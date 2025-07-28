Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-07-28 03:14:09
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:09 AM EST - TD Bank Group : Announced the appointment of John B. MacIntyre as Chair of the Board of Directors, effective September 1, 2025. His deep financial expertise and governance experience will support the Board as it continues to prioritize strong oversight and long-term value creation. John has served as an independent director of the Board since 2023 and currently chairs the Board's Human Resources Committee. Alan MacGibbon, currently Chair of the Board, will retire from the Board on September 1, 2025. TD Bank Group shares T are trading down $0.61 at $102.04.

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

