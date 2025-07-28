Reuters Institute To Present Groundbreaking Insights At Digital News Report 2025: North America Edition Webinar
Event Highlights:
- In-depth Analysis: Explore significant trends and evolving audience needs that are shaping the media landscape in North America. Comprehensive Data: Gain access to key data and analysis derived from over 90,000 interviews conducted across 48 global markets. Actionable Insights: Obtain concise, impactful findings designed to inform and enhance news strategies, all within a one-hour session.
The annual Digital News Report, independently conducted by the Reuters Institute, remains the definitive resource for understanding news consumption habits worldwide. This year's report draws on robust quantitative and qualitative research-including focus groups and interviews-covering over half of the world's population.
Webinar Details:
- Date: August 7, 2025 Time: 12:00 EDT Register: Digital News Report 2025: North America Edition Webinar
Featured Speakers:
- Nic Newman , Lead Author, Digital News Report, Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism Yasmín Ramírez , Head of Media Sales, Americas & Strategic Partnerships, Reuters
This session offers a unique opportunity for journalists, editors, publishers, and media strategists to stay ahead of the curve with the freshest research and insights from industry leaders. Attendees are encouraged to join the conversation and calibrate their news strategies for 2025 and beyond.
For more information or to secure your spot, please visit .
About the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism
The Reuters Institute is dedicated to exploring the future of journalism worldwide through research, debate, and analysis.
