Adyton Resources Reports Fatality At Gameta

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Brisbane, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) -("" or the "") regrets to report a fatality at the Gameta Project in Papua New Guinea. This tragic accident involved a casual employee engaged by Adyton's joint venture partner who passed away as a result of an accident while operating a drilling rig. No other person was injured in the accident.

The relevant local authorities have been notified about the accident and the Company will fully cooperate in the investigations. An internal investigation into the accident will be commenced. Drilling operations at the Gameta Project have been temporarily suspended and will resume once it is determined that they can be done in a safe manner.

Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer stated, "We are deeply saddened to confirm the tragic loss of our joint venture partner's employee at our Gameta Project. On behalf of the entire Adyton team and our partners, I extend our sincerest condolences to the individual's family, friends, and colleagues. The safety and well-being of everyone at our operations, including those of our partners and their employees, is our highest priority. We are working closely with our joint venture partner and the relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate this incident and to ensure all necessary support is provided during this difficult time."