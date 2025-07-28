Omar Abdullah Eyes Statehood Restoration In Ongoing Session

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said he is hopeful of restoration of statehood to the Union Territory during the Monsoon session of Parliament, asserting that his government will raise the issue if there is no progress on it during this period.

However, the J&K Congress said they are intensifying the statehood restoration agitation from August 1 and announced a three-week programme including chain hunger strike as part of its 'Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq' campaign.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here, Chief Minister Abdullah said,“Let this Parliament session pass. We are hopeful that we will get something in this session. If we do not get anything, we will talk after that. I will not go for a strike as long as the Parliament is in session.”

He was responding to a question on the Congress' announcement that it will intensify its agitation for the restoration of statehood.

The National Conference and the Congress fought the last year's assembly elections together with the national party only winning six seats against regional party's 42 seats. The NC is also enjoying the support of five independent MLAs.

The Congress has decided to stay away from the government till the restoration of statehood to J&K.

“If I am right, the Parliament session will continue till August 21 or 22. If we do not see any progress on restoration of statehood within or outside the Parliament during this period, then we will talk (on the subject),” Abdullah said.

Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, J&K Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra said they are intensifying the statehood restoration campaign from August 1 by reaching out to traders, transporters and unorganized sectors followed by a chain hunger strike in district headquarters from August 9 to 21.

Karra said the party's campaign for restoration of statehood is on the right track and both rallies in Srinagar and Jammu on July 19 and 20 followed by the Delhi march two days later proved successful.

“The Congress central leadership is supporting our movement and said it will not stop here (in Delhi). We have also stated that this is just the beginning of our struggle and we are intensifying this further to press for the restoration of statehood to J&K,” he said.

As part of the new programme, he said the Congress will conduct an outreach campaign from August 1 to 5 and seek support of traders, transporters, chamber of commerce and unorganized sectors in both Jammu and Srinagar, he said.

On August 5, the day when Article 370 was abrogated in 2019, Karra said the party will counter the BJP which is“glorifying the disempowerment of the J&K people” by observing it as“black day” and stage dharna in the twin capitals and all district headquarters.

Barring August 15 and August 16 (Janmashtami), the chain hunger strike in all district headquarters including Jammu and Srinagar will start on August 9 and continue till August 21, the PCC chief said, adding they will take a pledge to continue the struggle on the birthday of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi which falls on Aug 20.

He said the next course of action will be announced on August 21.

Karra also said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has adopted some children for their education who have lost one or both parents in the devastating shelling from Pakistan during Operation Sindoor in Poonch district in May.