Matador Technologies (MATA) Opens The Market

Matador is a publicly traded company whose business model revolves around Bitcoin. The Company's core objective is to accumulate and hold Bitcoin as a primary treasury asset while developing Bitcoin-native financial products and infrastructure that convert this balance-sheet strength into recurring revenue. The Company has a long-term objective of owning 1 percent of Bitcoin's fixed supply and ranking among the top twenty corporate Bitcoin holders worldwide.

Guided by a Bitcoin-first treasury strategy, Matador is building infrastructure aimed at reinforcing the broader Bitcoin ecosystem and enabling new forms of financial utility.