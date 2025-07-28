West Midlands Builder's Merchant Goes Digital: DBM DIY Launches New E-Commerce Website
Darlaston Builders Merchants
Now live at DBM DIY , the new online platform gives trade professionals and DIY customers streamlined access to DBM's extensive stock of building materials - including essentials like concrete blocks , aggregates, tools, landscaping products, and more. The move brings a new level of convenience to customers across the UK who can now browse, order, and arrange delivery or collection online.
"We've built our name on reliability and local trust," said Aman Jutla, Director at Darlaston Builders Merchants. "Now we're bringing that same service online - without losing the personal, expert support our customers know us for."
Darlaston Builders Merchants
Built for Trade - Backed by Local Expertise
The new website was developed in collaboration with West Midlands-based marketing agency Creative Ideaz , who helped DBM modernise their brand while preserving the business's hands-on, trade-first reputation.
The site includes:
- Real-time product availability and pricing
Location-based delivery options Click-and-collect service from the Darlaston depot
Trade account integration and secure checkout
With over 40 years serving builders, contractors, and DIYers in the region, the new platform ensures DBM remains competitive in a rapidly evolving construction supply landscape.
A Regional Staple, Now Nationally Accessible
Known locally as trusted Darlaston builders , DBM DIY is now ready to serve a broader UK audience while staying rooted in its West Midlands community. The digital launch reflects a broader trend among independent merchants adapting to meet customer expectations for speed, accessibility, and remote ordering.
Contact:
Sumit Kumar
Marketing Consultant
+44 121 526 2449
Darlaston Builders Merchants, Pinfold St, Darlaston, Wednesbury, WS10 7RD, United Kingdom
