuclear program.
While Araghchi was attending the 51st session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Turkey, Israeli surveillance drones were reported to have hovered persistently over the Iranian delegation.“We responded by taking immediate precautions, such as turning off our phones,” he said, highlighting the constant threat posed by Israeli espionage even in diplomatic settings, pan-Arab news channel Al-Mayadeen reported on Monday.
The assassination attempt came amid a wider Israeli operation that killed several Iranian scientists and senior military officers in a series of aggressive and unprovoked strikes on Iranian soil. Tehran responded with measured but firm retaliation, launching drone and missile barrages targeting Israeli military installations. The United States escalated the conflict further by striking Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22, an act widely condemned by Iranian officials as blatant aggression. In response, Iran targeted the US airbase at Al Udeid in Qatar.
The confrontation came to a temporary halt on June 23, when the US President announced a ceasefire.
