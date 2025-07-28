Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Reuters Institute To Present Groundbreaking Insights At Digital News Report 2025: North America Edition Webinar


2025-07-28 03:12:54
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) - The Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism is pleased to announce an exclusive webinar, "Digital News Report 2025: North America Edition," scheduled for August 7, 2025, at 12:00 EDT. This virtual event will unveil the latest findings from the world's most extensive study on news consumption, providing essential insights for media professionals across North America.

Event Highlights:

  • In-depth Analysis: Explore significant trends and evolving audience needs that are shaping the media landscape in North America.
  • Comprehensive Data: Gain access to key data and analysis derived from over 90,000 interviews conducted across 48 global markets.
  • Actionable Insights: Obtain concise, impactful findings designed to inform and enhance news strategies, all within a one-hour session.

The annual Digital News Report, independently conducted by the Reuters Institute, remains the definitive resource for understanding news consumption habits worldwide. This year's report draws on robust quantitative and qualitative research-including focus groups and interviews-covering over half of the world's population.

Webinar Details:

  • Date: August 7, 2025
  • Time: 12:00 EDT
  • Register: Digital News Report 2025: North America Edition Webinar

Featured Speakers:

  • Nic Newman , Lead Author, Digital News Report, Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism
  • Yasmín Ramírez , Head of Media Sales, Americas & Strategic Partnerships, Reuters

This session offers a unique opportunity for journalists, editors, publishers, and media strategists to stay ahead of the curve with the freshest research and insights from industry leaders. Attendees are encouraged to join the conversation and calibrate their news strategies for 2025 and beyond.

For more information or to secure your spot, please visit .

About the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism
The Reuters Institute is dedicated to exploring the future of journalism worldwide through research, debate, and analysis.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

