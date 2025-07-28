403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Almaden, Cybercatch, Cannara Hit 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Almaden Minerals Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 25.5 cents Monday. Almaden provides an update to the international arbitration proceedings under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership with the United Mexican States.
Almaden is pursuing the Claim together with Almadex Minerals Ltd., on behalf of themselves and their Mexican subsidiaries. Prior to the illegal acts of Mexico which resulted in the complete loss of the investment, Almaden held 100% of the Ixtaca precious metals project in Mexico while Almadex held a 2.0% NSR royalty on the Project.
CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $4.73 Monday. CyberCatch announced it has joined forces with a strategic AI solutions reseller partner to drive large sales to U.S. government agencies serving critical infrastructure sectors of the U.S. economy.
Cannara Biotech Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.77 Monday. Cannara announced its financial and operating results for the three-month period ended May 31, 2025. Total revenues increased to $27.3 million in Q3 2025, representing a 40% increase over the prior year period. Gross profit before fair value adjustments rose to $12.1 million in Q3 2025, representing a 110% increase over the prior year period. Gross margin before fair value adjustments rose to 44% in Q3 2025, from 29% in the prior year period.
NFI Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $144.16 Monday. NFI and coach mobility solutions, subsidiary Motor Coach Industries (MCI), has secured a second order from Metrolinx, deepening a key partnership and strengthening its leadership in North America's commuter coach sector.
Prime Mining Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.41 Monday. Torex Gold Resources Inc. and Prime Mining have entered into a definitive agreement whereby Torex will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Prime Mining pursuant to a plan of arrangement.
Rackla Metals Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 75 cents Monday. Rackla announced that drilling is progressing well at the Grad property. With a single drill rig on the property crews are averaging approximately 50m per shift with the rig turning 24/7. The drill is presently on the fourth hole, G25-004 with a target depth of 400m.
RF Capital Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $19.62 Monday. iA Financial Corporation Inc. (TSX: IAG) and RF Capital Group announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which iA will acquire all of the issued and outstanding
common shares of RF Capital for $20.00 per share in cash.
Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $19.62 Monday. Radisson announced the discovery of a significant occurrence of coarse visible gold in a new surface trench excavated at its 100%-owned O'Brien Gold Project located in the Abitibi region of Québec.
5N Plus Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.21 Monday. 5N Plus will release its second quarter 2025 results after markets close on Monday, August 4, 2025 and will host a conference call, Tuesday, August 5, 2025 with financial analysts to discuss the results.
American Copper Development Corp (C) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.50 Monday. No news stories today.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $54.55 Monday. No news stories today.
Cerrado Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 80.5 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Celestica Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $232.39 Monday. No news stories today.
Coveo Solutions Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.80 Monday. No news stories today.
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 97 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Almadex Minerals Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 41.5 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Ecora Resources plc (T) hit a new 52-week high of 41.5 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Energy Fuels Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.94 Monday. No news stories today.
Elysee Development Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 41.5 cents Monday. No news stories today.
EMX Royalty Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of $4.36 Friday. No news stories today.
First National Financial Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $48.05 Monday. No news stories today.
Geodrill Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.81 Monday. No news stories today.
HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 85 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Helius Minerals Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of 92 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.76 Monday. No news stories today.
Imperial Oil Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $116.88 Monday. No news stories today.
Kinaxis Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $208.15 Monday. No news stories today.
National Bank of Canada (T) hit a new 52-week high of $144.16 Monday. No news stories today.
Nicola Mining Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 79 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $16.10 Monday. No news stories today.
Richards Packaging Income Fund Units RPI) hit a new 52-week high of $33.02 Monday. No news stories today.
St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of 54 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Surge Energy Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.27 Monday. No news stories today.
Star Copper Corp (C) hit a new 52-week high of $1.57 Monday. No news stories today.
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.24 Monday. No news stories today.
Talon Metals Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 32.5 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of one dollar Monday. No news stories today.
Almaden is pursuing the Claim together with Almadex Minerals Ltd., on behalf of themselves and their Mexican subsidiaries. Prior to the illegal acts of Mexico which resulted in the complete loss of the investment, Almaden held 100% of the Ixtaca precious metals project in Mexico while Almadex held a 2.0% NSR royalty on the Project.
CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $4.73 Monday. CyberCatch announced it has joined forces with a strategic AI solutions reseller partner to drive large sales to U.S. government agencies serving critical infrastructure sectors of the U.S. economy.
Cannara Biotech Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.77 Monday. Cannara announced its financial and operating results for the three-month period ended May 31, 2025. Total revenues increased to $27.3 million in Q3 2025, representing a 40% increase over the prior year period. Gross profit before fair value adjustments rose to $12.1 million in Q3 2025, representing a 110% increase over the prior year period. Gross margin before fair value adjustments rose to 44% in Q3 2025, from 29% in the prior year period.
NFI Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $144.16 Monday. NFI and coach mobility solutions, subsidiary Motor Coach Industries (MCI), has secured a second order from Metrolinx, deepening a key partnership and strengthening its leadership in North America's commuter coach sector.
Prime Mining Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.41 Monday. Torex Gold Resources Inc. and Prime Mining have entered into a definitive agreement whereby Torex will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Prime Mining pursuant to a plan of arrangement.
Rackla Metals Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 75 cents Monday. Rackla announced that drilling is progressing well at the Grad property. With a single drill rig on the property crews are averaging approximately 50m per shift with the rig turning 24/7. The drill is presently on the fourth hole, G25-004 with a target depth of 400m.
RF Capital Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $19.62 Monday. iA Financial Corporation Inc. (TSX: IAG) and RF Capital Group announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which iA will acquire all of the issued and outstanding
common shares of RF Capital for $20.00 per share in cash.
Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $19.62 Monday. Radisson announced the discovery of a significant occurrence of coarse visible gold in a new surface trench excavated at its 100%-owned O'Brien Gold Project located in the Abitibi region of Québec.
5N Plus Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.21 Monday. 5N Plus will release its second quarter 2025 results after markets close on Monday, August 4, 2025 and will host a conference call, Tuesday, August 5, 2025 with financial analysts to discuss the results.
American Copper Development Corp (C) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.50 Monday. No news stories today.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $54.55 Monday. No news stories today.
Cerrado Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 80.5 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Celestica Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $232.39 Monday. No news stories today.
Coveo Solutions Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.80 Monday. No news stories today.
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 97 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Almadex Minerals Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 41.5 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Ecora Resources plc (T) hit a new 52-week high of 41.5 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Energy Fuels Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.94 Monday. No news stories today.
Elysee Development Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 41.5 cents Monday. No news stories today.
EMX Royalty Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of $4.36 Friday. No news stories today.
First National Financial Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $48.05 Monday. No news stories today.
Geodrill Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.81 Monday. No news stories today.
HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 85 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Helius Minerals Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of 92 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.76 Monday. No news stories today.
Imperial Oil Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $116.88 Monday. No news stories today.
Kinaxis Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $208.15 Monday. No news stories today.
National Bank of Canada (T) hit a new 52-week high of $144.16 Monday. No news stories today.
Nicola Mining Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 79 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $16.10 Monday. No news stories today.
Richards Packaging Income Fund Units RPI) hit a new 52-week high of $33.02 Monday. No news stories today.
St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of 54 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Surge Energy Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.27 Monday. No news stories today.
Star Copper Corp (C) hit a new 52-week high of $1.57 Monday. No news stories today.
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.24 Monday. No news stories today.
Talon Metals Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 32.5 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of one dollar Monday. No news stories today.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent To Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Rise Up Trading Hub Unveils AI-Powered Tech Suite For Trading And Financial Education
- Aster Launches 24/7 Stock Perpetual Contracts Trading With Exposure To U.S. Equities
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
CommentsNo comment