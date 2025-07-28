West Midlands Builder's Merchant Goes Digital: DBM DIY Launches New E-Commerce Website

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Wednesbury, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) - Darlaston Builders Merchants (DBM DIY), a well-established supplier in the West Midlands construction and DIY sector, has officially launched its new, marking a major step in the company's digital transformation.







Darlaston Builders Merchants

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Now live at DBM DIY , the new online platform gives trade professionals and DIY customers streamlined access to DBM's extensive stock of building materials - including essentials like concrete blocks , aggregates, tools, landscaping products, and more. The move brings a new level of convenience to customers across the UK who can now browse, order, and arrange delivery or collection online.

"We've built our name on reliability and local trust," said Aman Jutla, Director at Darlaston Builders Merchants. "Now we're bringing that same service online - without losing the personal, expert support our customers know us for."







Darlaston Builders Merchants

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Built for Trade - Backed by Local Expertise

The new website was developed in collaboration with West Midlands-based marketing agency Creative Ideaz , who helped DBM modernise their brand while preserving the business's hands-on, trade-first reputation.

The site includes:



Real-time product availability and pricing

Location-based delivery options

Click-and-collect service from the Darlaston depot Trade account integration and secure checkout

With over 40 years serving builders, contractors, and DIYers in the region, the new platform ensures DBM remains competitive in a rapidly evolving construction supply landscape.

A Regional Staple, Now Nationally Accessible

Known locally as trusted Darlaston builders , DBM DIY is now ready to serve a broader UK audience while staying rooted in its West Midlands community. The digital launch reflects a broader trend among independent merchants adapting to meet customer expectations for speed, accessibility, and remote ordering.

Contact:

Sumit Kumar

Marketing Consultant

...

+44 121 526 2449

Darlaston Builders Merchants, Pinfold St, Darlaston, Wednesbury, WS10 7RD, United Kingdom



To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Gajura