2025-07-28 03:14:09
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:15 AM EST - Electrovaya Inc. : Will file and release its third quarter financial results ending June 30, 2025, following the market close on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. This will be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. EST on the same day, presented by CEO, Dr. Raj DasGupta and CFO, John Gibson to discuss the financial results and provide a business update. Electrovaya Inc. shares T are trading down $0.01 at $6.15.

